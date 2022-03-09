John Eric Jakob (1929 – 2022)

John Eric Jakob, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with Pastor Vince McLaughlin officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

John was born on January 7, 1929, in Germany to the late Hans and Wilheminna Jakob. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ruth Jakob; and his 2 brothers, Walter and Werner Jakob.

Surviving John is his children, Karen McIntyre and her husband, George of Front Royal, Lauren Matthews of Mooresville, NC and Tom Jakob and his wife, Heidi of Bozeman, MT; his 13 grandchildren; his 10 great-grandchildren; his nieces and nephews, Steve and Donna Jakob, Jeff and Maria Jakob, Lisa and John Cerra, John and Linda Ripkey, and Pete and Karen Ripkey; his Sister in Law, Winnie Swinson, and numerous extended family members.

John was a member of Rockland Community Church. He attended Upsala College in New Jersey, obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He worked for Wake Forest University in the physics department. He worked for Rubbermaid and Fairchild-Burns in commercial aircraft seating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland Community Church, Prayer Garden Fund at 2921 Rockland Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.