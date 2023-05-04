Local Government
John Stanmeyer makes his case for nomination to the Shenandoah District seat on the WC Board of Supervisors
In the wake of our Meet the Candidates follow-up Q&A with Ralph Rinaldi based on our familiarity with Rinaldi’s involvement with the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) run-ins with the Warren County Board of Supervisors in recent years, as well as his time on the Warren County School Board, we were contacted by John Stanmeyer about a similar follow up.
Noting our unfamiliarity with him, his not having been involved in public service or issues related to local government during his six years residency here, we asked if he would be satisfied with questions based on his Meet the Candidates interview with our publisher Mike McCool. He agreed, and following is our Q&A with Mr. Stanmeyer based on our phone conversation of May 3rd.
Question – In your Meet the Candidates interview with our publisher you said you thought the current Board of Supervisors (BOS) has had “some pretty good personnel changes,” and that the “current board is doing a good job.” — Could you elaborate on those observations with some examples of that “good job” and positive moves initiated by the current board?
“First and foremost, the current board has taken a new posture towards over-development and I would continue that. We don’t want our community to be overrun with vape shops, by-right data centers, and high-density residential developments from national builders that don’t reflect the beauty of our county. Intentional growth at a measured pace, allowing services to keep up and attracting the right businesses, while preserving our small-town charm and scenic landscape, is critically important. Other examples of good BOS moves include getting rid of the county administrator’s discretionary fund and merging it with the more transparent general fund, and working to save the Linden Volunteer Fire Department. I’m a big proponent of making sure our First Responders are funded and have proper equipment and training.”
Q – Is this your first foray into municipal government and/or local politics? And what will your corporate background in analytics bring to the table that is not currently a part of the county’s elected governing body? — And do you see that skill set coming to bear more in your interactions with your board colleagues, or interaction with and oversight of the County’s appointed financial, revenue, and treasurer’s staffs?
“It is my first foray into politics, and after years of corruption it’s time for citizen-candidates to step up and take the reins of government for the people. That said, I’ve long been informally involved to different degrees from local HOA’s to lobbying Richmond on local issues. In my current business role, our parent company employs 30,000 people – almost 75% of the population of Warren County. In that organization I interact with people at all levels – teams, managers, VP’s, all the way up to C-suite executives who are focused and formidable, demanding detailed knowledge and professionalism, and I will deliver the same presence and confidence in navigating county governance. In terms of analytics – I’ve saved taxpayers over $100 million during Post Office negotiations with airlines through big data analysis. With the utmost respect to the sitting board, I think it will be a new advantage to have that type of data-savvy directly on the BOS.”
Q – The current county board of supervisors often publicly comments on the fact that in the nearly four years its 3-person majority of Oates-Cullers-Mabe have been seated, with Ms. Cook and Mr. Butler coming on in past two years, it has not once raised taxes. You comment on trying to put “a hold” on tax hikes. Is that always possible, and where do you draw the line if you want to maintain your level of municipal services in an inflationary period, as this county and country have experienced to record levels in recent years, while the County has maintained flat tax and revenue rates??
“I will focus on rooting out waste, fraud and abuse, on ensuring national and multinational businesses with operations in Warren County are proportionally contributing to the County’s future and fiscal health, and on investing in tourism so we can bring outside dollars in. On the economic development side of it, looking to put EDA assets into productive use will increase revenue without relying on taxpayers, and will also reduce our debt service. Obviously, taxes may sometimes have to increase somewhat in an highly inflationary environment, but doing that on the backs of citizens should be a last resort and should be capped. There are several levers, and I’d like to rely as little as possible on the people for county revenue. Furthermore, both the vehicle tax and real estate assessments going orbital could have been handled more effectively. The band-aid of lowering the rate to offset excessive assessment increases does not resolve some of the inequities that were introduced, particularly for people who were unable to appeal.”
Q – You have noted that the town and county governments have many interlocking interests, tourism and development prominent among them. How would you work to improve both municipal governments consideration of potential impacts on the other by zoning, development, and other proposals brought to one, but not the other? One prominent example of that being the current Saddle Crest rezoning proposal for 128 residential units on the Sayre property currently zoned for about 30 units by right, in the Shenandoah District inside the town limits that the Town seems poised to approve despite County transportation and public schools concerns.
“If the town rezones for Saddle Crest, or accepts the reduced Heptad proffers for that matter, it’s going to strain our infrastructure and in the end the price will be borne by everybody. Every resident of the town is a resident of the county and we’re all in this together. This rivalry that’s been going for far too long is hurting all of us. I would like to use my background, which has always involved collaboration and consensus-building, to help end the us vs. them mindset. Back to Saddle Crest — in the strongest terms I would urge the town not to rezone beyond the 30 by-right homes until the East-West connector is not merely proffered toward, but approved and funded, right-of-ways dedicated, and ground broken. Even then, the community needs to have ample input to make sure we are not on the road to creating Ashburn 2.0.”
Q – And on the topic of mutual interests, do you think it advisable for the County and Town to try and negotiate a reunion of the two municipalities’ economic development interests? And related, what is your opinion of the BOS’s recent decision to replace the two most-experienced “reform EDA” board members, Jeff Browne and Greg Harold, who had played integral roles in seeing the EDA and County thru the past 3-3/4 years of litigation and core mission realignment?
“Whether it’s through a formal body or more of an alliance, the town and county certainly have mutual economic interests and should be working together. As for the EDA replacements, I was wondering the same thing. It’s unfortunate that the current BOS didn’t provide any explanation to the public as to why these two longstanding members weren’t retained. They kept the EDA afloat while there was no director. That said, I think the new appointees are capable and knowledgeable people and will handle their duties with competence.”
Q – You noted that an elected county official must represent the best interest of “the people of the entire county”, as opposed to just those who voted for them, and perhaps the political apparatus that nominates or endorses them as a candidate. How would you balance the interests of your constituency as a whole, versus the political/ideological desires of the membership of the Warren County Republican Committee whose nomination you are seeking on Friday?
“My priorities and values are aligned with Warren County values – fiscal discipline, honest management, preserving self-determination — our local decision-making ability — and freedoms, and protecting our community’s small-town character. No organization tells me how to think, and I intend to use my knowledge, skills and experience to make decisions based on facts and data. Including the data of what I’m hearing from the people. I intend to listen.”
With our questions answered, we asked Mr. Stanmeyer for any final thoughts.
“Just please come out and vote on May 5th at the North Warren Firehouse from 2-7 p.m. Every vote matters, and this is not a well-known primary,” he concluded.
Town government races to facilitate a May burial of Dynamic Life Pastor Carlton Rogers on his church property
At a Special Meeting called for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, the Front Royal Town Council took care of one housekeeping matter and re-launched a zoning amendment effort to facilitate a late minister’s burial on his church property. First on the agenda was correcting the motion adopting an equalized real estate tax of 10-cents per $100 of assessed value, down 3 cents from the existing rate, and maintaining the 64-cent per $100 of assessed value for personal property in the coming calendar, not fiscal, year.
The original motion stated that the newly approved rates would go into effect on the first day of the coming fiscal year 2023/24, which is July 1. The altered motion states, “This ordinance shall become effective upon passage,” as it applies to the calendar year. On a motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, the motion to fix what Mayor Lori A. Cockrell called “a little glitch” in the original motion was corrected.
The other special meeting matter was convening a public hearing on consideration of an ordinance amendment “to Chapter 175 to Amend the Definition of ‘cemetery’ and add ‘churchyard’ to 175-3; add ‘cemetery’ as a use by special use permit in the Residential District (R-3) to 175-30 and to add supplemental provisions for cemeteries in Residential District (R-3) by special use permit to 175-107.4.” As previously reported that matter came to council due to Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center’s desire to facilitate the burial of its late minister and co-founder Pastor W. Carlton Rogers on the fairly expansive church property.
Five people addressed council in support of the zoning amendment request, including attorney Joseph D’Arezzo representing Dynamic Life, the pastor’s widow Elvi Rogers, two former councilmen, Tom Sayre and Gary Gillispie, and Sarah Kessler, a member of the congregation citing the positive impact the late pastor had on her life. Council continued to express unanimous support of the request.
Following a motion to approve the ordinance amendment as presented by Ms. Morris (15:40 mark of video), seconded by Bruce Rappaport, discussion indicated a time frame pointing to a 10-to-14-day turnaround for both council and the planning commission to complete a review and voting process. While the hope was to have a council vote of approval on its May 22 meeting agenda, the possibility of a delay into June, or “worst-case scenario” as Mayor Cockrell called it, the first meeting of July, was noted.
But in an effort to have final action on May 22, the church as applicant for the zoning amendment, was instructed to present the necessary paperwork for that ordinance amendment request to the council clerk and planning director by the following day, Tuesday, May 2. It was explained that if both departments got their meeting agenda advertisements out by May 2, there would be a chance of the matter coming to council on May 22, in the wake of a planning commission special meeting action on or around May 16.
The municipal governmental race to facilitate final approval of the ordinance amendment allowing church cemeteries in R-3 zones by May 22, could be as interesting a race as this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, with favorite Forte likely to see some traffic jams out of the 15th post position in a 20-horse field. But back in the northern Shenandoah Valley from the “bluegrass state” Churchill Downs racetrack, past questions expressed about the zoning amendment request have involved potential impacts on nearby residential properties of churches that might eventually seek to establish more wide-ranging cemetery plots on existing parcels, some likely with less property than Dynamic Life has to facilitate such action. Such variables are why council is proposing the use by special use permitting, allowing review of each request based upon circumstances specific to that request.
RACING UPDATE: A release from Council Clerk Tina Presley at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, May 2, indicates the required paperwork to facilitate advertising for the desired May 22 action was received. The release states: “The Mayor has called a Special Meeting on Monday, May 22, 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center Board Room to hold a Joint Public Hearing with the Planning Commission on a Special Use Permit for a cemetery located at 1600 John Marshall Highway. The regular Council meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m.”
Following adjournment of the special meeting Monday evening, council convened to a work session at 6:53 p.m. A story on that work session, featuring discussion of the future of economic development strategies in the Town of Front Royal and Warren County and a review of the 128-lot subdivision, NVR Saddle Crest rezoning proffers on the property of Tom and Carla Sayre, will be forthcoming.
The special meeting begins at the outset of the Town video, with the work session being convened at the 22:40 mark of video linked to this and coming related work session story.
Rinaldi seeks to improve responsiveness and accountability of county’s top elected board
With a “Firehouse Primary” looming this coming Friday, May 5, for nomination to the Shenandoah District seat on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Royal Examiner sat down with one candidate for the seat, current Shenandoah District representative to the Warren County School Board, Ralph Rinaldi. The primary, while for the Warren County Republican Committee nomination, is open to ALL registered voters living in the Shenandoah District. The primary will be held at the North Warren Company 10 Fire & Rescue Department headquarters from 2-to-7 p.m.
Both Rinaldi and his opponent, John Stanmeyer, have been interviewed by Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for “Meet the Candidates” video segments on our website. However, this reporter’s curiosity was struck by Rinaldi’s decision to seek a move from his incumbent seat on the school board to a challenge for a seat on the county’s highest elected body, the one with its hands on final policy decisions, including how the county government’s operational tax revenue is spent. See our Q&A with Rinaldi below:
“Ralph, you’ve been on the Warren County School Board for how many years? Why a run for the County Board of Supervisors now? — Isn’t that kind of out of the frying pan, into the fire?”
“I have served four years on the Warren County School Board. As far as the pan to the fire, when serving on any board in a decision-making capacity that jump can occur during controversial decisions. There will always be some unhappy people.
“However, one must vote on what is best for the majority of those affected, even if the decision is not aligned with your own personal feelings. That occurred this past year with the school boards decision on the model policies. My personal feelings is a boy is a boy, and a girl is a girl. The vote to accept the state policies was a fiscal decision to avoid the likelihood of a lawsuit and possible loss of state funding — a perfect example of a tough vote done for sound reasons. Of course in electoral politics, opponents will often use such tough-decision votes to stereotype their opponent as something they’re not.”
We then asked Rinaldi, “Can you summarize what you believe to be the major issues you think you could offer some leadership in helping resolve as the Shenandoah District supervisor?”
“Major issues to be improved are policy and procedures, transparency, contract bidding, and spending accountability. Staff turnover also needs to be addressed, along with improved management at all levels. The above issues can be improved by leading by example. County leaders and senior staff should provide that leadership. Citizens and county employees should expect that from their elected and appointed leadership.”
In the wake of the above list of issues he feels need addressing at the top of the county governmental hierarchy, we felt a logical next question was: “How did, if it did, your time with the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), much of it as chairman, impact your decision to run for the district’s supervisor’s seat?”
“Yes, the issues mentioned above have all occurred in the relationship between the county government and POSF. When POSF asked for financial information, we basically got the run around. After continually being ignored, POSF complained with no response. Lack of communication from the County side further accelerated the disconnect. POSF exhibited leadership with no leadership in response from the County. All POSF wanted was to be heard on our financial and management concerns, and we were ignored. After years of service by our members it was a complete insult. After two years of trying to get the relationship back to normal with no success, THAT was the push I needed to run.”
Drawing on his experience of the past four years on the Warren County School Board, we asked, “How do you rate the county’s elected leadership’s relationship with its public school system at this point, and in recent years? — And how would you like to see that relationship evolve in coming years?
“I believe the relationship with the current Board of Supervisors and the School Board has improved. However, both boards need to continue respecting each other to continue building a stronger relationship. That will depend on each board member on both sides continuing a good working relationship in an honest, willing-to-listen manner.”
And with that answer, we concluded our interview with a better grasp of one candidate’s thought processes in seeking a switch from one elected county office to another. It might be noted that incumbent Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe has yet to make it clear on whether he intends to run for re-election this year.
Supervisors delay decision on Reliance Rd. church relocation pending VDOT traffic study, field 5 other permitting requests
At its added end-of-the-month Public Hearings meeting of April 25, the Warren County Board of Supervisors considered the following items — we will lead with public hearing number B5, which produced the most discussion, public comment, and confusion surrounding board action:
5. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-05, Society of Saint Pius X for a Church Located at 2203 Reliance Road and Identified on Tax Map 11 as Parcel 1: Introduced by Chairman Vicky Cook (at 23:10 mark of linked County video), Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz then summarized the permitting application from the Catholic congregation, leading to comments by Andrew Nepper for the applicant (27:30 of video). As the public hearing opened congregation member Darden Brock asked the board to approve the permitting to facilitate the church’s permanent location at the site. However, neighboring property owner Tim Davis followed her to the podium to address concerns about traffic impacts on the neighborhood in asking the application be denied.
Richard Jamis followed Davis, adding a second request for denial based on negative impacts on the existing neighborhood. Jamis noted a projected 50 to 150 vehicles travelling to the church for services or events, including multiple services every Sunday. “I do hope they grow, but I don’t think this is the appropriate venue for them to do so,” Jamis told the supervisors, citing fears of traffic accidents resulting in injuries or even potential fatalities. A total of eight people spoke, several more apparent parishioners, with 6 favoring the church permitting and the two described above, opposing based on traffic concerns.
During board discussion following the public comments, Supervisor Oates cited some VDOT input, quoting: “The roadway currently carries 2100 trips per day and has a posted speed limit of 45 mph. The existing entrance does not meet minimum sight distance requirements,” she noted, observing, “And I went out there and it is sketchy coming out, it is, whether you’re coming out of Carly’s Way or whether you’re coming out where this proposed entrance is, it’s going to be sketchy for anybody because you come over a hill and there’s not any sight distance. You don’t have any brake time, reaction time,” Oates pointed out to her colleagues. She noted 294-feet of sight distance as opposed to the recommended VDOT-required standard of a 500-foot minimum.
Discussion with staff, including Planning Director Matt Wendling followed, with Wendling pointing to unknown outcomes to VDOT examination of the proposed church entrance/egress access way in and out of the property. Oates suggested the board table a decision until all the VDOT traffic variable questions were answered. Responding to a question from the chairman, Zoning Administrator Lenz noted the applicant had indicated they planned to meet all VDOT requirements. However, whether they could live up to that intent apparently remains to be seen as variables of property or ROW acquisition remain unresolved. A spokesperson for the applicant returned to the podium. He hedged at the idea of spending $20,000 to $30,000 on an engineering study without knowing whether the permitting would eventually be granted. Why does that sound familiar? — Say regarding the 131 E. Main St. demolition application.
At the 1:08:30 mark of the linked video, Chairman Cook called for a motion. Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers responded with a motion to deny the SUP application, it was seconded by Supervisor Butler. The motion appeared to fail by a 3-2 margin, with Cook, Oates, and Mabe voting against denial. However, Mr. Mabe expressed confusion on what he had voted for, noting he supported denial at this time. Asked how to proceed by the chair, legal counsel suggested a five-minute recess to allow time to check the legal dynamics of a re-vote.
When the meeting reconvened, Mabe made a motion (1:14:58 of video) to “reconsider the prior vote on the Conditional Use Permit for the Society of Pius X for a church located at 2203 Reliance Road …” Oates seconded that motion, leading to a unanimous vote approving that reconsideration. Supervisor Butler then made a motion “to vacate the prior vote on the Conditional Use Permit” before the board, offering a new motion “that the matter instead be referred back to the planning commission for further consideration and make a recommendation after receipt of the VDOT study.” Following a second from Oates, the board unanimously approved Butler’s new motion.
Back to more mundane business, with little or no public comment, the board took on:
1. Secondary Six-Year Plan through the Virginia Department of Transportation: Item introduced by the chair at the 2:05 mark of linked County video, with an introduction by Public Works Director Mike Berry, followed by a VDOT PowerPoint presentation by Matt Smith beginning at the 3:45 video mark. After no one rose to speak at the public hearing, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Cheryl Cullers (10:42 of video), seconded by Delores Oates, the board unanimously approved the submitted plan and associated construction budget, and authorizing the county administrator to submit a Resolution of Support.
2. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-02, Eric Wayne Adams for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1850 Gooney Manor Loop and Identified on Tax Map 43 as Parcel 49A5: Discussion began at the 11:12 video mark and a summary of the permitting request by Zoning Administrator Lenz. Chairman Cook opened the public hearing (13:45 video) with a call to the applicant, who said he was available to respond to any questions. Again after no speakers, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded in a dead heat by Ms. Oates and Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the application with the conditions submitted by staff.
3. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-03, Elena V. Gallo for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 242 Parnassus Road and Identified on Tax Map 23A, Section 1, Block 3, as Parcel 36: Zoning Administrator Lenz again briefed the board on the application, after which the public hearing was opened with the chair’s call to the applicant for comment (17:03 video mark). After his comments, no one rose to speak at public hearing. On a motion by Jay Butler (19:40 video), seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the request with the standard conditions as submitted by staff.
4. Conditional Use Permit 2023-02-04, John Randolph & Deborah Lynn Clark for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1207 Buck Mountain Road and Identified on Tax Map 36B, Section 1, as Parcel 3: The request was introduced by the chair at 20:11 mark of video. After Mr. Lenz’s summary of the application, the applicant spoke briefly and again no one spoke at the public hearing. Ms. Cullers motion to approve with recommendations as presented by staff and planning commission, seconded by Ms. Oates, was unanimously approved.
6. Z2023-03-01, Harry Heard, Ordinance to Amend Warren County Code Sections 180-21 and 180-59 Regarding Mobile Food Establishments Operating in Conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers or Wayside Stands and Ice Cream Stands Operating in Conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers
The evening’s final public hearing was opened at the 1:19:20 mark of the linked video, following Zoning Administrator Lenz’s summary to the board of the proposed ordinance amendment. The Bentonville-based applicant then accepted the chair’s offer to address the board. Mr. Heard introduced himself as the owner/operator of Heard’s Cedar Hill Farm Market. After describing his operation, which includes the promotion and sale of area artists and craftsmen’s products, in addition to the sale of local produce, Heard told the board, “Now, I’d like to sell local ice cream.” He noted a local ice cream vendor, Jeremy Baldwin, who had approached him about adding an ice cream stand in conjunction with Heard’s operations.
No one responded to the chair’s call for comment at the public hearing, after which on a motion by South River Supervisor Cullers, seconded by Happy Creek Supervisor Butler, the board unanimously approved the Ordinance Amendment facilitating the expansion of uses in conjunction with Commercial Nursery/Garden Centers.
Factoring in the brief recess following the mistaken vote on the initial church relocation motion, the 7 p.m. meeting was then adjourned as 8:30 p.m. approached.
See the board discussions and votes in whole, or part as indicated in above-cited time signatures in County video.
Council continues public discussion of HEPTAD proffer reduction request, approves Warren Coalition Recovery ‘Lodging House’
A nearly four-hour open meeting of the Front Royal Town Council on April 24 saw tax rates set for the coming year in the wake of upwards real estate re-assessments and fluctuating vehicle values related to personal property, and a slight jump in sewer rates as the Town undertakes expensive I&I (Intake & Inflow) upgrades, and five public hearings, including two on matters of some pointed level of public concern.
Those latter two public hearing matters were, first, on a Special Use Permit request to facilitate a “Lodging House” at 200 North Royal Avenue for the Warren Coalition that would be used as temporary housing for recovering male addicts (begins at 41:05 video mark, public hearing opened at 42:00); and second on a request by HEPTAD LLC to amend downward financially previously approved proffers for the residential subdivision formerly known as Swan Farms at the beginning of its planned development process, circa 2005 to 2008, now known as Anna Swan Estates (begins 1:37:00 mark, with staff presentation at 1:40:24, applicant addressing council at 1:56:17, and the public hearing opening at 2:22:40).
In the wake of a total of 28 of public speakers, 17 on the Warren Coalition recovery house request and 11 on the Swan Estates proffer adjustment request, the takeaway seemed to be: “We’d rather have recovering addicts in our neighborhoods than real estate developers seeking to up their profits.” Of the 17 speakers on the Warren Coalition SUP request, none spoke against the permitting. On the other hand, none of the 11 speakers to the HEPTAD/Swan Estates proffer adjustment request spoke in favor of it, other than HEPTAD member Ron Llewellyn, who along with developer attorney Joe Silek Jr., presented Heptad’s case to council prior to public hearing input being opened.
One might note that many of those pro-recovery house speakers were either with the Warren Coalition, were addiction treatment specialists, and/or were recovering addicts speaking to the benefit of such a local support facility. However, one takeaway for this observer was that none of the neighboring residents who expressed concerns at the planning commission public hearing appeared to restate those concerns to the town council, who has the final call on approval. It might be concluded that those neighbors had their concerns adequately answered during that first round of review. That answer appeared to be that it is better to have people who want to kick a destructive habit in a closely monitored support situation, than on the street with no support to keep that destructive habit under control.
After hearing from the extensive range of speakers, some willing to share their personal stories of addiction and recovery, on a motion by Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, seconded by Amber Morris, council unanimously approved the SUP, drawing applause from a significant portion of the public seating area.
Then there was HEPTAD
In contrast, several times Mayor Lori Cockrell had to caution speakers opposing the HEPTAD proffer adjustment request to ease personal attacks on HEPTAD officers, particularly toward Llewellyn. The former Warren County supervisor and FR-WC EDA Board member found himself under attack for those past seats, as well as being a developer seeking to make a profit off land development in the community in which he lives, though some might counter better a local than someone with no ties to the community.
As Llewellyn and Silek noted the HEPTAD case for proffer reductions on up to 335 homes was based on changing infrastructure circumstances since the proffers were initially made a decade or more ago, as well as changing developmental guidelines for the area since the development was first proposed. As noted during board discussion the Swan Estates area was declared part of an “Urban Development Area” during the time the project was on hold and the State was urging municipal governments to establish such designations for higher-density residential development as part of their Comprehensive Plan development of a future vision for their communities.
Two sitting supervisors and two school board members urged caution and additional study by council prior to a decision on the HEPTAD request due to multiple financial variables, primary among those possible impacts on the county’s public school system. Those speakers were Supervisors Cheryl Cullers and Delores Oates and School Board Chairman Kristin Pence and her colleague Melanie Salins. With the public school system’s elementary schools at or near physical or educational capacities, concern has been raised that an influx of as many as 67 elementary aged students in coming years could force the County to undertake construction of a new elementary school at a cost estimated as high as $30 million.
With the multitude of financial and community variables on the table, council agreed to continue the public hearing to its June 26th meeting at 7 p.m. The motion on that continuance by Ms. Morris, seconded by Ms. DeDomenico-Payne, was approved unanimously. The two-month continuation to late June was cited to give council and town staff adequate time to review all the financial, physical, and evolving infrastructure variables at play.
Tax rates and other business
As to the tax rates set after public hearings at which there were no speakers, council set the real estate tax rate at “10-cents per $100 assessed value based upon equalization of real estate taxes following higher reassessments last year. Th new rate represents a decrease of 3-cents from the current year’s rate.
The personal property tax rate was set at 64-cents per $100 assessed value, which represents no increase over the current year’s rates; and set the Personal Property Tax Relief Rate (PPTR) for qualifying vehicles at a rate of 46% pursuant to Virginia Code §58.1-3524.”
The increase in the Sanitary Sewer Service rate by ordinance amendment was explained in the agenda packet: “The increase of approximately 2.25% was recommended based upon the Town consultant’s updated water and sewer rate analysis and using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for major water and sewer capital projects. A monthly charge for 5,500 gallons of sewer usage is $55.82; the recommended rate increase would equate to a monthly charge of $57.07; an increase of $1.25 monthly.” The approved increase will become effective July 1, 2023.
A lone business item, a curb & gutter waiver request for two parcels intended for sale and development on Crosby Road, was denied on a split vote, Mayor Cockrell being forced to break her first 3-3 council deadlock. Councilman Rappaport’s motion to deny reached the mayor with Vice-Mayor Sealock, Ms. DeDomenico-Payne, and Rappaport voting to deny and Skip Rogers, Josh Ingram, and Amber Morris voting against denial.
That 4-3 vote to deny, perhaps drawing a council majority “line in the sand” against such curb & gutter waiver requests in the future, came despite concerns expressed by Planning Director Lauren Kopishke that mandating curb & gutter on those two lots when developed in a neighborhood without curb & gutter could create rapid water flow and erosion issues on surrounding developed residential properties.
Supporters of denial cited existing curb & gutter requirements the town has in place on new development. How to balance those requirements in existing neighborhoods without curb & gutter appears to be an issue council will continue to face in the future.
An eight-item Consent Agenda was approved as presented.
At the meeting’s outset several recognitions and proclamations and a staff report on Arbor Day activities were approved or received. Those included:
- Report from Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis on a good Earth Day turnout downtown, and other projects she is moving forward.
- Recognition of Employee from Energy Services – Department head Carey Saffelle acknowledging Scott Curry;
- Proclamation of April as Sexual Violence Awareness Month;
- Proclamation for April 26 as National Administrative Professionals Day;
- Proclamation for 54th Annual Municipal Clerk’s Week from April 30 to May 6, during which Council Clerk and Administrative Assistant Tina Presley was lauded for her efforts on council’s behalf; and,
- Proclamation retroactively recognizing April 22 as Arbor Day.
See the full meeting actions and discussions in the Town video, or go to above-referenced video time-signature marks to view specific items discussions.
Newly aligned County EDA Asset Committee views a path forward at Avtex site among other business recruitment options
The newly aligned County-overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Asset Committee sat down to establish an overview of the work ahead at a committee meeting officially convened at 3:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, April 20. Present were the full committee lineup of Jori Martin and new board and committee members Hayden Ashworth and Rob McDougall, along with Warren County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty. Martin chaired the meeting.
Following a 20-minute open meeting during which jump-starting the long-dormant development of the 148-acre Avtex/Royal Phoenix business park site, along with development of the larger Conservancy Park area between the business park and Shenandoah River, was a primary topic of conversation, the board adjourned to Closed/Executive Session. The motion into closed session indicated behind-closed-door: “Discussion of disposition of publicly held real property … at Stephens Industrial Park, 1321 Happy Creek Rd., and 400 Kendrick Lane … and legal advice related thereto …”
As it was a committee meeting without the full board, no action or announcements out of closed session were anticipated. However, with concerns expressed by former EDA board Chairman Jeff Browne and former Asset Committee Chairman Greg Harold concerning possible pressure from the board of supervisors in an election year to unload EDA properties to what might not be the best long-term prospects in order to show some immediate EDA revenue recovery, it will be interesting to see how this topic proceeds toward full EDA board consideration and potential action. Browne and Harold’s terms, which expired February 28, were not renewed by the supervisors despite both applying for reappointment.
Did not seeing eye to eye with supervisors on property sales priorities lead to replacement of two longest-tenured EDA board members?
Dynamics of the two-pronged Avtex properties redevelopment included the possible transfer of ownership of the Conservancy Park property inside the town limits to the County to enable Parks & Recreation Department maintenance and oversight. Having the Town on board with plans for the Conservancy Park area which will connect various in-town locations to foot and non-motorized transportation trails was cited. Also how that transfer of ownership would impact the County financially, and its Parks & Rec Department work and personnel-wise, was broached.
Martin also pointed out to her new colleagues that for the most part, related infrastructure at the Avtex site to support development was in place. “So, it would be being able to support these trade sectors that are listed, which is kind of right following the goals that we were looking at as we review the RFI (Request For Information),” Martin said regarding EDA marketing strategies moving forward. “I would suggest that we make it an agenda item for the main (EDA board) meeting, that we put it as a formal item on the agenda and focus on what’s been sent as the draft RFI. It has been reviewed by our attorney. And it has been reviewed by the prior EDA board. And what I’d look for from our next committee meeting that we could come out of that meeting and get a full board vote on support to move this RFI forward.
“And the process of that before it went out would be to get on the agenda for the Town and the County as well, so that they would review the RFI — they would have input into it as well. And then at that point, once all parties weigh in, we would at that point hopefully by June or July, send that RFI out to prospective companies that may want to get a vision plan and development plan for the Avtex site. That’s kind of what I’ve been working on before, the committee had been working on before you came on the board. And that’s where we are,” Martin said in bringing her new colleagues up to date on development prospects, particularly at the long-floundering former federal Superfund and Avtex property redevelopment site.
In addition to the “Avtex Redevelopment Site Review”, topics broached in open Asset Committee meeting prior to the closed session included “GO Virginia Grant Opportunities” and a “FR-WC EDA Property Overview”. Martin cited the EDA’s eligibility for grant opportunities due to meeting certain criteria, calling it a “wonderful opportunity” for redevelopment funding assistance at the former Avtex property site, and the recruitment of new business to the community there or elsewhere.
The now fully-manned, seven-member EDA Board of Directors will have its regular monthly meeting this coming Friday morning, April 28, at 8 a.m. at the Warren County Government Center.
Joint Tourism efforts, vape shop control and better efforts toward mutually agreed upon ends highlight Liaison Committee discussion
It was a far-ranging and sometimes meandering Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee meeting that convened at 6 p.m., Thursday evening, April 20, at the Warren County Government Center. Representing the host county government was county board Chairman Vicky Cook and Delores Oates, and on the Town side were Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell and Josh Ingram. Other elected officials present included county supervisors Cheryl Cullers and Walt Mabe and town council members Skip Rogers, Amber Morris, Melissa DeDeminico-Payne, and a tad late with car trouble, Bruce Rappaport. Myriad staff members from both governments, along with County EDA Board Chairman Scott Jenkins, as well as the trio of Clare Schmitt, Kerry Barnhart, and Ellen Aders from the joint tourism-established “Destination Management Organization” (DMO) Discover Front Royal, were also present.
Removed near the outset of the meeting (1:03 mark of the video) by Mayor Cockrell were two FR-WC EDA financial scandal items: “5 – FR-WC EDA Negotiations/Next Steps” and “6 – Discussion of ITFederal Loans”. With those topics skirting dueling civil litigations initiated by the Town regarding relative liabilities and losses from the EDA financial scandal circa 2014-18, and no attorneys handling those cases from either side present, the mayor indicated council was not prepared to discuss either publicly. She noted those topics appeared to have been added to the agenda by the County relatively late in the agenda-creation process, not giving town officials a pre-meeting chance to reject their inclusion. Later in the meeting, Chairman Cook indicated that a meeting would be set up in the coming week at which she, Mayor Cockrell, Town Manager Joe Waltz, and County Administrator Ed Daley would sit down to talk about the ITFederal loan realized through the then jointly overseen FR-WC EDA.
Readers may recall that, that $10-million loan to enable ITFederal to develop its business interest on a 30-acre portion of the Avtex Business Park site for development was enabled by a twice-extended, three-month $10-million “bridge loan” the town council authorized at the request of then FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. McDonald explained that in order to proceed with the loan through the EDA to ITFederal, the involved bank sought assurances that the community “was behind” the project the loan would enable which remains the largest single aspect of the EDA financial scandal civil actions.
The EDA and County contend the loan eventually done through the EDA with the bank on behalf of ITFederal was achieved under false pretenses the company presented as to its ability to achieve its development plan. Then Sixth District U.S. Congressman Robert Goodlatte lauded ITFederal as a potential economic development partner for this community and its EDA at the time, circa 2016/17. Readers may also recall that while publicly discussed as a $2.1-million purchase price by ITFederal for its parcel at Avtex, in closed session the EDA board agreed to gift the parcel to ITFederal for one dollar, ostensibly to help “jump start” re-development at the 148-acre planned Royal Phoenix Business Park site.
The first two agenda topics of mutual municipal interest to be discussed at the liaison committee meeting included the future structure and possibly expanded liaison committee membership, potentially the full town council and board of supervisors (discussion starting at 5:50 video mark); and how the two governments might overcome past unilateral action destructive to the joint tourism process in order to re-establish a workable joint tourism promotional effort (16:42 video mark).
One might wonder how confident the Discover Front Royal trio present remained at the prospect of a successful joint tourism remake as liaison discussion went back and forth on relative municipal responsibilities and strategies, including future Visitors Center operational and financing dynamics.
Asked about her perception of the discussion as it progressed from the above-cited 16:42 mark of Royal Examiner’s exclusive video, new Discover Front Royal Chairman Clare Schmitt replied: “I agree with what’s been said, that it needs to be simultaneous … I agree, this is like a triangle and we all three need to come together … And we need to come in as partners with interlocking arms.”
Other Town-County liaison topics discussed, with video time signatures of those discussions, were:
- Town/County Transportation Subcommittee Update – begins at 39:00 video mark;
- Disposition of McKay Springs, briefly at 1:01:15 video mark – Town Manager Joe Waltz, back on board for less than a year, noted he and staff were reviewing the situation of the Town-owned potential water source and did not want a boundary adjustment at this time. He requested that further discussion of relative property holdings in the area be held up until he and his staff’s review was completed in three to six months;
- Town Comprehensive Plan Update – 1:03:50 video mark includes a discussion of how the Town and County’s Comp Plans might be integrated into a mutual future vision for the community.
- Redundant Water Line Update – 1:19:30 video mark.
- Vape Shop Discussion – 1:26:32 of video – It may have been 4-20, known as “National Weed Day,” but I don’t really think anyone involved was stoned. That’s just the way they talk when they’re all in a room together. I guess you could call it a contact high — contact with another municipality, each other, maybe both.
- And an added item: HEPTAD proffers on the Swan Farm 335-unit residential development proposal – 1:55:20 video mark. Potential impacts on county public schools were raised on the County side, particularly by Supervisor Oates. With the public school system’s elementary schools already at capacity, she said, Oates worried an influx of a projected 63 new elementary school students from the development inside the town limits could lead to the need for a new elementary school to be built at County expense in the not-too-distant future.
Prior to the meeting’s conclusion, the next liaison committee meeting was set for July 20, at 6 p.m., with the Town hosting at Town Hall. The meeting was adjourned at 8:19 p.m.
Watch the Town/County Liaison meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
