Obituaries
John “Johnny” Lynnwood Jenkins (1959 – 2021)
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2 PM at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Jenkins was born on November 23, 1959 in Front Royal, Virginia to Arthur “Billy” and Bertha Robinson Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Gregory “Butch” Jenkins and Clay “CD” Jenkins. He was a graduate of Warren County High School class of ’78. He worked for Mathews Electric and Williams Construction.
Johnny enjoyed singing karaoke, playing darts, shooting pool, and fishing.
Surviving along with his mother is his companion of 27 years, Sharon M. White; sister, Sherri Totten (Gary); daughter, Jayme Marston (Chad); son, Adam White (Brittany); stepdaughter, Jaunita White; three stepsons, Bert White III, Brad White and James White (Karen); nine grandchildren, Haiven Harrison, Brooklynn Marston, Damon Marston, Bo White (Ashley), Christopher White, Shawn White, Raelynn White, Chloe White and Kenlee White; two great-grandchildren, Mia White and Mason White and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James White, Brad White, Timmy Williams, Chad Marston, Billy Jenkins, and Steve Williams Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Williams Jr., Jaunita White, Adam White, Brittany White, and Scott Kern.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 12:30 to 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Matthew “Matt” Joseph Parowski (1978 – 2021)
Matthew “Matt” Joseph Parowski, 43, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia with Father Daniel Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Parowski was born on January 14, 1978, in Fairfax, Virginia to Paul Sr. and Carol Kiesler Parowski. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a Third Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Surviving along with his parents are his wife of eleven years, Alicia Joy Parowski; two sons, Sean-Paul and Joseph Parowski; three daughters, Felicity, Marianna, and Cecelia Parowski and four siblings, Paul Parowski Jr., Ann Logsdon, R. Mark Parowski, and Elizabeth Putsche.
He was preceded in death by two children, Noel Jesse Parowski and Theophilus Philothea Parowski.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 5 to 8 pm, and on Thursday, May 27 from 10:30 to 12:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of gofundme.com/matt-parowski.
The following link is to a live stream of Mr. Parowski’s funeral Mass for those unable to attend: facebook.com/sjtbdre1
Obituaries
Janet “Jan” Lois Judd (1934 – 2021)
Janet “Jan” Lois Judd, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal with The Reverend Lyn Whitley Harding officiating.
Mrs. Judd was born on June 4, 1934, in Winfield, Iowa to the late Curtis and Esther Cummings Royer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William D. Judd, and seven siblings.
She was of the Presbyterian faith and volunteered for many years with the Warren Memorial Hospital Gift Shop and with Second Chance Thrift Store.
Survivors include her two sons, Alan R. Judd of Front Royal and Dennis D. Judd of Merrifield, Virginia; daughter, Peggy Mayhew (Christopher) of Oakton, Virginia; three grandchildren, Nicole Lauren Mayhew, Rachael Anne Mayhew, and Sara Lois Judd and one great-granddaughter, Elise Sage Judd.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Obituaries
Austin Eugene ‘Oodie’ Howard (1955 – 2021)
On Sunday, May 16, 2021, Austin Eugene ‘Oodie’ Howard transitioned from labor to reward. Born October 26, 1955, in Middleburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Carter Eugene Howard and Mary Helen Howard. He attended Loudoun Valley High School and Falls Church High School. He was an all-around phenomenal basketball player—he could shoot from anywhere on the court—and played for both high schools that he attended.
A true ‘Love & Basketball’ story, Austin met the love of his life, Denise, at a Warren County vs. Loudoun Valley High School basketball game. They were together for 11 years before they were married on August 31, 1985. He adored his wife, Denise, who he affectionally called ‘Baby’. This beautiful union was blessed with Maria, whom he called ‘Booza’, and Juanita, whom he called ‘8th, 9th, and 10th Wonder’. His family meant the world to him, and he was their world. Austin loved his family and had such a big heart. He treated every person he ever met with so much care and love. His family admired the fact that he was so caring for others and that he never judged you, no matter what your situation was—he loved you just the same! He always had a greeting that made you know that he cared for you. “What’s up, Captain?” He could always put a smile on your face. Austin was always well-dressed, and he had on one of his hats with a pair of sunglasses!
He was Jack of All Trades! He was a gifted Landscaper, Handyman, Dog Whisperer (he could train any dog!), Garbage Collector, but most of all, he was an exquisite Painter. Austin recently painted his home and his work attracted the eyes of many. His painting was distinguished, so much so that he painted churches and other buildings across the town of Front Royal. His love for helping others made him known far and wide. He was so dedicated to helping and protecting others that he was also the Neighborhood Watch—every night he would drive around the neighborhood to make sure that everyone was safe in their homes before he went to bed. He was a vessel used by the Lord. He gave his life to Christ at the age of 10 and was baptized by the late Rev. Proctor. Austin was also known as the “Yard Sale on Wheels” and would load up his truck and drive around town feeding and clothing people of his community. In his free time, Austin enjoyed spending time with his family, playing pool, watching Car Races, and Boxing.
Austin was not only known for his BIG heart…he had a BIG voice, too! Austin combined his love for music and the Lord and recorded himself giving praises and giving thanks to God. He was a servant of the Lord. He gave his time, talent, and love all of his life, always.
Austin leaves his love and his light to his loving wife of 36 years, Denise Howard; his mother, Mary Howard, his mother-in-law, Cynthia Travis; his daughters, Ebony, Maria (Robert), Juanita (Marquiece); his grandchildren Daijana, Daivon and Jace; 1 sister, 2 brothers, 5 sisters-in-law, 5 brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. He also leaves to cherish 14 years of friendship, James Moore. He was preceded in death by his father, Carter Eugene Howard, and his brother, Shirley L. Baltimore.
Flying High…… Looking Low
Obituaries
Alice Martino Roddy (1941 – 2021)
Alice Martino Roddy, 80, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia with Father Cozzi officiating. Alice’s burial will take place at a later date. Guests are welcome to visit one hour prior to the service at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W Main St. Front Royal Virginia.
Alice was born on May 14, 1941, in Watertown, New York to the late Sterling and Ruth Tait. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Roddy, and her brother George Tait.
Surviving Alice is her children, Lewis Kapell (Diane), Kathryn Kapell Ramsay (Steve), and Douglas Kapell; and her seven grandchildren.
Alice served in the Peace Corps in Afghanistan from 1963 to 1965. She was active for many years in La Leche League, an organization promoting breastfeeding and attachment style parenting. For the last 15 years, she was a devoted member of St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Brenda Leigh Morrison (1945 – 2021)
Brenda Leigh Morrison, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Morrison was born on June 23, 1945, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Samuel and Renzola Lam Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Morrison and by six siblings.
Survivors include her son, Michael Morrison of Front Royal; daughter, Teresa D. Keeler of Strasburg; two sisters, Louemma Settle of Front Royal and Shirley Sealock of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Lauren Keeler, Kristopher Keeler, Casey Morrison, Emily Morrison, and Jacob Morrison and one great-granddaughter, Abby Morrison.
Obituaries
Sarah Mae Whittaker (1930 – 2021)
Sarah Mae Whittaker, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 AM at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mrs. Whittaker was born on April 18, 1930, in Kingwood, West Virginia to the late John and Gladys Hartsell Bell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John H. Whittaker; daughter, V. Diane Whittaker; brother, Jerry Bell; sister, Juanita Matthews; one grandson and two great-grandchildren.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of God.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Wright; three sons, Johnny L. Whittaker, Ronald D. Whittaker, and C. Paul Whittaker; two sisters, Joan Dowling and Velma Stoots; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.