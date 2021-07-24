Jodi R. Saffelle (1974 – 2021)

Surrounded by her family, Jodi R. Saffelle passed away peacefully at her home in Bentonville, Virginia on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Born on October 7, 1974, in Warren County, Virginia, Jodi was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Jodi is survived by her husband Art Saffelle, sons Cade and Creed Spittler, step-children Carey Saffelle (Melissa), and Courtney North (Chris), and three grandchildren; Lily, Charlie, and Beau. Also surviving are her loving grandparents Robert and Viola Santmyers, mother Carolyn Santmyers-Andrews (Rex), sisters Holli Jo Phillips (Colby), and Tiffany Caputo (James), and brothers Branyon Williams (Beth), and Daniel Jennings (Melissa) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

As a dedicated employee to Warren County for over 21 years as the Human Resources Director, Jodi’s passion for people and love for the County she called home spoke testament in her everyday life.

Jodi showed her love through small acts of kindness, larger acts of sacrifice, and held a deep commitment to both friends and family. She will be remembered for her generous heart, a listening ear, and shining light. She had a passion for art, crocheting, all things Christmas, and was an avid reader.

The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 10 am-12 pm with a service to follow. Interment following at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery in Bentonville, VA.

Pallbearers will be Cade Spittler, Creed Spittler, Carey Saffelle, George Cline, Mick Roland, and Hugh Henry.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, Logan Burner, and Braden Burner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.