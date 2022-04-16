John “Johnny” Andrew Hensley, Sr. (1935 – 2022)

John “Johnny” Andrew Hensley, Sr. of Front Royal Virginia passed on to Heaven’s “front 9” surrounded by his loving family on April 13th, 2022.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas Andrew and Lottie Caricofe Hensley, and the adored Walter Edwin Hensley, great-grandchild. John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Betty Jackson Hensley, son John Jr. and wife Joanne Morrison Hensley of Front Royal, daughters, Barbara Hensley Petitt and husband John Peterson of Schuyler Virginia, Cindy Hensley White and husband George White of Newport News Virginia, and Kathy E Hensley of Front Royal, he was best known as Papa to his Ten Grandchildren (spouse), Bradley Petitt (Danielle), Greg Petitt, Renee Eastwood (Joshua), Ansley Petitt, Edwin Hensley (Paige), Ashley Rasmussen, Erika White, Mary Hensley, TJ Skaggs (Annie), Kailey Skaggs; and 13 Great Grandchildren (#14 on the way) Kyla Petitt, Logan Petitt, Noah Petitt, Jodaci Eastwood, Sophia Crites, Charlotte Petitt, Jenavieve Eastwood, Kellan Petitt, DJ Caison, Clover Hensley, Harper Petitt, Jolene Eastwood, Ronan Petitt; and Several Loved extended family members in Rockingham County Virginia, his dog Marley and cat Boots.

John was born on April 8th, 1935 in Bridgewater Virginia. He joined the US Marine Corp in August of 1954 earning the rank of Sargent in 3 years of honored service. Following his service to his country, John worked tirelessly in a variety of jobs until earning a store management position with A&P Corp., after which he retired after 32 years. Following what was thought to be John’s retirement he joined his son in Front Royal to run his hardware store until he gained employment with the Warren County Sherriff’s Dept., his life’s desire to be in law enforcement.

John worked as the transportation officer and court bailiff and was honored to serve on the Department’s Honor Guard. He retired from his 2nd career with 24 years of service with the Sherriff’s Dept.

John was active and a sportsman his entire life. In John’s early life he played several years with the Rockingham County Baseball League and in 2014 was honored to be inducted into the Rockingham County Hall of Fame. Following John’s first retirement from A&P in 1989 he took up Golf and once again mastered the sport playing 1–3 times weekly, having his Best Game Ever 4 days prior to his passing. In addition to his active golf hobby, John made sure there was never a dirty car in his presence and the yard could only exist if it was perfect. John and Betty have enjoyed their fellowship at Front Royal First Baptist Church.

A heartfelt thank you to our church family, especially to Pastor Christie, for her comfort and love during this difficult time.

Johnny, John, Dad, and Papa is guilty of being humble man, earnest man, and always putting his family first. His guidance provided while raising his family, his good work ethic, and his loving way will live in each of us forever and in those, he has influenced.