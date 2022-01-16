Obituaries
Joel Lynn Sherrill (1954 – 2022)
Joel Lynn Sherrill, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 6-7 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Mr. Sherrill was born on January 19, 1954, to the late Paul and Margaret Skipper Sherrill.
Maddox Funeral home is handling the arrangements.
Jacob Wade Crowder (1991 – 2022)
Jacob Wade Crowder, 30, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of life will be held for Jacob at 3 P.M. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Bennett’s Chapel, 839 Rivermont Dr., Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. The service will be held at the outdoor pavilion. Please wear warm and comfortable clothes and bring a lawn chair if preferred. Face masks are required. For convenience to those that cannot attend in person, please find the zoom link below.
Jacob was born on November 28, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Pearl Short Crowder; his maternal grandfather, Robert Arnold; and his uncle, Lenny Himelright.
Surviving Jacob is his loving parents, James, and Linda Crowder; his paternal grandfather, Ashby Crowder; his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Arnold; his brother, Bradley Crowder; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Crowder; and his niece, Willow.
Jacob graduated from Skyline High School in Warren County in 2010 and ECPI with his Associate of Science Degree in Computer and Information Science in the spring of 2013.
Jacob was raised and later became a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church. They have always been like a second family to him.
He had a huge heart for others, never knew a stranger, and was a friend to everyone. He strived to help anyone in pain or in need. Even when he struggled the most with his mental health, he always put others first.
Jacob loved to bowl and was an avid gamer. He was such a fun social person to be around and would always give you something to laugh about. He had the best laugh that was super contagious. He will be sorely missed by all those he touched.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to either of the following organizations:
Mental Health America
https://mhanational.org/
Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95546453356
Meeting ID: 955 4645 3356
Passcode: 053253
One tap mobile
+13017158592,,95546453356# US (Washington DC)
8558801246,,95546453356# US Toll-free
Dial by your location
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
855 880 1246 US Toll-free
Meeting ID: 955 4645 3356
Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe (1928 – 2022)
Iona Dorothy Mills Barbe, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia went to be with the Lord peacefully after a long battle with dementia on January 9, 2022, at the Lynn Care Center where she has lived for almost seven years.
Visitation hours will be on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Entombment will be private at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Barbe was born on September 22, 1928, in Front Royal to the late Luther Sr. and Tillie Mae Wagner Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl Walton Barbe; a special great-granddaughter, Kristina Marie Gorman; two sons-in-law, Charles Edward Martin and Gene Wines; daughter-in-law, Jacki Moore Barbe; eight siblings, Bessie Mills, Virginia Mills Lovell, June Mills McGrath, Helen Mills Henry, Pearl Mills Robinson, Nellie Mills Turner, Luther Mills Jr., and Norman Mills. She was employed at Eileen Sewing Factory for several years before its closing. She worked in the coning room of the former FMC (Avtex) for over 12 years. In her later years, she worked as a custodian at Bowling Green Country Club along with her husband, Carl, and was employed at the Old Bypass Grocery on 6th Street and Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, with her daughter and late son-in-law, Betty and Charles Martin.
Iona was a very sweet and happy person. She was kind to everyone she met. She loved to go to the convenience stores and visit people and buy her lottery scratch-off tickets and go to Charlestown Casino and play the nickel slots, especially Keno. She enjoyed going to Boyce Bingo with her daughter, Betty.
Survivors include her five children, JudyAnn Marcy (William) of Northfield, Massachusetts, Betty J. Barbe Martin of Front Royal, Dianna L. Barbe Wines (Gene) of Front Royal, Carl David Barbe of Winchester, Virginia and Paul Edward Barbe of Front Royal; sister, Goldie Mills Weatherholtz of Inwood, West Virginia; her firstborn granddaughter, April L. Martin Gorman (Timothy) and eight other grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Lynn Care Center Shenandoah Gardens Dementia Unit, 351 Valley Health Way, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 in acknowledgment of the wonderful care provided to Iona.
Barbara Ann Morris (1948 – 2022)
Barbara Ann Morris, 73, of Chester Gap, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 7, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2 PM at Chester Gap Baptist Church, 41 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap with Pastor Roger Orman officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Mrs. Morris was born on April 15, 1948, a tax baby, in Chester Gap to the late Dudley Q. and Julia Dulin Pullen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Rocky Lane Morris; two brothers and two sisters. She was a longtime member of Chester Gap Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Morris; son, Aaron Morris; brother, Bradley Pullen, and four sisters, Ruby Reid, Elsie Wines, Sue Taylor, and Sandra Pullen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Frazier, Kevin Ricker, Jeff Grove, Isaac Morris, Butch Reid, and Michael Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cadero Burns and Christian Burns.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr. (1972 – 2022)
James “Jamie” Edward Mahoney, Jr, 49, of Surfside, SC, formerly of Front Royal, VA passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.
Jamie was born on September 12, 1972, in Winchester, VA to James and Cornelia Mahoney, Sr. Along with his parents he is survived by his wife, Sheri Mitchell Mahoney, two daughters Ashley Mahoney and Megan Mahoney, two sons Dylan Mitchell and Brandon Mitchell, three grandchildren Rosalee Surber, Leighton Mitchell and Shanelle Walters.
Also, surviving is his grandmother Lois Dodson, mother-in-law Mary Rhodes, a special “sister” Tammy Williams, numerous cousins that he thought of as siblings, and his fur baby a pug named Brutus.
He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Noah and Julie Bell Mahoney and Grandfather Clifton Dodson.
Jamie was a self-employed handyman. He was so fun, loving, and full of life and never met a stranger. He would do anything for anyone and even give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. He left his mark on many hearts and will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maddox Funeral home to help the family with his expenses.
Matthew Eric Wines (1972 – 2022)
Matthew Eric Wines, 49, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Willis Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Wines was born on June 1, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Robert Arthur Wines and Marrley Scott Brown. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Surviving along with his mother are two daughters, Jackie Elder (Brandon) and Cindi Wines; son, Matthew Wines Jr.; brother, Mark Wines; grandson, Greyson Elder; nephew, Jason Wines and niece, Jessie Wines.
Pallbearers will be the Elkins cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Front Royal Pregnancy Center, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Alfred Emanuel “Big Al” “Smitty” Smith Sr. (1931 – 2022)
Alfred Emanuel “Big Al” “Smitty” Smith Sr., 90, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2 PM at Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Hwy, Front Royal. A graveside service will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born on July 12, 1931, in Washington, DC to the late Roger and Beulah Grimes Armstrong Smith. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Willie and Johnny Smith; three sisters, Margaret Spencer, Ruby Tarman, and Thelma Morris and a grandson, Logan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War where he received two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star, and a Silver Star with Valor.
Survivors include his two sons, Alfred Smith Jr. (Delores) and Roger L. Smith (Janine); two daughters, Nikki Baker (Greg) and Alise Barton (Stephen); five grandchildren, Leslie, A.J., Kelly, Allie, and Leigha; two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Sydney, and numerous extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Cornelius, Alton Tavener, Guy Loretta, Sonny Cain, Tommy Reese, Kyle Loyd, and Billy Silcox.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.