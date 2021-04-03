John Lee Thomas (1968 -2021)

On March 29th Sue Stickley Sealock passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Front Royal VA on Oct 27th, 1954. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph William Stickley and her Mother Sarah “Dot” Andrews. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Wayne Sealock, two children Robbie Sealock (Jennifer), Nikki Legg (Billy) and 5 grandchildren Taylor, Lil Robbie, Kenadie, Nathan, and William, a sister Joyce Cottrill (Eric), and a brother David Jenkins, along with several nieces and nephews.

Sue was a seamstress for 23 years at the Warren Quality Shop until their closing. She spent 8 years as a dispatcher, matron, and DARE officer for the Warren County Sheriff’s office. In 2001, she was able to live out her dream and open her own alterations and embroidery shop which she ran for 19 years until her retirement. She spent several years as the president of the ladies auxiliary at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Dept, which led to her becoming the first female president of the department. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge #1194, holding the titles of Senior Regent, College of Regents, and Academy of Friendship Degree.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, riding the motorcycle, and her flower garden. She was a friend, confident, and helper to everyone she met.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of VACLEA, Pam Kenney, Kelly Foster, Sherriff Lenny Millholland and Major Steve Hawkins.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with a Women of the Moose service at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mooseheart and the American Cancer Society.