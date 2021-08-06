Obituaries
John Thomas “Tommy” Myers Jr.
John Thomas “Tommy” Myers Jr., 74, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Myers was born on August 17, 1946, in Crest Hill, Virginia to the late John Myers Sr. and Katherine Tates. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Tates; sister, Brenda Tates, and brother, Walker Myers.
Survivors include his three sons, Tommy Baltimore (Renee), Lawrence Marshall (Charity) and Daryl Myers (Taneka); brother, Ronald Tates; two sisters, Annie Mae Chambers and Marie Cason; eight grandchildren, Lawrence “L.J.” Marshall Jr., Tashja’Nae Marshall, Jocelynn Marshall, Brandon Simmons, Daryl “D.J.” Myers Jr., Cameron Myers, Adrian Myers, and Tyrique McDaniel; longtime companion, Margaret Warner; brother by choice, Bertrand Hubbard and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family has requested for all attending to wear masks.
John Franklin Moser (1948 -2021)
John Franklin Moser, 72, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private.
Mr. Moser was born September 27, 1948, in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, son of Lucille Moser of Winchester and the late John Calvin Moser.
Surviving with his mother, are his wife, Valrie Hines Moser; one son, John Eric Moser and fiancée Jennifer Lynn Boyd of Winchester; two daughters, Michelle Henry of Middletown and Rebecca Robinson and husband Mike of Front Royal; one brother, Tommy Moser of Winchester; one sister, Angie Cather and husband Mike of Berryville; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Five-Star Home Health Care for all of their help and support over the past year.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 6 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Henry Clayton Corder, Jr. (1964 – 2021)
Henry Clayton Corder, Jr. 56, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Henry was born December 2, 1964, in Front Royal, son of the late Henry Clayton Corder, Sr. and Frances Henry Butts.
Surviving is his children, Kimberly Graham of Little River, South Carolina and Clayton Corder of Front Royal; one sister, Deborah Gue (Walter) of Front Royal; and four grandchildren, Nevah Lewis, Brayden Leo Corder, Trinity Lam, and Jeffrey Lam, Jr.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn Showers.
Donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Olivia Lynn Edwards (2004 -2021)
Olivia Lynn Edwards, 17, of Martinsburg, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Panorama Memorial Gardens next to her longtime friend Madison “Madi” Brogan.
Olivia was born on March 18, 2004, in Front Royal, to Adam and Caprice Edwards. She was a caring and nurturing big sister to her brother, Baron Wayne Edwards. She was always there for him, bringing laughter along the way. Olivia grew up in Front Royal and recently graduated from Skyline High School. She was a dedicated, hard worker who accomplished anything she set her mind to. Olivia was loved by all of her family and friends and always had a smile that would light up the room. You could find her listening to music, painting, or hanging out with her besties, bringing joy and laughter to everyone she met.
Surviving along with her parents and brother are her maternal grandparents, Frank “Grandpa” Andrews and Cindy “Grandma” Lent; paternal grandmother, Denise “MawMaw” Coleman; aunts, Tina Andrews and Dana Lamb; cousin, Chance Lamb, and countless other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfathers, Thomas “PopPop” Edwards and Jeff Shoemaker; uncle, Thomas Edwards Jr.; cousins, Christopher “Chrissy” Andrews and Brian Douglas, as well as many other, loved and very missed family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Williams (1942 – 2021)
Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Williams, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Greg Amos officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Jeannie was born on November 8, 1942, in Front Royal to the late Leonard Blesson Talbott and Alma Belle Gooch Talbott. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles “Jug” Dudley Williams; brother, Charles “Charlie” Talbott; sister, Betty Elaine Williams; two sons, Charles Scott Williams and Donald “Donnie” Williams and two daughters-in-law, Connie Williams and Kelly Williams.
She enjoyed many things in life, but what she loved the most was having family around. She loved swimming, singing, family events, watching her daily soap operas, going to Virginia Beach on vacation, and visiting her sister Mable and her mother. She was a homemaker and loved every minute of it.
Survivors include her two sons, Ronnie Williams of Front Royal and Steve Williams of White Post, Virginia; three daughters, Tracey Clegg (Sampson) of Marshall, Virginia, Lisa Hayes (Mike) of Winchester, Virginia and Shelly Dietzler (Colin) of Front Royal; five sisters, Eleanor Butler of Texas, Barbara Ramey of Front Royal, Brenda Barton of Front Royal, Mable Dacheux of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Nancy Deneen of West Virginia; sister-in-law, Darlene Brown of Front Royal; fifteen grandchildren, four of which she raised as her own, Amanda, Ashley, Stephanie and Erica; 26 great-grandchildren and one she raised as her own, Brianna and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Junior Talbott, Joseph Williams, Ashley Williams (Morel), David Clegg, Jamie Clegg, and Cody Clegg.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brianna McCormick, Shawn White, Mackenzie Clegg, and Haley Anderson.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Harold Lewis LaMonds (1943 – 2021)
Harold Lewis LaMonds, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Harold at 1 P.M. on August 10, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the entombment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens. Guests are welcome to start visiting with the family two hours prior to the service at Maddox.
Harold was born on March 26, 1943, in Albemarle, Virginia to the late Oswald and Lucille LaMonds. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Betty LaMonds; and his sister Debbie Williams. Harold was a fan of antique cars and his hobbies included gardening, bowling, and fishing.
Surviving Harold is his children, Melvin Lee LaMonds Sr. (Elizabeth) and Harold Lewis LaMonds Jr.; his siblings, Billy LaMonds, Oswald LaMonds and Betty LaMonds; his grandchildren, Melvin Lee LaMonds II, Aaron Jade LaMonds, Angelina LaMonds, Alexis LaMonds and Robert LaMonds; his great- grandchildren, Trey LaMonds, Kiera LaMonds, Silas LaMonds, Kaylee LaMonds, Ryleigh LaMonds, Brantley LaMonds, Brian Richardson and Andrew LaMonds; his very close family friend, Debbie Richardson; and numerous extended family members.
Anyone wishing to send flowers, the family has requested red roses.
Kermit Wines Nichols (1926 – 2021)
Kermit Wines Nichols, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Right Reverend Dr. Vince McLaughlin officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.
Mr. Nichols was born on September 28, 1926, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Brian Nichols and Mary Edith Nichols Fauver. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Louise Mills Nichols; brother, Johnny Nichols; and three sisters Elizabeth Nichols Camper, Irene Nichols Adaire, and Georgia Royston Todd. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and a very active member of the Front Royal Community. He was a founder of Front Royal Federal Credit Union and a past president of their board. He was a member of Lion’s Club, the Jaycees, Masonic Lodge #71, Front Royal Chapter 6 O.E.S., VFW Post 1860, and the Shriner’s. He worked with C-CAP, the United Way, and the Electoral Board of Warren County. He retired from the Avtex plant in 1988 as a supervisor and before becoming a supervisor he was very active in Textile Workers Union of America Local 371 serving a stint as President.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn W. Nichols; daughter, Gloria N. Clark; two stepsons, Michael Compton Collins and Joseph Logan Collins; four step-grandchildren, Stewart Elizabeth Collins, Logan Alexander Collins, Rebecca Tamalyn Collins, and David Logan Collins; three step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Larry Camper, Michael Collins, Joe Collins, Paul Waddell, Logan Collins, and David Collins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123; Rockland Community Church, 2921 Rockland Road., Front Royal, Virginia 22630; or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.