Joe Randolph Folks (1947 – 2021)

Joe Randolph Folks, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Reverend Dole officiating. Guests are welcome to join the family one hour prior to the funeral service at Maddox Funeral Home. Following all services, the interment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Joe was born on August 3, 1947, in Riverton, Virginia to the late Fred Payne and Margaretta Virginia Folks. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Catherine Folks; and two brothers, Charles folks and Alfred Folks.

Joe was a member of The Buffalo Soldiers.

Surviving Joe is his daughter, Angela Spencer; his siblings, William Henry Folks and Leslie Gallop; his grandchild, Brittany Ruffner; his grandchildren, Aubriella Poletis, Josiah Ruffner, and Kaleigh Ruffner; and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Pallbearers will be Josh Ruffner, Jermaine Murray, Eric Lane, Wade Corbert, Robert-Lee Jackson, and Chucky Lane.

Honorary Pallbearers are the Buffalo Soldiers.

A Repass will take place after the burial at Panorama Memorial Gardens.