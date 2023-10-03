Connect with us

John P. Striker (1953 – 2023)

Published

8 hours ago

on

John P. Striker, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at his home.

John P. Striker

Services will be private.

John was born September 25, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Jackson “Jack” Baker Striker and Arimenta Yvonne Hutchson Striker.

He worked for Walmart on Route 50 in Winchester.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 50+ years, Ginger D. Striker; two daughters, Teresa Davis and husband Jeff of Front Royal, and Tracy Jessup and husband Scott of Romney, West Virginia; two brothers, Joe Striker and Jerry Striker, both of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda, George, Jenny, and Abby; and four great-grandchildren, Jubilee, Skye, Brantley, and Lillyanna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, John Robert Striker, and two brothers.

Jesse Thomas “Tom” Dallas (1947 – 2023)

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 3, 2023

By

Jesse Thomas “Tom” Dallas, 76, of Bentonville, Virginia, suddenly passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his wife of 43 years, Linda Dallas, grandson, Brian James Brant, sister-in-law, Agnes Askins, and nephew, Eddie Kirkland.

Jesse Thomas “Tom” Dallas

Services will be private.

Tom was born December 10, 1947, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the son of the late Jesse and Maurine Dallas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Dallas Miller.

Tom served in the United States Marine Corps., worked as a police officer for Prince George’s County, Maryland, and worked for the United States Government before retiring. He was an avid hunter, sportsman, and trap shooter.

Surviving is his wife, Linda Dallas; one daughter, Jennifer Panik, and husband Kenneth Ashen and their children, Parker Black, Gabrielle Ashen, Caroline Ashen, and Madeline Ashen; two step-children, Robert Nelson and Robin Mendez; and six grandchildren, Brian James Brant, Christopher Nelson, Cassandra Hoeppner, Benjamin Nelson, Monica Mendez, and Crystal Mendez.

Tom had a lot of great friends, and he will be greatly missed by them and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department.

Paul George Wright (1955 – 2023)

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 3, 2023

By

Paul George Wright, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A celebration of life will be held privately with friends and family in the upcoming weeks.

Paul was born on July 24, 1955, in Washington, D.C., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Wright. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters and brother.

Surviving Paul are his loving wife of over 12 years, Joanna Wright; his daughter, Kristin Robinson; Son-in-law, Michael Robinson; three grandsons, Brooks, Wade, and Reed Robinson; his step-sons, Daniel L. Rose and Jason Johncox; Daughter-in-law Jillian Johncox; and granddaughters Paisley and Kennedy Johncox; and his beloved dog, Toby.

Paul was an ordained minister, and his favorite hobby was photography. He was also a major airplane enthusiast. Paul would spend his time caring for bees, birds, and fish and brewing beer.

Betty J. Payne (1943 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

September 28, 2023

By

Betty J. Payne, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Betty J. Payne

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mrs. Payne was born July 30, 1943, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late Otha Frank and Ida Virginia Yount Claytor and was the last of her immediate family. She was married to the late William Oliver Payne, Sr.

Betty raised six children and took care of many of her grandchildren while her children worked. She was a devoted wife. Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.  She took pride in her home and her gardens.  She also loved to travel and spend time with her family

Betty bought for others before herself. She was a strong woman with a huge heart.

Surviving are two sons, William Oliver Payne, Jr. (Melissa) of Front Royal and Ronald Eugene Payne of Luray; four daughters, Brenda Manno (Mark) of Front Royal, Sharon Kost (Bryan) of Edinburg, Janet Pack (Mark) of Front Royal, and Jeannie Payne (Phil) of Front Royal; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law and best friend, Mabel Claytor.

Pallbearers will be Tony Payne, Jeff Payne, Garrett Payne, Zachary Pack, Dylan Robison, Bryce Blansett and Cayson Blansett.

Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Roland “Buddy” “Mudhole” Thomas McGovern, U.S. Navy 1st Class Petty Officer Ret. (1949 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

September 28, 2023

By

Roland “Buddy” “Mudhole” Thomas McGovern, U.S. Navy 1st Class Petty Officer Ret., 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Roland “Buddy” “Mudhole” Thomas McGovern

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Buddy was born February 12, 1949, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Thomas Oliver McGovern, Jr., and Agnes Marie Pullen Chadwell.

He retired after 20 dedicated years as a 1st Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy.

He was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 American Legion, The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #829 in Front Royal, and the Colonel Samuel R. Millar Post 1860 Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Linda McGovern; one son, Gary Huff (Katie) of Stanford, Florida; two daughters, Peggy Williams (Jimmy) of Chester Gap and Robin Bracken (Michael) of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Jane McGovern Williams (Jimmy) of Chester Gap; 12 grandchildren, Cynthia, Bobby, Cheyanne, Heather, Chance, Kayla, Kristin, Ashlee, Conner, Owen, Autumn, and Addison; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Bertha Campbell, who was like a mother to him as she helped raise him.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Gary Huff, Mike Bracken, Jimmy Williams, Chance Larkin, Kurt Baxton, and Tommy Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Susan Kathleen Bill (1942 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

September 26, 2023

By

Susan Kathleen Bill, 81, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

Susan Kathleen Bill

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Peter McSurley officiating.  Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Bill was born on March 7, 1942, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, to the late Robert Sr. and Isabel Wozniak Swift.  She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert John Swift II.  She attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and went on to work as an office manager for Dr. Antis while raising her sons.  She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Richard Bill of Linden; two sons, Rick Bill (Vickie) of Waxahachie, Texas, and Mick Bill (Karen) of Littleton, North Carolina; two sisters, Robin Cackowski of Pennsylvania and Cil Pike of Montana; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Melissa, Heather, Stephen, Nicole, Tiffany, Michelle, Christine and Michael and thirteen great-grandchildren, Madeline, Nox, Carter, Avery, Chloe, Mariah, Gabby, Bella, Noella, Ella, Parker, Corey and Elijah.

Pallbearers will be Matthew McSurley, Mark McSurley, David McSurley, Will Sonak, Phil Rexrode and Michael Bill.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM and one hour prior to the service, all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Dominic’s Monastery Chapel Building Fund, 2636 Monastery Rd, Linden, VA 22642.

Cheryl Saddler Rakes (1956 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

September 25, 2023

By

Cheryl Saddler Rakes, 67, of Strasburg, Virginia, sailed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Cheryl Saddler Rakes

Waiting for her were her parents, Raymond and Carolyn Saddler, and brother, Raymond Saddler Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are Garry Rakes, her loving and devoted husband of over four decades; two daughters and sons-in-law, Brittany and Kerry Grigsby and Mackenzie and Hunter Wood; two sons, Judd Poe and David Denton (Kristen); siblings, Deb Gray (Dan), Cathy Dunn (Kenny), and Jeff Saddler (Kelly); and an abundance of grandchildren.

Cheryl worked hard and became a nurse in 1979. She obtained her RN and BSN and was a respected and admired Nursing Director and Educator by the time she retired in 2018.

Cheryl liked Motown, Thanksgiving, and the beach.  Above all else, she loved her family.

As the tide recedes, shells are left behind in the sand, and though you have sailed away, you will remain in our hearts.

The family will honor her wishes and hold a remembrance service at a later date.

