Joan Elizabeth Johnston (1938 – 2023)

oan Elizabeth Johnston, 84, of Bentonville and Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Ms. Johnston was born on November 20, 1938, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Earl and Viola Grubbs. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Grubbs. She was a graduate of George Washington University in Washington, DC, and a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She was a past member of the Shenandoah Valley Music Guild and retired from Colony House Furniture in Arlington, Virginia, serving as Treasurer.

Survivors include her brother, John B. Grubbs of Front Royal and Stephens City, Virginia; niece, Carol Beth Kline of Strasburg, Virginia; two nephews, Timmy Grubbs of Strasburg, Virginia and Daniel Grubbs of Denver, Colorado; two great nieces, Jessica Aleshire of Front Royal, Virginia and Amber Tharpe of Stephens City, Virginia and two great nephews, William Tharpe of Strasburg, Virginia and James Tharpe of Foot Hood, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.