John “Johnny” Eugene Wines (1984 – 2023)

John “Johnny” Eugene Wines, 38, of Washington, Virginia, and Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on October 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Life Point Church, 1111 North Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia.

Johnny was born on October 5, 1984, in Front Royal to the late Gene and Barbara Wines. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Wines, and uncle, Billy Wines.

He married his high school sweetheart, Jessica Wines, 19 years ago and had two children that he loved very much, Jenny and Jackson Wines, and his beloved dog, Lucy who was always by his side.

Johnny loved hunting, although he was not able to do it as often in the past few years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, from going to China Jade to playing cards to enjoying their visits.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Jessica Wines of Washington; daughter Jenny Wines of Washington; son Jackson Wines of Washington; sisters, Virginia Bradley (Steve), Susan Morris (Aaron), Jeannie Grigsby (John), Bobbie Jo Lake (Wayne) all of Chester Gap and Rachel Wines (Jimmy) of Front Royal; four aunts, Jessie Wines of Chester Gap and Peggy Dodge and Sue Wines of Front Royal and Geneva Elkins of Winchester, Virginia; cousin, Roxzy Jennings of Rileyville, Virginia; 11 nieces and nephews, Brittany, Nikki, Tommy, Jamie, Nathan, Cadero, Christian, Selena, Summer, Crystal and James and 12 great nieces and nephews, Jordan, Noah, Abigail, Bethany, Natalie, J.T., Daniel, Bailey, Jessie, Marshall, Wren and Amari.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.