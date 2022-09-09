Community Events
John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival returns
After a two-year COVID hiatus, the John Jackson Piedmont Blues Festival returns later this month, featuring a lineup of artists known for keeping alive the music the Rappahannock native helped make famous.
The event on Saturday, September 24, will again be held at Eldon Farms in Woodville, VA, not far from where Jackson was born into a family of tenant farmers before his mastery of the country guitar style brought him international fame.
Celebrated blues harmonica player Phil Wiggins, a headliner at the upcoming festival, remembers the first time he saw Jackson play. Wiggins was still in high school, but his band was on the same bill as Jackson at a club in Alexandria.
“Immediately, I realized this was someone really special. An amazing musician,” said Wiggins, who, like Jackson, has been named a National Heritage Fellow, the country’s highest honor bestowed on traditional and folk artists. Wiggins remembers that he was dumbfounded when Jackson invited him to join him at a future show. “Here was this world-class player, and he didn’t know me from Adam. Then he invited me out to his house. He was incredibly generous and open-hearted.”
A fairy tale twist
No one who knew Jackson during his days in Rappahannock could have imagined him as an internationally-acclaimed performer. Born in Woodville as the seventh of 14 children, he never made it past the first grade because he had to help on the family’s farm. But at a young age, he taught himself to play on his father’s guitar the songs he heard on the family’s old record player.
In 1949, he moved with his own family to Fairfax Station and kept playing for friends and neighbors until a violent confrontation at a house party convinced him to stop performing in public.
That all changed one night in 1964 when Jackson gave a guitar lesson to a mailman friend in the backroom of a Fairfax gas station. Chuck Perdue, then president of the Folklore Society of Greater He Washington, happened to stop for gas, but then he heard Jackson playing.
Perdue eventually convinced a dubious Jackson to record all the songs he knew–he covered 90 in a 12-hour session–and encouraged him to start performing at clubs and coffeehouses in the region. Ultimately, as Jackson’s reputation grew, he was invited to do shows at folk and blues festivals worldwide. He even performed for Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. But he never gave up his day job as a cemetery caretaker.
Piedmont style
Although he could play many types of music, Jackson is most closely associated with what’s become known as Piedmont blues—country music built around challenging but sweet-sounding acoustic guitar licks.
“Piedmont Blues is definitely different from other blues,” said Erin Harpe, another one of the festival’s headliners. “It isn’t so down and dirty. It’s more refined, “You’re playing a syncopated melody with your fingers while you’re playing the alternating baseline with your thumb.
“It’s more intricate. It’s more danceable, too,” added Harpe, whose latest album, “Meet Me in the Middle,” was named “Album of the Year” at the 2021 New England Music Awards. “But it’s also more relaxed, a perfect description is the title of John Jackson’s album, “Front Porch Blues.”
Phil Wiggins would agree. “I heard someone say this music was born in an era when people made their own music at home like they baked their own bread and grew their own vegetables,” he said. It’s a style, he pointed out, that evolved in rural communities from ragtime.
“If you listen to Piedmont guitar style, it sounds a lot like ragtime piano,” Wiggins said, “It was really trying to make the guitar function like a piano. Back in the day, it was music to make people move. Your job was to make people get off their butts and dance.”
Filling out the lineup at the show will be Rick Franklin, one of the region’s leading blues guitarists, Jeffrey Scott, a blues artist who’s also Jackson’s grand nephew, blues singer Bobby Glasker and Friends, the Rappahannock Unity Choir, and Rev. Williams & the Praise Team. The emcee will be Frank Matheis, an author, radio producer, and regular contributor to Living Blues magazine.
The event is a collaboration between the Virginia Cooperative Extension and Eldon Farms, with additional support from the PATH Foundation. Funding has been provided by the William and Mary Greve Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), the Richard Lykes Fund, administered by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Charles T. Akre Family, and Ed Robinson.
For more information and to purchase $10 tickets in advance, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/john-jackson-piedmont-blues-festival-tickets-392583085577. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate, and food and drinks will be available for sale. The gate opens at 11 am, and the music runs until 8 p.m.
Community Events
Join us for WildFest 2022 – September 10, 2022
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center will host its 3rd Annual WildFest, celebrating everything wild!
Join us for LIVE Animal Ambassadors, interactive games and events, face painting, local environmental organizations, BBQ, shopping, and more!
Admission is FREE! Donations are encouraged and will support Blue Ridge Wildlife Center’s hospital and education programs. Join us at WildFest 2022!
Saturday, September 10, 2022
11:00 – 4:00
Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds
890 W Main St
Berryville, VA 22611
FREE family event!
Community Events
Happy Cat Month Adoption Event at the Winchester SPCA
Give a homeless kitty a second chance! Adopt an adult cat for just $30 at the Winchester SPCA, located at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
We’re open Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and weekends by appointment. This special adoption event runs throughout September and is open to approved adopters for cats over 6 months.
Community Events
Suicide Prevention Ride and Awareness Event to be held in the area on September 18th
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and to bring attention to this topic, Northwestern Community Services Board, along with local partner organizations, will have an inaugural Suicide Prevention Motorcycle Ride and Awareness Event on Sunday, September 18. The purpose of this event is to come together as a community to show support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide and to let individuals know that there are resources with whom to reach out and connect when in need.
“We know that many people in our area have been impacted by suicide” said Corialise Pence, Communications Specialist for Northwestern Community Services Board. “We hope, through this event, that individuals will know they have the support of the community, and that those who are currently struggling will recognize that there are resources available and organizations that can help.”
The Front Royal Moose Riders are partnering with Northwestern CSB to coordinate the motorcycle ride, which will begin at the Front Royal Moose Lodge Pavilion located at 1340 John Marshall Highway. Registration will begin at 8:30 am, with kickstands up at 10:30 am. The cost to ride is $20 per bike and will benefit Concern Hotline, the area’s local 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline. There will also be a resource fair from 8:30 am-11:30 a.m, with a program starting at 10:00 am.
The ride will have one stop in New Market, where Family Youth Initiative will be hosting the Shenandoah County Awareness event and resource fair from 10:00 am–2:00 pm at the Community Center, 9184 John Sevier Rd. The ride will end at Bulldog Stadium in Luray, 740 US-340. Page Alliance for Community Action will be hosting their event at that location from 11:00-2:00. 50/50 raffle tickets, to benefit Concern Hotline, will also be available at all 3 events.
Follow Prevention and Wellness, Family Youth Initiative, and Page Alliance for Community Action Facebook page to stay up to date on all the activities happening in each location. You can find all up-to-date information on www.nwcsbwellness.com. On Facebook, you can access PACA at @PageAllianceforCommunityAction; FYI at @ShenCoFYI, Northwestern Community Services Board at @NWCSBCares and NWCSB Prevention and Wellness Services at @NWCSBWellness.
Community Events
SAR Color Guard presents colors at Veterans Tribute in Clarke County
On August 18, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Clarke County Fair’s tribute to veterans. The event was held at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville.
A combined color guard from compatriots representing three chapters from the northern region of the Virginia Society presented the colors and stood in line with veterans from the Korean War Veterans Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans for the presentation of the National Anthem. After parading off the field, Chris Shipe, Clarke County Veteran of the Year in 2019, was the keynote speaker; A veteran who served in the 2nd Armored Division during the 1980’s.
Shipe honored all area veterans and those who had fallen. He thanked veterans past and present, ending with the following quotation, “No military is better than its veterans and its service members. The reason that the U.S. military has no peer in the world is because of the citizen soldier who willingly serves their country.”
Chaplain services were provided by Chaplain Al Johnson, Clarke County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 41. Compatriots from the SAR included Color Guard Commander Brett Osborn, drummer Doug Hall, Dale Corey, Allan Phillips and Richard Tyler from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Barry Schwoerer from Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter and Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter.
Community Events
SAR conducts successful Color Guard Workshop
On August 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SMJC) Chapters of the Northern Region Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored a successful Color Guard Training Workshop. The training was held at VFW Post 1177 in Leesburg, and started with a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility, whether the event is a workshop or a formal ceremony.
Musket safety checks were conducted throughout the session. All attendees were briefed on hydration and heat safety, how to check the site of an event for ground, overhead and brush hazards, and the importance of a complete and updated Virginia SAR emergency call card.
Individuals were provided training in firing a black powder musket and given the opportunity to fire under command. They were instructed in the proper method of carrying and presenting the musket during ceremonies and safety at all times in carrying a weapon. The participants were given training in proper handling of black powder and the process to load and fire the musket.
Sean Carrigan was the Color Guard Commander and Safety Officer, with Dale Corey and Marc Robinson giving training presentations on safety and flag etiquette. Sean Carrigan and Robinson provided training on the proper procedures for firing black powder.
Three SAR Chapters were represented. From Colonel James Wood II there were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Paul Christensen, John Petrie, Richard Tyler and pospective member Bill Weiss. Representing Sgt Maj John Champe were Ken Bonner, Steve Riddle, Barry Schwoerer and Mark Sink. Colonel William Grayson Chapter had Andrew Mills and Jack Mills participating.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 26th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, August 26:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, September 6:
“McClintock” @ 7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
- “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile”
- “Halloween Ends”
- “Black Adam”
Wind: 5mph E
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 4
75/66°F
81/63°F