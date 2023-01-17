Joan Boyd Griffith (1937 – 2023)

Joan Boyd Griffith, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Lynn care Center in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, with Pastor Howard Caldwell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. The burial will follow all services at Midland Cemetery.

Joan was born on March 29, 1937, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Paul and Phernetta Boyd. Joan was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean Fling, and her daughter-in-laws, Karen Griffith and Deborah Griffith.

Surviving Joan is her loving children, Edwin A. Griffith Jr., Genevieve Susan White (Harry White Sr.), and Mark Griffith; her grandchildren, Edwin A. Griffith III, Harry Oscar White II, and Michael Stamey Griffith; her great-grandchildren, Austyn White, Colt White, and Bristol White; and numerous extended family members.

Joan was a proud past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, an avid reader, and loved her family dearly.

An alternative to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.