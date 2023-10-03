John P. Striker (1953 – 2023)

Susan Kathleen Bill, 81, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Peter McSurley officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Bill was born on March 7, 1942, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, to the late Robert Sr. and Isabel Wozniak Swift. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert John Swift II. She attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and went on to work as an office manager for Dr. Antis while raising her sons. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Richard Bill of Linden; two sons, Rick Bill (Vickie) of Waxahachie, Texas, and Mick Bill (Karen) of Littleton, North Carolina; two sisters, Robin Cackowski of Pennsylvania and Cil Pike of Montana; nine grandchildren, Ashley, Melissa, Heather, Stephen, Nicole, Tiffany, Michelle, Christine and Michael and thirteen great-grandchildren, Madeline, Nox, Carter, Avery, Chloe, Mariah, Gabby, Bella, Noella, Ella, Parker, Corey and Elijah.
Pallbearers will be Matthew McSurley, Mark McSurley, David McSurley, Will Sonak, Phil Rexrode and Michael Bill.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 4:30 to 6:30 PM and one hour prior to the service, all at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Dominic’s Monastery Chapel Building Fund, 2636 Monastery Rd, Linden, VA 22642.