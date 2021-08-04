John Franklin Moser (1948 -2021)

John Franklin Moser, 72, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private.

Mr. Moser was born September 27, 1948, in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, son of Lucille Moser of Winchester and the late John Calvin Moser.

Surviving with his mother, are his wife, Valrie Hines Moser; one son, John Eric Moser and fiancée Jennifer Lynn Boyd of Winchester; two daughters, Michelle Henry of Middletown and Rebecca Robinson and husband Mike of Front Royal; one brother, Tommy Moser of Winchester; one sister, Angie Cather and husband Mike of Berryville; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Five-Star Home Health Care for all of their help and support over the past year.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.