Job Fair Jamboree: Warren County DSS Teams Up with Horizon Goodwill!

Local Opportunities Galore: From Caregiving to Warehousing, Employers Eager to Meet Prospects.

The Warren County Department of Social Services and Horizon Goodwill Industries have joined together to host a job fair on November 2nd, 2023. The event will take place at the Warren County Community Center from Noon until 3 p.m. at 538 Villa Avenue in Front Royal and will feature more than 20 employers ready to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Thanks to the generosity of the team at Horizon Goodwill Industries, free lunch, free interview clothing, and free haircuts will be provided to guests of the job fair. Additionally, resume preparation and interview practice will help prepare our job seekers to land their dream job. Several local nonprofits will be present to share their resources.

This event is accessible through our local public transportation system. Visit www.vatransit.org for the local bus and trolley schedule.

The employers attending the event represent a variety of industries and have immediate openings. Brightstar Care, Commonwealth Senior Living, Right at Home, and more will be looking to fill caregiving positions, while Toray, Vulcan, George’s Chicken, and Nature’s Touch share warehouse positions, most of which start at over $20 per hour.

The Town of Front Royal, RSW, and FedEx, plus many more, will be on-site to meet with job seekers, offering great benefits and opportunities for long-term growth.

This event is held quarterly in Front Royal, but job seekers have year-round access to job development services through the Department of Social Services Job Development program. Whether help is needed to create a resume or you’re looking for low-cost or free educational opportunities, visit the Social Services building at 465 W. 15th Street, Suite 100, in Front Royal to meet with the job developer.

Businesses interested in attending the job fair on November 2nd or future events should reach out to Meghan Bowers at 540-635-3430 x 3354 for more information.