JoAnne McConchie Perrero (1932 – 2022)

JoAnne McConchie Perrero, 89, of Front Royal, died July 2, 2022. She was born November 23, 1932, in Virginia to Elmer Ray and Louise McConchie. She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband Robert E. Perrero, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter Deborah Perrero and her wife Kristi Skeens of Mountainair, New Mexico, and her son Robert E. Perrero, Jr. of Front Royal.

JoAnne worked as a teacher’s aide for the Warren County Public School system from 1971 to 1984, where she helped shape the bodies and minds of students to prepare them for a successful life. JoAnne loved her time at Frank’s, where she was able to work with close family friends until the store closed in 1998. She enjoyed cooking large meals for her family and friends and going to the gym, where she made many wonderful friends later in life.

At JoAnne’s request, there will be no memorial or burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations to be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.