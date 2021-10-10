Obituaries
John Franklin Fewell (1963 – 2021)
John Franklin Fewell, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be at a later date.
John was born on June 1, 1963, in Virginia to the late, William Fewell and Shirley Davis. He is also preceded by his nephew DD Southers and his niece Jessica Baker.
Surviving John is his siblings, Kathy Southers (Dannie) of Winchester, Virginia and Peggy Baker also of Winchester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was one of a kind. He was the family clown and loved by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Obituaries
Joseph Donald Patten (1958 – 2021)
Joseph Donald Patten, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in the arms of his devoted wife Nicole on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Joe was born June 10, 1985, in Portland, Oregon, to William “Bill” Patten and Dawna Coleman Patten. He graduated from Portland Christian High School (2004) and from Hillsdale College (2008).
On October 19th, 2013 Joe and Nicole were married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Joe was also an active member at St. John’s and could be found there at Mass every Sunday. He was a marketing executor and copywriter and worked extensively in the political sphere as a loyal Republican. Joe devoted many hours to the Institute of Catholic Culture; he often quoted Belloc’s poem: “Wherever the Catholic sun doth shine, There’s laughter and dancing and good red wine. At least I’ve always found it so. Benedicamus Domino!” and it is a testament to the way he lived. He thoroughly enjoyed discussing history, politics, literature, philosophy, and theology over a fine cigar and a good beer and a well-mixed drink. His thirst for knowledge was insatiable. His favorite haunts were Christendom College’s St John the Evangelist Library, DC’s Library of Congress, and Oxford’s Bodleian Library. Despite his penchant for good discussion, Joe was nevertheless a man of few words and none that were useless.
Joseph Patten is survived by his wife Nicole E (Surprenant) Patten; his daughter Elizabeth (Ellie) A Patten; Bill Patten of Vancouver, Wash; Dawna Coleman Patten of Battlegrounds, Wash; his brother Daniel Patten of Vancouver Wash; his sister Anna Patten of Battlegrounds Wash; his in-laws Forrest Surprenant and his wife Josephine of Gainesville, Joel Fernandez and his wife Nadine of Rileyville, David Norris and his wife Rebecca of Front Royal, Joshua Duda and his wife Marigrace of Front Royal, Blaise Surprenant of Denver Colo; Dominic Surprenant of Front Royal; Genevieve Surprenant of Surry NH, his parents-in-law Robert and Diana Surprenant of Surry NH, six godchildren, and thirteen nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the wake from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday evening, Oct 11, 2021, at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church 120 East Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
A Requiem Mass will follow in the morning, Tuesday, October 12, at 10:00 A.M. Father Daniel N. Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia, close to his son, little Peter Marie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/58d8687a
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Obituaries
Elsie “Pam” Huffman Holp (1961 – 2021)
Elsie “Pam” Huffman Holp, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Middletown.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Pam was born September 26, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of Eleanor Stockner Shaffer of Strasburg and the late Lewis John Huffman.
Surviving with her mother are one son, Michael Amos Brown of Winchester; three daughters, Shan Carisha Duckworth of Middletown, Felicia Michelle Cornwell of Keystone Heights, Florida and Marti “Martia” Eleanor Deremer of Florida; one brother, Billy Joe Huffman of Strasburg; one sister Cheryl Mets of Ft. Valley; and three grandchildren, Kiersten Deremer, Starla Day and Paisley Deremer.
Pam was preceded in death by her father; and a sister Suzette Neff.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Teddy Osburne Stout Sr. (1940 – 2021)
Teddy Osburne Stout Sr., 81, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia.
Teddy was born on February 15, 1940, to the late Paul and Mary Stout in Edinburg, Virginia. Teddy is also predeceased by his wife of 57 years Patricia Ann Stout; daughter Angela Myshell Wilson; brothers Paul Stout Jr., Richard Stout, George Stout, and Robert Stout; sister Elizabeth Boyer; and granddaughter Brittany Stout.
Surviving Teddy is his son’s Teddy Stout Jr. (Daryl) and Richard Lee Stout; grandchildren Kayla Stout, Teddy Stout III, Gracie Wilson, Brooklyn Stout, and Heidi Stout.
Graveside services honoring Teddy and Patricia Stout will take place at Panorama Memorial Garden on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Obituaries
Wanda Marie Rogers (1953 – 2021)
Wanda Marie Rogers, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11 A.M. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with James Coverston officiating. Her burial will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens following all services.
Wanda was born on October 18, 1953, to the late Earl and Bessie Wooddell, she was also preceded by her siblings, Jean-Ann, Eddie, Virginia- Lou, Barbara, Tommy, Curtis, and Gloria.
Surviving Wanda is her loving husband of 25 years, David Rogers; her sons, Tony Haun (Shasta) and Roger Wooddell; her step-daughters, Michelle and Candy; her siblings, Betty Martin, Don Wooddell, Timmy Wooddell, and Nancy Sites; her sister-in-law; Diane; and her grandchildren, Isaac, Madison, Megan and Elijah.
Wanda worked at RPS for over 20 years. She was also a huge Dallas Cowboys, Wrestling, and NASCAR fan.
A gathering will take place at the Bethel Community Center at 49 Kendrick Ford Lane Front Royal, VA 22630 immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County at 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Obituaries
Herschell “Junior” Blevins Jr. (1928 – 2021)
Herschell “Junior” Blevins Jr., 92, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 12 pm at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Virginia with the Rev. Bradley Long officiating, chaplain with Kindred Hospice.
Mr. Blevins was born on October 22, 1928, in Fairfax, Virginia to the late Herschell Sr. and Bertha Kirk Blevins. He was also preceded in death by numerous siblings. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War and earned two bronze stars. He was a member of the Virginia Defense Force, Bull Run Hunt in Manassas, Virginia, American Legion Post 53 in Front Royal, VFW Post 2524 in Culpeper, Virginia, and Lion’s Club in Clifton, Virginia.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Shirley V. Blevins; two sons, Bryan Herschell Blevins and Winfield Lee Blevins; two daughters, Wanda Clevenger and Connie Ransom; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department, 42 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.
Obituaries
Dottie Lynn Hamilton (1948 – 2021)
Dottie Lynn Hamilton, 73, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Dottie was born January 27, 1948, in Woodstock, Virginia, daughter of the late Daryle Franklin Minnick, Sr., and Stella Irene Hansberger Minnick Bailey.
She was a member of the Strasburg Women of the Moose Chapter #1319, The American Legion Post 77, and the VFW.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Kenny Hamilton; one son, Donald Hamilton and wife Stacy of Winchester; one brother, William Michael Minnick of Virginia Beach; one grandson, Joshua Hamilton; three granddaughters, Noel Hamilton, Faith Hamilton, and Piper Hamilton; sister-in-law, Brenda Goodwin; daughter-in-law, Leslie Hamilton Shaw; and life-long friend, Sharon Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James David Hamilton; and a brother, Daryle Franklin “Billy” Minnick, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Hoffman, Dennis Palmer, Frank Horan, Tommy Vickers, Roger Van Norton, and Mike Shaw. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Miller and Danny Ferguson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.