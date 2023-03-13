John Wesley Coley (1967 – 2023)

John Wesley Coley, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park in Falls Church at 2:00 pm.

John was born April 18, 1967, in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of the late Ernest and Beulah M. Coley. He owned and operated First Choice Construction for many years.

Surviving is his loving companion of 33 years, Sheila Khanna; one God son, John Christopher Khanna; one step-son, Richard Khanna; three brothers, Donnie Coley, Bud Coley, and Eddie Coley; one sister, Sue Coley; granddaughter, Tyiana Pollard; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Jackson,

John was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger Coley and Bobby Coley; and a sister Linda Coley.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 am.