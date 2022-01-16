Joel Lynn Sherrill (1954 – 2022)

Jacob Wade Crowder, 30, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of life will be held for Jacob at 3 P.M. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Bennett’s Chapel, 839 Rivermont Dr., Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating. The service will be held at the outdoor pavilion. Please wear warm and comfortable clothes and bring a lawn chair if preferred. Face masks are required. For convenience to those that cannot attend in person, please find the zoom link below.

Jacob was born on November 28, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Pearl Short Crowder; his maternal grandfather, Robert Arnold; and his uncle, Lenny Himelright.

Surviving Jacob is his loving parents, James, and Linda Crowder; his paternal grandfather, Ashby Crowder; his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Arnold; his brother, Bradley Crowder; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Crowder; and his niece, Willow.

Jacob graduated from Skyline High School in Warren County in 2010 and ECPI with his Associate of Science Degree in Computer and Information Science in the spring of 2013.

Jacob was raised and later became a member of Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church. They have always been like a second family to him.

He had a huge heart for others, never knew a stranger, and was a friend to everyone. He strived to help anyone in pain or in need. Even when he struggled the most with his mental health, he always put others first.

Jacob loved to bowl and was an avid gamer. He was such a fun social person to be around and would always give you something to laugh about. He had the best laugh that was super contagious. He will be sorely missed by all those he touched.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to either of the following organizations:

Mental Health America

https://mhanational.org/

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

https://www.bbrfoundation.org/

