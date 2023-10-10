Community Events
Job Fair Jamboree: Warren County DSS Teams Up with Horizon Goodwill!
Local Opportunities Galore: From Caregiving to Warehousing, Employers Eager to Meet Prospects.
The Warren County Department of Social Services and Horizon Goodwill Industries have joined together to host a job fair on November 2nd, 2023. The event will take place at the Warren County Community Center from Noon until 3 p.m. at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal and will feature more than 20 employers ready to conduct on-the-spot interviews.
Thanks to the generosity of the team at Horizon Goodwill Industries, free lunch, free interview clothing, and free haircuts will be provided to guests of the job fair. Additionally, resume preparation and interview practice will help prepare our job seekers to land their dream job. Several local nonprofits will be present to share their resources.
This event is accessible through our local public transportation system. Visit www.vatransit.org for the local bus and trolley schedule.
The employers attending the event represent a variety of industries and have immediate openings. Brightstar Care, Commonwealth Senior Living, Right at Home, and more will be looking to fill caregiving positions, while Toray, Vulcan, George’s Chicken, and Nature’s Touch share warehouse positions, most of which start at over $20 per hour.
The Town of Front Royal, RSW, and FedEx, plus many more, will be on-site to meet with job seekers, offering great benefits and opportunities for long-term growth.
This event is held quarterly in Front Royal, but job seekers have year-round access to job development services through the Department of Social Services Job Development program. Whether help is needed to create a resume or you’re looking for low-cost or free educational opportunities, visit the Social Services building at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 100, in Front Royal to meet with the job developer.
Businesses interested in attending the job fair on November 2nd or future events should reach out to Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430 x 3354 for more information.
Warren Coalition Presents Midnight Monster Mash Cornhole Tournament for High School Students
High school students in Warren County are invited to participate in the Warren Coalition’s Midnight Monster Mash Cornhole Tournament on October 27th at the Health & Human Services Complex Gym (465 W 15th Street)! This is a single-division tournament with just one champion team at the end. The entry fee for a team is $10 at the door (cash only) or $5 for an individual who wants to be paired up with someone else. Doors open at 9:45 pm for registration.
Students must be accompanied by an adult (18+). The end time will depend on the number of participants.
All students are encouraged to engage in some extra fun and dress in their Halloween best for this tournament! There will be a small prize awarded for the top costume. There will be additional side games with prizes in honor of Red Ribbon Week (no extra charge), as well as chips and drinks for sale, cash only.
No pre-registration is required. For more information, email wc@warrencoalition.org!
This event is hosted by Warren Coalition and Warren County Parks & Recreation.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Animals – and Insects – Blessed in Front Royal Church Outdoor Ceremony
The Rev. Valerie Hayes of Calvary Episcopal Church in downtown Front Royal conducted a “St. Francis Blessing of the Animals” ceremony in the church’s parking lot, attracting some 20 dogs, one cat, and, for the first time at this annual event, two bees!
Owners and the animals gathered on the lot late Saturday afternoon, October 7, for the annual ceremonial at which Hayes, rector of Calvary Episcopal, officiated at the annual ceremony to which both parishioners and the public were invited with their pets.
The honey bees, a recently beleaguered animal due to climate change, among other things, buzzed around in a jar during the blessing, later to be released to take their blessings to town and county hives in the area (see additional photos at end of story).
Hayes was accompanied at the event by her husband, Jim Wolfe, who had in hand the couple’s two dogs, Max and Molly.
The lone cat, named Colonel Mosby, was accompanied by his owners, Michael Marin and Clarke Cooper. Among the dogs’ owners, Corie Silcox presented Leo and Annie, who were individually sprinkled with water as Hayes recited the blessing as she passed among all of the pets after reciting a prayer that included the phrase “Gracious God … bless us in our care for our pets and animals, and bless them as your own creation … protect your creatures and guard them from all evil, now and forever.”
As she sprinkled the holy water on each owner and their animal, accompanied by barks and yelps, she intoned: “May you be blessed in the name of God who created you, and may you … enjoy life together with our God.”
Among church members and members of the public invited to participate in the ceremony was Melissa Chapman, owner of Luna, a sister of Hayes’ dog, Molly; Linda Litchfield, a U.S. Army veteran senior NCO, with rescue dog Gretchen; Patti Jones with 13-year-old Lulu; Caitlin Howarth with Shelties Archie, Bear and Coco, and others who all were invited to a table laden with dog and kitty bags of treats to take home for the animals.
Hayes said the St. Francis Blessing of the Animals dates back to George Washington’s era when the former president introduced a camel among his animals at his Mount Vernon home in Virginia.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 6th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 6:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR”
- “The Marvels”
- “Trolls Band Together”
- “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
Sonshine Bible Church Gears Up for Harvest Festival & Yard Sale
A Day of Delight: Gospel Music, Fried Catfish, and Free Pumpkins for the Kids!
With the cool autumn breeze settling in, Amissville’s Sonshine Bible Church is preparing to host its much-anticipated Harvest Festival & Yard Sale, promising a day of joy, delectable food, and treasured finds.
Scheduled for a full-day affair on October 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2161 Colvin Road, Amissville, VA 20106, the event is packed with activities tailored for every member of the family. Families can look forward to live gospel music setting the perfect ambiance, while the kids can revel in exciting hayrides and go home with a free pumpkin souvenir.
Yet, it’s not just about activities; it’s a feast for the palate, too! The culinary highlight promises to be the deep-fried catfish prepared by none other than the local legend – Richard Compton. “My grandpa knows that he makes the best Deep Fried Catfish! He will be doing it again this year!” shared an excited family member. Served between 10:30 am to 3:00 pm, attendees can also enjoy other tantalizing menu options, including chili hotdogs and BBQ sandwiches.
Beyond the music and food, the yard sale stands to be a haven for shoppers. From household goods to unique trinkets, attendees can browse and buy to their heart’s content. For those with a sweet tooth, the church is also hosting a bake sale, offering an assortment of homemade treats to satisfy those cravings.
For individuals or groups interested in setting up their stalls at the yard sale, Monica is the go-to person. She can be reached through a text or call at 540-522-9422, ensuring potential sellers secure their spot.
The Sonshine Bible Church Harvest Festival & Yard Sale is not just an event; it’s a testament to the close-knit community spirit of Amissville. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting from nearby areas, this festival is an invitation to celebrate the season, relish good food, and make memorable connections.
Remembering Matthew Shepard: Selah Theatre Project Revives “THE LARAMIE PROJECT”
A Tribute to Acceptance, Love, and the Confrontation of Hate.
Twenty-five years have passed since the tragic death of Matthew Shepard, a poignant moment in American history that sparked nationwide discussions on love, hate, and acceptance. In commemoration of this somber anniversary, the Selah Theatre Project collaborates with the AIDS Response Effort to present THE LARAMIE PROJECT. Directed by the talented LaTasha Do’zia, this play offers an intimate glimpse into the soul of Laramie, based on more than 200 heart-wrenching interviews the Tectonic Theater Project team conducted in the wake of Shepard’s demise.
Moises Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project captured the voice of Laramie’s residents in THE LARAMIE PROJECT, revealing the transformation of an entire town coming face to face with its own reflections on bigotry and compassion. This revival, under the careful direction of Do’zia and co-director Sarah Millard, assembles a diverse ensemble of 14 actors. Spanning teens to adults and hailing from various corners of the Shenandoah Valley, the cast brings authenticity and depth to the narrative.
Notable performances are expected from Aidan Carnell, Naomi Greenwalt, Eric Ibarra, and Danielle Juratovac, among others, ensuring that the audience will be treated to a rich tableau of emotions and perspectives.
Selah Theatre Project has a history with THE LARAMIE PROJECT, marking this their third presentation. The play’s enduring significance isn’t lost on Do’zia, who passionately remarked, “The story continues to be relevant. I believe every possible perspective is represented in this theatrical work. It is immersive and promotes great conversation about human kindness.”
THE LARAMIE PROJECT opens its curtains on October 13, 2023, and runs for three consecutive weekends until October 29. With tickets priced at $15, the play promises to be accessible to a broad audience. An opening night reception will be held on October 13th, and an enlightening Q&A session with the AIDS Response Effort team is scheduled for October 21st.
For those interested in being part of this significant event, tickets can be procured from the Selah Theatre Project’s website or by calling their booking hotline at 540-684-5464
In an era where discussions about acceptance, identity, and love are as pertinent as ever, THE LARAMIE PROJECT remains a touching beacon of hope and a sobering reminder of past tragedies. The Selah Theatre Project’s revival promises to be a poignant tribute to Matthew Shepard and an encouragement for dialogue and understanding.
Boots, Bourbon, and Big Hearts: Rotary Club of Warren County Gears up for Annual Fundraiser
Warren County Fairgrounds Set to Host Popular Event.
The calendar flips, and autumn leaves whisper the return of the Rotary Club of Warren County’s annual “Boots and Bourbon” fundraiser, an event that last year had the town talking and feet stomping. This year, the much-anticipated event finds a new home at the expansive Warren County Fairgrounds, promising more space and even grander festivities. This event takes place on September 30th from 6 to 10 p.m. Special event at 5 p.m. with Judge Ron Napier.
A history that only spans two years, “Boots and Bourbon” has quickly become a staple for locals looking for good times while contributing to a greater cause. The Rotary Club, always keeping the community’s youth at the forefront, aims to raise funds to award five $3,000 scholarships to Skyline High School students. Two of these scholarships are specifically designed for students pursuing community college or trade school, reflecting a growing recognition of the importance of diverse educational pathways.
While the scholarships take center stage, there’s also mention of book vending machines for elementary schools – an initiative introduced last year. Schools have embraced these machines, further motivating students to dive into the world of reading. The success of this project saw active participation from community members like Dr. Craig Zunka, Kiwanis, and Rotary themselves.
For attendees, the evening promises a flurry of activities. From testing grit and balance on a mechanical bull – where staying on the longest might line your pockets with a cash prize – to getting groovy with a line dancing instructor, the fun is unending. A private VIP bourbon tasting, curated by the bourbon connoisseur, Judge Ron Napier, precedes the main event. Here, attendees can savor five exquisite bourbons while Judge Napier unravels the stories behind each.
As for the cuisine? Chef Devin Smith’s mouthwatering brisket and creamy mac and cheese are set to tantalize taste buds. Add to this an open bar featuring select bourbons, and the stage is set for an unforgettable evening. Silent and live auctions, with alluring prizes ranging from ocean-view vacations to gourmet bourbon dinners, offer another avenue for attendees to contribute.
Behind all the festivity is the Rotary Club’s unwavering dedication to serving the community. With sponsors like Jean’s Jewelers, Bill Long Auto Care, and Warren County Veterinary Clinic, among many others, this event stands as a testament to Front Royal’s spirit of unity and generosity.
For those still contemplating, Kathy Napier, one of the key organizers, offers an invite: “It’s always so much fun. Many don’t participate, and they’re really missing out on some of the camaraderie.” Tickets are available at Jean’s Jewelers, Turning Leaf Realty, On Cue, and the club’s official website.
This year, as the cool September wind ushers in the “Boots and Bourbon” event, the Warren County Fairgrounds won’t just be a space for festivities but a confluence of community spirit, commitment, and celebration
