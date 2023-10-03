John P. Striker (1953 – 2023)

John P. Striker, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at his home.

Services will be private.

John was born September 25, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Jackson “Jack” Baker Striker and Arimenta Yvonne Hutchson Striker.

He worked for Walmart on Route 50 in Winchester.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 50+ years, Ginger D. Striker; two daughters, Teresa Davis and husband Jeff of Front Royal, and Tracy Jessup and husband Scott of Romney, West Virginia; two brothers, Joe Striker and Jerry Striker, both of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, George, Jenny, and Abby; and four great-grandchildren, Jubilee, Skye, Brantley, and Lillyanna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, John Robert Striker, and two brothers.