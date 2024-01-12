Local News
John and Joyce Marlow Honored as 2024 Community Stars by the CFNSV
Front Royal’s own John and Joyce Marlow were celebrated as the 2024 Community Stars at the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s (CFNSV) 7th annual Evening with our Community Stars. Held on January 11, 2024, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, this event marks a high point in the calendar of the community, celebrating exceptional acts of philanthropy.
The Marlows, lifelong residents of Front Royal, have contributed immensely to the community, each in their own unique way. John Marlow, a Warren County High School alumnus, is renowned for his athletic prowess, being part of the county’s only undefeated and untied football team and a district champion in discus. His academic and sports achievements earned him a place at the University of Virginia, where he continued to excel in football and track.
Post-graduation, John’s service as a lieutenant in the US Army stationed in Germany marked the beginning of a life dedicated to leadership and service. Returning to Front Royal, he took over the family business and expanded it, demonstrating his acumen in entrepreneurship and community development.
His political career, marked by being one of the first Republicans elected in Warren County post-Reconstruction, and his tenure as Mayor of Front Royal, reflect his deep commitment to public service. John has also played pivotal roles in various financial and educational institutions, contributing to the region’s economic and intellectual growth.
Joyce Marlow, equally impactful, is known for her vibrant personality and deep-rooted commitment to the community. Her involvement in fundraising for nonprofits, coaching youth sports, feeding the needy, and advocating for support for those in need highlights her dedication to making Front Royal a welcoming and inclusive community.
The event saw notable figures like Dr. Tracy Fitzsimmons, President of Shenandoah University; Doug Stanley, County Administrator for Prince Edward County, VA; and Emily Marlow Beck, President of Marlow Automotive Group, speaking to the Marlows’ unwavering dedication to the community. Their speeches highlighted the couple’s role in fostering community prosperity and inclusiveness.
John and Joyce Marlow’s recognition as Community Stars is not just an accolade; it’s a testament to their lifetime of service and dedication to Front Royal and the Shenandoah Valley. Their efforts have not only shaped the community’s present but have laid a foundation for its future. As the CFNSV continues to honor such remarkable individuals and organizations, it reinforces the spirit of philanthropy and community service that is pivotal to the region’s identity and progress.
Local News
Front Royal Police Department Rolls Out Speed Camera Pilot Program in School Zones
In a bid to enhance road safety, particularly in school areas, the Front Royal Police Department has announced an innovative Speed Camera Pilot Program. The program, targeting four local schools, including A.S. Rhodes Elementary School, Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, Skyline Middle School, and Warren County Middle School, aims to curb speeding and safeguard our children.
A 30-day grace period, beginning mid-February, will precede the enforcement phase, set to start mid-March. The exact dates for these periods will be communicated in due course, keeping the community informed and prepared.
The primary objective of this program is not just to penalize but to significantly alter driver behavior for safer roads. By installing photo speed monitoring devices in nine school zones and one construction zone, the department is focusing on protecting pedestrians and reducing vehicle speeds in high-risk areas.
Virginia’s law, particularly statute § 46.2-882.1, lays down clear guidelines for the deployment of these speed cameras. It defines critical terms such as “Highway work zone,” “Photo speed monitoring device,” and “School crossing zone,” ensuring clarity in the program’s execution.
Under this law, law enforcement agencies are authorized to use photo speed monitoring devices in designated school and highway work zones. The goal is to capture speeding violations effectively and efficiently.
Drivers exceeding speed limits by 10 mph or more will face a civil penalty of up to $100. These penalties serve as a deterrent, channeling funds back to the locality or the State’s Literary Fund. Importantly, penalties from these violations do not affect the driver’s record or insurance unless a summons is personally issued at the time of the violation.
Evidence from speed cameras will form the basis for legal proceedings, with law enforcement certification rendering this data as sufficient proof. Although the vehicle owner is presumed to be the violator, there are provisions for rebuttal under certain conditions.
Violators will receive summons via mail, complete with instructions for contesting the penalty. Notably, non-appearance as per the summons date does not trigger arrest or contempt proceedings. However, for non-Virginia residents, ignoring the summons could lead to legal collection actions.
Law enforcement may collaborate with private vendors for device-related services, ensuring compensation is not based on violation counts. Data collected is strictly for enforcing speed violations, with stringent rules against unauthorized disclosure.
To enhance public awareness, conspicuous signage will be placed near monitoring zones. Additionally, law enforcement agencies are required to annually report on violations, successful prosecutions, and penalties collected, ensuring transparency and accountability.
This Speed Camera Pilot Program represents a significant step towards safer roads and the protection of our most vulnerable citizens – our children. By understanding and adhering to these new measures, drivers can contribute significantly to a safer community.
Local News
UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket Awarded for Exceptional Patient Experience
In a significant achievement for healthcare excellence, UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket, the outpatient rehabilitation department of UVA Haymarket Medical Center, has been honored with the 2023 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award®. This prestigious award, presented by Press Ganey, a global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services, recognizes the top 5 percent of healthcare providers nationwide for their outstanding patient experience in outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.
The Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award® is an annual recognition of the finest hospitals and health systems across the country. It highlights institutions that consistently deliver superior patient care and embody the highest standards in healthcare. Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, “This award exemplifies our commitment at UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket to prioritize our patients and provide exceptional, compassionate service. Our team is dedicated to elevating healthcare standards and continuously improving the patient experience.”
Press Ganey collaborates with over 41,000 healthcare facilities globally with a mission to enhance safety, quality, and the overall experience of healthcare. Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman of Press Ganey, commended UVA Health as a leading figure in healthcare, noting their dedication to exceptional patient care. He emphasized their success in turning aspirations for high-quality healthcare experiences into reality.
UVA Health Therapy Services Haymarket offers comprehensive outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy for both adults and children. They develop individualized therapy plans aimed at improving patients’ functional abilities and daily activities. More information about their services can be found on their website, UVAHealth.com.
About Press Ganey: Press Ganey stands at the forefront of improving healthcare performance. As a leading Human Experience (HX) company, they offer a suite of solutions focused on safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. Their work with over 41,000 healthcare facilities is driven by a mission to alleviate patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience, thus improving overall care quality and experience.
About UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center: UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, a 60-bed community hospital, offers a broad range of services, including emergency care, surgery, bariatrics, imaging, gynecologic health, cancer care, and rehabilitation. The hospital boasts numerous accolades, such as a Grade A in quality and safety from Leapfrog for 11 consecutive periods. It is also recognized for its excellence in metabolic and weight loss surgery and breast care, holding national accreditation and certifications.
Local News
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary Celebrates Missy Johnson’s Teacher of the Year Nomination
Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School is proud to announce the nomination of Missy Johnson as its Teacher of the Year, with Principal Nikki Taubenberger wholeheartedly recommending her for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award.
Missy Johnson, in her seventh year of teaching, has made an indelible mark on her students and colleagues with her innovative teaching methods and dedication. She has played a pivotal role in creating the fifth-grade science curriculum at HJB, incorporating technology like Nearpod and Desmos to enhance student engagement and understanding. Her approach is particularly beneficial for students with special needs and English Language Learners, highlighting her commitment to inclusive education.
Johnson’s classroom is more than just a learning space; it’s a thriving environment where students are encouraged to think critically, empathize, and take responsibility. Her ability to create a positive and inclusive classroom culture is one of her greatest strengths.
Beyond her classroom, Johnson is a proactive contributor to school initiatives. Her participation in workshops, like the one in Richmond on science standards, and involvement in school committees showcase her dedication to continuous professional development and her willingness to support school functions.
Her colleagues admire her for her patience, adaptability, and teamwork. Whether facing challenges like virtual lesson preparations during COVID-19 or adapting to new SOLs, Johnson has consistently demonstrated her commitment to delivering effective education.
Johnson’s impact at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary extends beyond her immediate classroom, ensuring all students benefit from sound instructional practices. Her peers and parents highly value her contributions, seeing her as a cornerstone of the educational community.
Principal Taubenberger’s endorsement reflects confidence in Johnson’s abilities to continue inspiring and making significant contributions to the field of education. Johnson’s nomination is a testament to her exceptional skills as an educator and her profound influence on her students and the broader school community.
Local News
Jaci Balancia: A Legacy of Teaching Leads to Teacher of the Year Nomination at Diversified Minds
The journey of Jaci Balancia, nominated for Teacher of the Year at Diversified Minds, is a story of dedication, innovation, and a deep-rooted legacy in education.
Born into a family of educators in New York City, Jaci was surrounded by inspiring tales from her maternal grandparents and great-uncle. Her grandmother’s imaginative teaching tools and her grandfather’s commitment to keeping students in school through work-study programs laid the foundation for Jaci’s future in education.
A pivotal moment came in 8th grade when Jaci’s English teacher, Mr. Taravella, recognized her potential. He encouraged her to develop her writing and public speaking skills, leading her to publish poems in the school magazine. These early experiences sparked a passion in Jaci, leading her to pursue a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction through the UMD MCERT program.
Jaci’s teaching career began in a Montessori setting as an assistant teacher, where she discovered her talent for working with students with behavioral and social differences. After earning her Montessori certification in 2011, Jaci’s journey took her to Frederick County Public Schools, where she taught seventh-grade students in mixed-ability classrooms. Her time at FCPS was marked by both challenges and rewards, honing her skills in managing diverse classroom dynamics.
Seeking to expand her teaching capabilities, Jaci transitioned to Skyline Middle School, first as a seventh-grade teacher and then in a sixth-grade role. Her commitment to collaborative learning and student development shone through as she took on roles beyond traditional teaching. Her initiatives included coaching cross country and track and inspiring students through literature.
Eventually, Jaci found her true calling in a nontraditional educational setting. At Diversified Minds, she began as the STARS teacher, working with students requiring additional support. Her dedication and effectiveness led to a full-time position as a high school English teacher, later transitioning to a history teacher. In these roles, Jaci continued to innovate, bringing history to life through creative methods like building scale models and imaginative problem-solving scenarios.
Jaci’s nomination for Teacher of the Year is a testament to her exceptional ability to connect with students, her creative teaching methods, and her unwavering commitment to education. Her journey from a family with a strong teaching heritage to becoming an influential educator herself is an inspiring tale of passion and perseverance in the field of education.
Jaci Balancia’s story reflects the profound impact that dedicated educators can have on the lives of their students and the broader educational community.
Local News
Early Years of Stephens City Boy Scout Troop 6
Bill Ewing, a Stephens City resident, is one of the few remaining folks around who can discuss the early days of Stephens City Boy Scout Troop 6. Ewing, 86 years old, enlisted in the Air Force in 1956, shortly after graduating from James Wood High School. He would graduate from Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Virginia in 1970. Ewing worked in Stanton and Hanover County, Virginia before taking employment with the City of Winchester and served in the Finance Department before retiring as Director of Information Technology in 2000. However, before beginning his professional career, Ewing served as a Boy Scout reaching the enviable rank of Eagle Scout.
“To the best of my recollection, Troop 6 was established by Scout Master Harold Preston Teets in 1946-47. Teets was a champion for Stephens City youth and spent many hours and personal expense providing insightful leadership and productive activities for the students in town, especially after Stephens City High School closed in 1950. Teets not only established Troop 6, but later formed and directed the Stephens City Drum and Bugle Corps known as the ‘Scarlet Rebels in 1953,” said Ewing.
Ewing began attending Scout meetings in the old cabin located behind the Stephens City fire hall originally built in 1941 on Mulberry Street. The Scout Cabin was relocated near the town ball field by the Town of Stephens City in 1956 to make way for the new community center and kitchen addition in the back of the fire hall in 1957.
Ewing experienced Scout meetings in both buildings. He was part of a team that assisted in the remodeling of the cabin to make it available for both boy and girl scouting. Troop 6 averaged about 10 to 15 scouts for the years Ewing participated during 1949 to 1955. “I joined Troop 6 with the rank of Tenderfoot in in 1949, received Scout 2nd Class in 49, Scout 1st Class in 50, Star Scout in 52, Life Scout in 53 and Eagle in June, 1954,” Ewing said.
Harold Teets left as Scout Master and was replaced by Roy Lemley for a short period. Ed Ambrose became Scout Master in 1951. Ewing said Mr. Ed Ambrose was a motivational Scout Master and I personally owe him a lot. I was a recipient of the Eagle Scout award due to his leadership and encouragement and am so thankful that he was there to lead and really push me hard to reach my goals.
Ambrose was a carpenter by trade; however, he became well known for his folk-art wood carvings after he became a Scout Master. Ambrose held the position for twenty years, teaching the interested boys to carve wooden neckerchief slides for themselves. The scout’s favorites to carve to earn merit badges were Native American Indian Heads or Paul Bunyan. Ewing said the wood carving that Mr. Ed Ambrose made for me is a neckerchief slide that we wore with our uniforms. He presented it to me as a gift for making Eagle. “I was the first to receive Eagle Scout under Scout Master Mr. Ed Ambrose. I am very proud of the wooden slide and I will never get rid of it, Ewing said.”
Ambrose carved a twenty-four-foot-high totem pole which stood in front of the Scout Cabin before it was stolen and never recovered. As a folk artist, he lived on Main Street and maintained a workshop in his backyard in a small shed. He carved his figures; ceramic painted each one and sold them mostly to out of towners. The carvings are now collector items and some are exhibited at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
“Gregory (Butch) Orndorff and William (Bill) Zirkle were the first two in Troop 6 to receive the Eagle Award, I was the third. Gregory Orndoff would go on to graduate from Virginia Tech and start his own construction business, Master Maintenance Inc. and reside in Manassas City, Virginia. William Zirkle would graduate from Virginia Tech and receive his master’s degree from Southern Illinois. Zirkle was an Air Force veteran attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, serving in the Vietnam War, and then resided in Hayfield, Virginia,” Ewing concluded.
Edgar (Eddie) Ambrose, the older son was also an Eagle Scout and Explorer, and resides in Front Royal Va. Eddie is an Army Veteran and retired from Warren County Public Schools as a former teacher and administrator in 1995. He currently volunteers at St. Luke Community Clinic supporting programs managed by Executive Director, Vicki Davies.
Donnie Ambrose, class of 1960, was later inducted into the James Wood Athletic Association (JWAA) Hall of Fame in 2013 for his athletic versatility in high school. The JWAA website cites that Donnie excelled in football, basketball, baseball, and track and lettered in all four sports. Ambrose played football four years as a running back and linebacker and was co-captain of the team his senior year. He played basketball three years for the Colonels and threw the shot and discus in track for three seasons. In baseball, he was an outstanding catcher for three seasons.
Ambrose recalls that he and his brother Donnie, Charles Gossard, and Gary Strickler all made Eagle Scout at the same time in 1955. Edgar Ambrose said as an Explorer, he held the position of staff instructor in the Pioneering area of Camp Rock Enon during the summers of 1955, 56, and 57. Ambrose has fond memories of those years with his father, and younger brother Donnie scouting in rural Stephens City and camping at Rock Enon, near Gore VA. “After I graduated from James Wood High School in 1957 and Donnie in 1960, my father continued as Scout Master of Troop 6 until the 1970s. He really liked working with scouts and teaching them new skills like wood carving, if they were interested,” Ambrose said. For additional information about Edward Ambrose wood carvings, see Contemporary American Folk Artists, by Elinor Lander Horwitz, Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, 1975.
In a Northern Virginia Daily, news brief, Three Made Eagle Scout, dated 13 February 1962, a description of a Troop 6 Scout meeting was provided. “The rank of Eagle Scout was presented at the Court of Honor held in the Stephens City Boy Scout Cabin on Saturday night to three scouts from Troop 6. Larry Gregory, son of Mr. and Mrs. Julian Gregory; Peyton Borden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Borden of Middletown and Jack Pinner, son of Mr. Roy Pinner of Alexandria and the late Mrs. Pinner.
W. C. Gleason, Scout Executive of Winchester, made the presentations before approximately sixty scouts and their parents. Mr. Gleason commended the boys on their achievement and remarked that this brings the total number of scouts attaining Eagle in this troop to ten. All in the eleven years under Scout Master Mr. Edward Ambrose’s fruitful leadership.”
The Scout Cabin continued to receive additions and upgrades in the 1970s and 80s. Troop 6 became inactive in the 1980s. According to Stephanie Short at the BSA Shenandoah Area Council in Winchester, Troop 6 was sponsored by the Lion’s Club through 1983. In 1986, after gaining permission from the Lion’s Club, Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church restarted Troop 6 at their location. The troop was then dissolved in 1993.
Troop 17 was relocated from Kernstown to Stephens City and became Troop 15 after receiving sponsorship from Stephens City UMC in February, 1978. Lou Boyer, as Scout Master, was later invited to relocate Troop 15 to the Scout Cabin. The building, located on Locust Street, contains scouting memorabilia (where historical artifacts are maintained) from the past and continues to display the rich history of the scouting movement in Stephens City.
Bill Ewing served on the Stephens City Town Council from 1988 to 2004. He resigned when elected to the Board of Supervisors, Opequon District where he served from 2004 to 2013. Ewing recently moved back to Stephens City from Winchester, and serves as Treasurer of the Lions Club and volunteers for the Route 11 Yard Crawl every August. He has been a Lions Club member since 1989.
Local News
Denied Educational Opportunity by ‘Massive Resistance’ 1954-1964 – Your Family May be Eligible for New Scholarship Opportunities
To commemorate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to support his efforts to promote racial fairness in all aspects of American life, the Warren County Retired Teachers Association is alerting the Warren County community of an existing and expanded scholarship opportunity for those who were denied education, regardless of their race, between 1954 and 1964 due to “Massive Resistance” in Virginia.
Named after the pivotal Supreme Court decision that made school segregation unconstitutional, the fund is named the Brown v. Board of Education Scholarship Fund, which was created in 2004. The newly expanded fund now supports full scholarships (including textbooks), not only to those impacted during those 10 years but to their lineal and collateral descendants. So, according to the county Retired Teachers Association, if you were denied an education (as noted above, no matter your race) in Warren County or elsewhere in impacted Virginia counties between the years 1954 and 1964, this fund is for you, as well as for your sons and grandsons, daughters and granddaughters (lineal) in addition to your nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and cousins (collateral).
Eligible persons may use the award for a wide range of educational programs. Those include transitional education programs, GED certification, career or technical education, undergraduate degree, master’s degree, and doctoral or professional degrees from an accredited two-year or four-year public or private Virginia institution of higher education.
The Warren County Retired Teachers Association encourages anyone who may be eligible to contact the Brown v Board of Education Scholarship Committee at 804-698-1888 for a 2024-2025 Application Packet. The deadline for submission is the end of March 2024.
(Information from a release by the Warren County Retired Teachers Association and member responses to follow-up questions.)
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.58"Hg
UV index: 0
39°F / 18°F
36°F / 25°F