Job hunting: Should you take a break during the summer?

Many companies slow down or pause their recruitment efforts over the summer. If you’re looking for a job at this time of year, you may be wondering if your efforts will be wasted. Here are some things to keep in mind.

• If the industry you want to work in is relatively calm in the summer, the employees who work there may have some free time and be willing to meet with you. Therefore, summer can be a great time to network.

• If a recruiter goes into the trouble of posting a job while their staff is reduced, it’s likely because the position needs to be filled as soon as possible. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a priority until most of the team has returned from vacation.

• If some job seekers vying for the same positions as you have decided to put their search on hold for the summer, your résumé will be more likely to make it to the top of the pile.

Lastly, remember that various sectors that rely on seasonal workers are in full swing during the summer months.

Good luck with your search!