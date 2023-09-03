Connect with us

Obituaries

Joan Elizabeth Johnston (1938 – 2023)

Published

1 hour ago

on

oan Elizabeth Johnston, 84, of Bentonville and Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Ms. Johnston was born on November 20, 1938, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Earl and Viola Grubbs.  She was also preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Grubbs.  She was a graduate of George Washington University in Washington, DC, and a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.  She was a past member of the Shenandoah Valley Music Guild and retired from Colony House Furniture in Arlington, Virginia, serving as Treasurer.

Survivors include her brother, John B. Grubbs of Front Royal and Stephens City, Virginia; niece, Carol Beth Kline of Strasburg, Virginia; two nephews, Timmy Grubbs of Strasburg, Virginia and Daniel Grubbs of Denver, Colorado; two great nieces, Jessica Aleshire of Front Royal, Virginia and Amber Tharpe of Stephens City, Virginia and two great nephews, William Tharpe of Strasburg, Virginia and James Tharpe of Foot Hood, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Barbara “Barb” Beckwith Mercuro (1936 – 2023)

Published

3 days ago

on

August 31, 2023

By

On the morning of August 27, 2023, Barbara “Barb” Beckwith Mercuro entered eternal rest surrounded by loved ones at her home in Front Royal, Virginia. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Barbara took great pride in her family and her farm, on which she peacefully passed away at the age of 87.

Barbara “Barb” Beckwith Mercuro

Barbara was born on June 6, 1936, to parents John and Virginia Beckwith in McConnelsville, Ohio. Barbara attended Ohio University and later moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, to work for General Electric, where she met and married Toby Mercuro. In 1965, she moved to Front Royal, Virginia, where she raised her three children. Shortly after, Barbara settled in Rockland on Springdale Farm. She was a member of Rockland Community Church and was active in 4-H with her children while managing the family farm. Barbara was loving and compassionate, endeared by many for the emotional and intellectual support she gave to others.

Always opening her door for guests and neighbors, Barbara’s kind smile and witty personality will be missed by those fortunate to have known her. Tales of Barb’s antics will be fondly remembered for years to come. Passionate about spending time with her family, Barbara spent almost every Fourth of July celebrating with laughter and fireworks with family and friends in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Barbara is survived by children, Thomas Mercuro, Ginger Van Houten, and Rebecca (Edwin) Eastham, and grandchildren, Katie (Rob) Sapunor, Kristen, Lindsay, Sarah, Quinn, Elizabeth, Matthew, Alisa, and Alex. Two great-grandchildren also survive her, Alex and Will, her brother Mike Beckwith, bonus daughter Loretta (Tom) Ysrael Massie and daughter Olivia, and long-time family friends Bill & Ellen Lamb and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Beckwith, and sister-in-law, LaVerne Beckwith.

On September 9, visitation will occur at the Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road, Front Royal VA, from 2-3 p.m., with a memorial service at 3 p.m. Followed by a reception in celebration of her life in the Parish Hall—a private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Rockland Community Church or North Warren Fire Department.

Obituaries

Beverly Ann Sprague (1949 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

August 29, 2023

By

Beverly Ann Sprague, 74, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Virginia Hospital Center.

Ms. Sprague was born on August 10, 1949, in Shenandoah, Virginia, to the late Eric Boyer and Frances Kite Cole.

Survivors include her daughter, Stacey Ann Sprague; granddaughter, Savannah Nicole Mullins; special friend, Ronald Lee Mullins; and five siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Obituaries

Patty Gail Keaton (1943 – 2023)

Published

6 days ago

on

August 28, 2023

By

Patty Gail Keaton, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Patty Gail Keaton

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester. Following the graveside service, a celebration of Patty’s life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal; all are welcome to attend.

Patty was born November 15, 1943, in Princeton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin Harmon Sr. and Irene Ocie Bowden Harmon Rose.

She retired from Shopper’s Food Warehouse as a Deli Manager after 20+ dedicated years.

Surviving are her two sons, Carlos R. “Dicky” Keaton and his wife Janet Keaton of Front Royal and Michael R. “Mike” Keaton and his wife Tammy Keaton of Culpeper; one brother, Marvin Harmon, Jr. of Princeton, West Virginia; six grandchildren whom she greatly loved, Amanda “Tigar” Harrison, Ashley Keaton, Krystal “Kirby” Albers, Cassandra Keaton, Ryan Keaton, and Karen Keaton; two step-grandchildren, Kirsten Spencer, and Aaron Harlan; and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be members of the family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for all their love and support.

Obituaries

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr. (1978 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

August 25, 2023

By

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr., 44, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Charles Denver Bailey, Jr.

Services will be private at a later date.

Mr. Bailey was born on December 26, 1978, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Charles Sr. and Linda Bailey.  He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Lillard.

Survivors include his Fiancée, Tiffany Carter of Front Royal; son, Charles Bailey III of Front Royal; two stepsons, Jeremiah Silveus of Woodstock, Virginia and Bentley Calvert of Woodstock; two sisters, Kimberly Simonpietri of Front Royal and Dorothy Hicks of Front Royal; his son’s mother, Melissa Cooley of Front Royal and nieces and nephews, Dustin Merritt (Jenny), Nolan Whitmer, Hailey Whitmer, Jessica Merritt (Ryan), Jenna Merritt-King (Travis), Matthew McInturff (Rae), Stephen McInturff, Hailey McInturff, Cody Lillard, Jordan Lillard and Madelyn Hicks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses or to https://gofund.me/e6b9701c.

Obituaries

Robert Lee Maki (1973 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

August 25, 2023

By

Robert Lee Maki, 50, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia.

Robert Lee Maki

Robert was born on May 28, 1973, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Richard Anthony Maki and Anne Marie Wright.  He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eric Hockman.

Surviving Robert is his loving wife of 20 years, Trisha Maki, and his children, Madison and Ryan Maki; his brother, Loren Maki “Dude”; his sister, Patience Maki “Tish”; his step-father, Charles W. Wright; and his nieces, Lily Ball and Ivy Hockman.

Robert was a loving husband, father, son, and friend who found great joy in spending time with those he held most dear.  He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial services for Robert will be a private gathering.  Donations may be made to the Maddox Funeral Home to assist with Funeral Home expenses.

Obituaries

Bill Turner (1962 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

August 25, 2023

By

Bill Turner, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday August 17, 2023 at his home.

A funeral service will be held for Bill at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Reverend Alfred Woods Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Bill was born on August 16, 1962, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late William Turner and Lorraine Myers.

Surviving Mr. Turner are his two sisters, Martha Turner and Daisy Carter; brother Willie Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Gary Turner, Sandra Carter, Donell Turner, Johnathan Turner, Tracey Reynolds, and Jason Reynolds; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Crum, Archie Ford, Virgil Johnson, Joe Bell, Saeed Turner, and Robert Cottoms.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

