John Lee Cunningham (1988 – 2021)

John Lee Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, VA, passed away on June 6, 2021.

For those of us who mourn his loss, remember that John is not dead; he is more alive than ever in the arms of God the Father, through the sacrifice of his savior, Jesus Christ. John lived a life of service, starting young as an Eagle Scout and moving on to serve in places such as his church. He was dedicated to taking care of others in whatever way they needed. This was embodied in his business, Cunningham’s Chimneys, where he looked forward to helping someone new every day and worked with patience, diligence, and integrity.

John loved unconditionally and without restraint. Among those he loved and left to continue his legacy are his wife of almost 13 years, Katharine Cunningham; his parents, Roger and Lou Ann Cunningham, his parents-in-law, Katharine and Paul Fournier; his siblings, Jerry Andrews (Jodi), Sara Stevenson (Guy), Jonathan Fournier (Heidi), Daniel Fournier (Crystal), Chris Fournier (Amanda), Andrew Fournier (Maria), Heather White (Dan), Michael Fournier, and Stephen Fournier; his nieces and nephews, Joseph, Kate, Tina, Tony, Scott, Ryanne, Travis, Autumn, Camden, Payton, Lillian, Paisley, Wyatt, Finley, Brooks, Porter, and Hallie; his great-nephews, Eevander and Kingstyn, as well as many other family and friends whom he treasured.

John was welcomed into Heaven by his son, Kimber Paul Roosevelt Cunningham, and many beloved grandparents. Please remember John in joy and peace as we know that is how he is living now.

In memory of John, please go the extra mile, grab that strap out of the road, be sarcastic, buy the good one instead of the cheap one, love when they don’t deserve it, go on that crazy adventure, and always choose to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 PM at New Hope Bible Church, 80 N. Lake Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the “With Open Arms” ministry, c/o New Hope Bible Church.