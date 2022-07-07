Obituaries
John G. Kovac (1945 – 2022)
John G. Kovac, beloved husband, brother, Harpist, and friend, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July, 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery at Holy Cross Abbey in Berryville with Chaplain Kenneth Patrick officiating.
John was born November 11, 1945, in Carney, New Jersey, the son of the late Edward Vance and Ellen Economos Kovac.
He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and Seton Hall University School of Law in New Jersey. During the Blizzard of 1977 in upstate New York, he read the entire Whole Earth Catalog sparking his interest in the Peace Corps, which he joined in Colombia, South America where he was introduced to the Paraguay Harp.
John has lived in Front Royal for 40 years, having followed his best friend, Michael Ordower, from New Jersey. He worked for Blue Ridge Legal Services until January 1, 1991, when he, in his words, “He gave up the practice of law for the practice of music”.
His love for music led him to become a harp maker and writer of three books, which enabled others to make their own harps. He has had instruments on all seven continents including a PVC Harp in Antarctica. He was also a music teacher of harp and guitar, recorded CDs, and attended craft shows.
John lectured at the Library of Congress. While traveling in Cyprus, he recorded with the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra. He also hosted several South American harpists at his home.
He also designed and built four passive solar homes, one in New York, one in Lake Front Royal, and two at Point of Woods.
He is survived by his older sister, Carolyn Kovac of New York, New York; his wife, Judith L. Floyd; and his beloved dog, Nandu.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, VA 22630; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Court Street, Winchester, VA 22601; or Mountain View Music Studio Scholarship Fund, 217 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Anyone wanting to sing, play an instrument, or share a memory of John, is more than welcome to do so on the day of service.
Obituaries
JoAnne McConchie Perrero (1932 – 2022)
JoAnne McConchie Perrero, 89, of Front Royal, died July 2, 2022. She was born November 23, 1932, in Virginia to Elmer Ray and Louise McConchie. She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband Robert E. Perrero, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah Perrero and her wife Kristi Skeens of Mountainair, New Mexico, and her son Robert E. Perrero, Jr. of Front Royal.
JoAnne worked as a teacher’s aide for the Warren County Public School system from 1971 to 1984, where she helped shape the bodies and minds of students to prepare them for a successful life. JoAnne loved her time at Frank’s, where she was able to work with close family friends until the store closed in 1998. She enjoyed cooking large meals for her family and friends and going to the gym, where she made many wonderful friends later in life.
At JoAnne’s request, there will be no memorial or burial service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations to be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Judy Mae Shipe Christian (1949 – 2022)
Judy Mae Shipe Christian, 72, of Stephenson, Virginia passed away unexpectedly at home, on June 23, 2022.
Judy was born November 16, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late John T. Shipe, Sr., and Margaret M. Sealock Shipe. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. Lewis Christian; two brothers, Benton Shipe and John Shipe, Jr.; and her beloved dog, Bandit.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Shipe of Georgia and Susan Wood of Indiana; one sister, Barbara Lynch (Eddie) of Virginia; and one nephew, Robert Sackett of Florida.
The family would like to recognize her very dear friends and neighbors, Chuck and Phyllis Cox; their kindness and generosity will always be remembered by the family. We would also like to acknowledge her dear friend, Mary Simon.
A private graveside service was held on June 30, 2022, at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Obituaries
Joseph Randolph “Bill” Ralls, Sr. (1945 – 2022)
Joseph Randolph “Bill” Ralls, Sr., 76, of Front Royal, Virginia peacefully passed to his eternal reward on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Bill Ralls was born on November 16, 1945, in Front Royal to the late Ernest and Ida Pullen Ralls. He was a member of Fishnet Ministries Church. Bill will be remembered as a man who was passionate about serving the Lord and his love for family. He pastored churches in Virginia and Maryland as an ordained pastor of the Assemblies of God. He also sang bass and traveled with The Brothers Southern Gospel Quartet.
Survivors include his two sons, Joseph Ralls Jr. (Susan) of Linden, Virginia, and Dean Ralls (Charlene) of Yorktown, Virginia; brother, Jim Ralls (Lynda) of Front Royal; two sisters, Joyce Barnett (Bruce) of Front Royal and Phyllis Foltz (Ralph) of Mount Olive, Virginia, and three grandchildren, Grant Ralls, Heather Ralls, and Blake Ralls; numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless family members.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Donna Stephens Ralls.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 AM at Fishnet Ministries Church located at 391 Fishnet Boulevard. Front Royal with Pastor Larry Andes officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fishnet Ministries, P.O. Box 1919, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Timothy Michael Jenkins Jr. (1980 – 2022)
Timothy Michael Jenkins Jr.. 41, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on June 30, 2022.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main Street in Front Royal from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
Timothy was born on August 26, 1980, in Winchester Virginia, and was raised by his parents, Bonnie and John Potter Jr.
Surviving Timothy is his parents, Bonnie Faye Potter and John G. Potter Jr.; his sons, Zadin Imery Jenkins and Kainan Grady; his siblings, Tammy Deavers (James), John Potter III (Diane), and Juanita Potter; and numerous aunts, and uncles, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Obituaries
Elaine Kay Clatterbuck (1939 – 2022)
Elaine Kay Clatterbuck, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 8 at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born October 17, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar Hamilton and Nora Bertha Williams Barnard.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Charles E. Clatterbuck; two daughters Sharon Clatterbuck-Kerns and husband James W. Kerns; Kim Clatterbuck Yates; one grandson Wesley Kerns and wife Chelsea Kerns; two granddaughters, Amanda Thomas and husband Mark Thomas and Victoria Luttrell and husband Mitch Luttrell; four great-grandchildren, Eli Kerns, Kate Kerns, Abigal Thomas, and Annalee Thomas; and two nieces, Gloria Jean Keyser of Culpeper and Brenda K. Kunkle of Wyoming.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Obituaries
Richard William Tennett (1963 – 2022)
Richard William Tennett, 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Richard at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Howellsville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Richard was born on December 29, 1963, in Warren County to the late James and Hazel Tennett. He was also preceded in death by his former significant other, Ethel V. Flynn; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and siblings.
Surviving Richard is his significant other, Bobbie Spencer; his sons, Delbert and Christopher Flynn; his uncle Robert M. Tennett; his 11 grandchildren; his good friend, Michael McDonald and numerous nieces and nephews.
Richard loved passing the time by going fishing.
Pallbearers will be Chris Tennett, John Duncan, David Boyce, Steve Boyce, Joe Wines, and Jeffrey Costello.
Honorary Pallbearers are Michael McDonald and Robert M. Tennett Jr.