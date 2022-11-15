John Russell Martin, Sr. (1936 – 2022)

John Russell Martin, Sr., better known as Russell, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at age 86.

Russell was born October 13, 1936, at home on Duck Street, in Riverton, Virginia, to Hilda Clevenger Martin and Mortimer Marion Martin. He was their third son and the fourth of their seven children. He attended Warren County High School, where he was active in sports, particularly football, where he was a star halfback for Warren County.

He was an Iron Worker all his life and a lifetime member of Iron Worker Local 568 Cumberland, MD, Local 5 Washington DC, and Local 28 Richmond, VA.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his children, John R. Martin, Jr., Steven “Steve” D. Martin, and Andrew “Andy” C. Martin, and his grandchildren, Steven D. Martin, Jr., Patrick H. Martin, Elliott R. Martin, Brandon L. Martin, and Amber N. Martin and his brother Samuel Martin in Ardmore, OK.

Per his request, there will be no service or memorial held.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.