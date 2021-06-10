Obituaries
John Lee Cunningham (1988 – 2021)
John Lee Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, VA, passed away on June 6, 2021.
For those of us who mourn his loss, remember that John is not dead; he is more alive than ever in the arms of God the Father, through the sacrifice of his savior, Jesus Christ. John lived a life of service, starting young as an Eagle Scout and moving on to serve in places such as his church. He was dedicated to taking care of others in whatever way they needed. This was embodied in his business, Cunningham’s Chimneys, where he looked forward to helping someone new every day and worked with patience, diligence, and integrity.
John loved unconditionally and without restraint. Among those he loved and left to continue his legacy are his wife of almost 13 years, Katharine Cunningham; his parents, Roger and Lou Ann Cunningham, his parents-in-law, Katharine and Paul Fournier; his siblings, Jerry Andrews (Jodi), Sara Stevenson (Guy), Jonathan Fournier (Heidi), Daniel Fournier (Crystal), Chris Fournier (Amanda), Andrew Fournier (Maria), Heather White (Dan), Michael Fournier, and Stephen Fournier; his nieces and nephews, Joseph, Kate, Tina, Tony, Scott, Ryanne, Travis, Autumn, Camden, Payton, Lillian, Paisley, Wyatt, Finley, Brooks, Porter, and Hallie; his great-nephews, Eevander and Kingstyn, as well as many other family and friends whom he treasured.
John was welcomed into Heaven by his son, Kimber Paul Roosevelt Cunningham, and many beloved grandparents. Please remember John in joy and peace as we know that is how he is living now.
In memory of John, please go the extra mile, grab that strap out of the road, be sarcastic, buy the good one instead of the cheap one, love when they don’t deserve it, go on that crazy adventure, and always choose to be the hands and feet of Jesus.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Bible Church, 80 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the “With Open Arms” ministry, c/o New Hope Bible Church.
Johnnie Lawrence Gwinn (1943 – 2021)
Johnnie Lawrence Gwinn, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gwinn was born on November 4, 1943, in Glen Rogers, West Virginia to the late Ray and Della Lockhart Gwinn. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Gwinn, and two brothers, Thomas and Stevie Gwinn. He was a member of Davis Camp Missionary Baptist Church in Glen Rogers and was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include three sons, Bobby, Jackie, and John-John Gwinn; two daughters, Cassandra Fincham and Tammy Lake; two sisters, Patty Miller and Mamie Swiger; brother, Jack Gwinn; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Raymond Smith Jenkins Jr. (1934 – 2021)
Raymond Smith Jenkins Jr., 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Mr. Jenkins was born on July 16, 1934, in Hume, Virginia to the late Raymond Sr. and Landora Thompson Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Barbee; three brothers, Edward, Elmer, and Wilmer Jenkins, and two sisters, Christabell Bumgardner and Catherine Rutherford. He was a past member of Moose Lodge 829, Front Royal.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Reta M. Jenkins of Front Royal; two sons, Raymond “Ray” S. Jenkins III of Front Royal and John Barbee of Stanley, Virginia; two daughters, Sally A. Berry of Bentonville, Virginia, and Reta Fay Vaught of Front Royal; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cool Spring Church of God, 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Bentonville, VA 22610.
Robert Oscar “Bob” Goff (1929 -2021)
Robert Oscar “Bob” Goff, 91, of Luray, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
He was born on December 6, 1929, in Saltville, Va., one of eight children of Arthur Lee Goff, Sr., and Rosa Mae Cuddy Goff. His formative years were spent in Glade Spring, Va., where he graduated from Glade Spring High School.
Bob served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1951. He was a graduate of Emory and Henry College (1955, BA); T. C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond (1961, JD); American University (1966, MA); Catholic University (1977, Ph.D. in political science). He was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church, Flint Hill, Va., where he served as pastor for several years.
Bob was privileged to have a distinguished career, beginning with the Federal Trade Commission from 1961 to 1963. His investigations with that agency included Standard Oil Company and Safeway Stores in San Francisco, Calif. In 1963, he joined the United States Department of Treasury. There he had duties relating to the Bureau of the Mint, becoming an authority for that agency on counterfeiting laws. He also worked with the United States Coast Guard and was an advisor to the Treasury General Counsel and provided legal assistance to the United States Secret Service. After the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Bob was selected to serve as the first Chief Legal Counsel of the newly formed legal division of the Secret Service. He served through five presidential administrations. As part of his responsibilities, he drafted legislation that provided Secret Service protection for presidential wives and their children. After the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, Bob also drafted legislation to guarantee Secret Service protection for presidential candidates.
Bob’s non-government career included serving as an adjunct professor, teaching periodically at American University, George Washington University, and the Northern Virginia Community College. He also authored manuals and taught courses for, the Secret Service training programs and at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. In addition, he wrote the manual of Criminal Procedure for the Secret Service Training Test. In 1997, Bob proudly practiced law with his son, Arthur, in Luray, Va.
He was admitted to practice law before all courts in Virginia, including the Supreme Court of Virginia; the District of Columbia Court of Appeals; the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts, Eastern & Western Districts; and the Supreme Court of the United States of America.
In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Florence Randall Goff; his son, Arthur Lee Goff, daughter-in-law, Kelly Ann Goff, his grandson, Carter Randall Goff of Rappahannock County; and his daughter, Jennifer Anne Goff of Page County. He is also survived by numerous greatly loved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at the Flint Hill Baptist Church in Flint Hill, Va., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at Washington Baptist Church in Washington, Va. The final interment will be held at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery Pavilion in Luray, Va., at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations to be made to Autism Speaks.
Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Va., is in charge of arrangements, condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Ariel Briana “Breezy” Grohs (1994 – 2021)
Ariel Briana “Breezy” Grohs, 27, the most beautiful girl in the whole world, left this earth for a place of peace on Saturday, June 5th at Winchester Medical Center.
Breezy spent her entire 27 years on earth inspiring all who encountered her beautiful soul. Despite a life full of medical issues, every morning when she opened her eyes she smiled, even on her most difficult days. Her spirit was full of light and shined the way for her family. She was a true warrior. Breezy taught us all about defying the odds, fighting to stay, and finding joy in the little things.
Among Breezy’s favorite things was ripping up brown paper bags, she was partial to McDonald’s bags and would demolish them in seconds. She loved Barney the Dinosaur, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Walker Texas Ranger, Family Feud, and Wheel of Fortune. Her exuberant happy squeal was like magic for the ears and brought joy to all who heard it.
Breezy leaves behind her mother (Nicole Foster), her father (John Grohs), stepmother (Cassandra Grohs), stepfather (Eric Cales), brother (John Grohs), stepbrother (James Hanna), and stepsisters (Megan & Maddigan Cales). Along with grandparents Bernie & Becky Foster, Steven & Patricia Richey, Sharon Cales, and Rocky & Kathy Cales. She was also blessed with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and her lifelong caretaker and cousin (Sherry Henry). She was met joyfully on the other side by her Grandma Sheila Foster, Grammy Adlin “Cookie” Wildman, Grandaddy Bud Smith, Pop Pop John Childrey, Uncle Jay Childrey, Aunt Kim Garver and Aunt Jennifer Richey.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 17th, 6-8 p.m. at the event space at Backroom Brewery/Sunflower Cottage, Reliance Road. Service will begin promptly at 6:15 p.m. followed by refreshments and fellowship. The family encourages all who have been touched by Breezy to dress comfortably and join us in celebration of her incredible impact. Most importantly, the family asks that you remember their sweet girl and her warrior spirit by overcoming your obstacles and smiling along the way.
Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home. Those wishing to make memorial contributions can do so in Breezy’s name to Blue Ridge Opportunities, 37 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Connie May Fletcher (1945 – 2021)
Connie May Fletcher was born on June 18, 1945, in Elkins, West Virginia where she resided until August 1963. Connie left her home upon graduation from Elkins High School to accept a position as a Clerk-Stenographer with the United States Navy Department at the Pentagon. She was promoted over the next six years to a GS8 Administrative Assistant where she worked for Admiral Gerald Miller. During her years at the Pentagon, Connie served on a study group for the Secretary of Defense.
In October 1965, Connie met her husband, Roger Fletcher, of Clintwood, Virginia to whom she was married for twenty-one years. They were divorced in 1986, and she is survived by their two sons, who were the love and joy of her life, Roger Scott Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, Jeffrey Wayne Fletcher of Clintwood, Virginia, and her daughter, Juanita Rogers of Franconia, Virginia.
Connie is also survived by her two loving grandsons, Jake Dalton Fletcher and Austin Wade Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, her loving daughter-in-law, Kathy Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia, her other loving daughter-in-law, Cathy Fletcher of Clintwood, Virginia, her son-in-law, Kenny Rogers of Franconia, Virginia, and her grandchildren, Brandon Rogers and Shelby Rogers of Franconia, Virginia.
Connie was also survived by her sister, Judy Bodkin of Warren, Ohio, her nephews, Todd and Terry Bodkin of Warren, Ohio, and her brother, Lloyd George, Jr., and his wife Shirley of Niles, Ohio. One younger brother, David Lee George preceded her in death but is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, and her two wonderful sons, David George and Bradley George of Warren, Ohio.
Norma J. Cubbage (1945 – 2021)
Norma J. Cubbage 75, of Front Royal, VA formerly of Luray, VA died June 3, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing Home.
Ms. Cubbage was born on June 29, 1945, in Woodstock, VA. She was the daughter of the late Irvin C. and Elsie M. McDonald.
She worked as a CNA at local nursing homes in Luray and Harrisonburg, VA. She was also a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
On May 2, 1970, she married Joseph F. Printz who preceded her in death on April 25, 1979. On September 9, 1981, she married Cletus Cubbage who preceded her death on March 22, 2007.
Surviving is a daughter Maria I McKee and husband Brian of Pennsylvania, brother Carroll McDonald and wife Connie of Front Royal, VA. Grandson, Joseph F. Printz, II of Stanley, VA, two step-grandchildren Lebron and Leah Washington of Mt. Jackson, VA, special aunt Mary Hall of Woodstock, VA, special nieces Louise Printz Painter of Luray, VA, Erin Casarotti and Ashley McDonald of Winchester, VA. She is also survived by two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork Street, #405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Logan’s Heroes Animal Rescue, 9411 Kings Highway, East Greenville, PA 18041.