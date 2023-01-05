Obituaries
Joanie “Joan” Kay Atkins (1960 – 2023)
Joanie “Joan” Kay Atkins, 62, of Huntly, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Atkins was born on June 5, 1960, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Bernard Rodenhizer III and Rose Sherman Pamatigan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bernard “Butch” Rodenhizer IV, and granddaughter, Alexa Updike. She was a correctional officer with Coffeewood Correctional Center, was formerly a head cook for many local restaurants in Front Royal, Virginia, and formerly babysat for many children. She was a cat lover and formerly volunteered with Piedmont Animal Rescue League.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Ronald Atkins; three daughters, Deana Landrum, Heather Hileman, and Melanie Hileman; stepmother, Betty Rodenhizer and four grandchildren, Austen Updike, Nathaniel Landrum, Caydence Cave, and Kaleigha Hileman.
Richard Louis Hannigan, Sr. (1948 – 2022)
Richard Louis Hannigan, Sr., 74, passed away on December 26, 2022, at the Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida.
Richard was born in Arlington, Virginia, on October 31, 1948, the son of the late Harold Bailey Hannigan and Edna Clara Caviness.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The interment will be at a later date.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Jannet; son, Richard Lee (Brenda) Hannigan; daughters, Michelle Craig and Jennifer Gerish- Bodzer; grandchildren, Jessica, Dillion, Sarah, Shawn, Samantha, Michael, Matthew, Davey, Hayley, and Bayley; great-grandchildren, Chloee, Riley, and Aydenn; and special friends, Stephanie and Connie.
Richard moved to Florida in 1988 and was together with Jannet for over 38 years. He worked primarily in roofing and construction, but also worked a lot on the water as a sand dollar harvester. Richard served proudly in the US National Guard and had a strong Presbyterian faith. He was an avid fisherman, and a huge fan of the Washington Redskins (Commanders) football team.
Richard was a kind, sweet man. He always gave with his heart and loved his family more than they will ever know.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
James Edward “Eddie” Hockman (1930 – 2022)
On December 31, 2022, James Edward “Eddie” Hockman, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 17, 1930, in Bentonville, VA, to Harry L. and Gladys Claig Hockman.
On March 15, 1958, he married Nora Ann Alger of Rileyville. VA. They were married for 63 years.
Eddie is survived by three daughters. Susie Wertz (Randy) of Front Royal, Sharon Vaught of Front Royal, and Brenda Hockman of Staunton, six grandchildren, Lindsay McKinstry, Diane Wertz, Kevin Wertz, Kimberly Alger, Courtney Baker-Williams, and Haley Buracker, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora Ann Hockman, a brother Harry R. Hockman, a sister Nellie Mae Morrision and a son-in-law, Jeff Vaught.
Eddie was a 1949 graduate of Warren County High School. He was a lifelong member of Bentonville Baptist Church, serving as a teacher, deacon, trustee, and many other titles over the years.
A US Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War.
He was employed with Avtex Fibers until they closed. He then went to work for Rappawan until he retired.
He enjoyed gardening, farming, raising Polled Hereford cattle, and catching and frying up a mess of fish. He loved talking about his high school football days, where he became quite the fullback and got the nickname “Touch-down mole.” He was always lending a hand to his neighbors and anyone in need. He had never met a stranger, had a great sense of humor, had such a happy disposition, and was full of wise advice.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 8th, at the Bentonville Baptist Church by Pastor Dan Ellis and Pastor Wayne Woodard, with visitation from one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.
His final resting place will be in the old family cemetery in Rileyville near Black Angus Lane.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Kevin Wertz, Brandon Baker-Williams, Jamie Lentz, Timmy Lentz, Michael Licklider, Kelly Elliott, Trapper Alger, Woody Morrison, Keith Nauman, and Adam McCauley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or to Bentonville Baptist Church.
Nathan James Jenkins (2005 – 2022)
A Celebration of Life for Nathan James (Nate-Dawg) Jenkins, 17, of Front Royal, VA, who passed away on January 22, 2022, will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the North Warren Fire Department in Front Royal, VA at 5:00 pm.
The family will also be holding a Memorial Service at the Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Va. Anyone wishing to attend the Memorial Service is asked to meet at The Bing Crosby Stadium Little League field parking lot at 3:30 pm for a procession leaving at 4:00 pm.
Kevin Duane Smith (1984 – 2022)
Kevin Duane Smith was born on March 8, 1984, at Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, Virginia.
At the age of 36, Kevin disappeared in Centreville, VA. He remained missing for nearly three years, much to his family’s anguish. On November 28, 2022, the family received the news that his remains had been found and positively identified in Fairfax County, Virginia. Unofficially but accurately, Kevin died the night he disappeared, January 20, 2020. However, the official date of his death is when he was found on February 6, 2022.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, Kyleigh Jade Smith and Khloe Alise Smith; his parents, Stephen E. Smith (Steve) and Teresa Cooke Smith (Terry); a brother, Stephen P. Smith and his wife, Brandi Raistrick Smith; one nephew, Caleb Preston Smith; one niece, Abigail Rae Smith (Abby); his maternal grandmother, Betty Lou Reil Hudson; one aunt, Patricia Cooke Green (Patty); three uncles, James L. Green (Jimmy), David W. York and Jeffrey L. Smith (Mutt); and many cousins, relatives, and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Thelma A. Mauck (Ann); his aunts, Regina Cooke Gillispie (Gina), Linda Rutherford York, and Jackie Smith; a nephew, Elijah Edward Smith; a niece, Isabelle Rose Smith; and a cousin, Samantha Dawn Green (Sam).
A memorial service will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on January 9, 2023, at 12 PM (Noon). The family will receive family and friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm just prior to the service.
Honorary pallbearers are David York, Stephen P. Smith, Caleb Smith, Jeremy Woodall, Bobby Cooke, and James Pauley.
Juan Adalid Garcia (1949 – 2022)
Juan Adalid Garcia went home to be with God on December 29, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on May 23, 1949, to Isaura Daza Ferrufino and Lucio Garcia Ovando, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. He is the 5th oldest of 12 siblings. He was a pastor for 20 years and a Dental Technician for 15 years. On October 13, 1985, he married Gladys Hilda Vilela, who survives.
We will have family visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and the service will begin at 11:00 am, following a light luncheon Saturday, January 7, 2023. His funeral will take place at New Hope Church, 80 N Lake Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Juan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who loved all and put God first in everything he did. He always enjoyed helping others and worked hard for his family. He loved to read the Bible, pray for and with others, spending time with family and friends. He was always smiling, and he loved playing his guitar, singing worship songs, and making up catchy songs about his loved ones. He was a member of Del Rey Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia, and New Hope Church in Front Royal, Virginia.
Juan is survived by his children, Rina Garcia Pereira, Varinia Garcia, Raymi Sanchez, and Jonathan Garcia, and his 9 grandchildren, Leonardo Garcia, Joshua Pereira, Brooklyn Garcia, Cambria Garcia, Aria Garcia, Cienna Garcia, Victoria Sanchez, Javier Sanchez, Valentina Sanchez and his “sweet” cat K’achita.
The family wishes to express an extreme appreciation to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff, family, and friends that visited.
David Bruce Wood (1955 – 2022)
David Bruce Wood, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Wood was born on May 11, 1955, in Luray, Virginia, to the late Wayne Wood and Lucy Sealock Campbell. He was a member of Moose Lodge #403 in Strasburg, Virginia, and American Legion Giles B. Cook Post #53.
Survivors include his sister, Sandra Sager; two half-brothers, Ronnie Wood and Donnie Wood and a nephew, Justin Corbin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with expenses.