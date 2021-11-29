Obituaries
John William Louis Martin (2003 – 2021)
John William Louis Martin, 17, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 19856 Evergreen Mills Rd. Leesburg, Virginia 20175 with the Rev. Dr. George C. Hammond officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 am in the fellowship hall followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am in the sanctuary. There will be no reception to follow. Interment will be private. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks.
John was born on December 22, 2003, in Front Royal, Virginia to Leah K. Dooly Martin and Craig J. Martin. He was a communicant member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.
Surviving along with his mother are his sister, Kiely Martin, and brother, Joseph Martin; maternal grandparents, Bill and Sue Dooly; aunt, Joy Dooly; paternal grandmother, Rev. Mildred Martin; paternal grandfather, Lou Martin (Cecily Nabors); and numerous extended family members and close family friends.
John was a loving, generous, and loyal young man. He cared deeply for his family, loved his mom and siblings, adored his aunts’ Joy and Amanda, and cherished all of his grandparents and great grandparents. He adored his dog, Jolly. John was a wonderful friend. He was a great student and a hardworking employee. He put others before himself and if you were so lucky to get a hug from John, you could feel it deep in your core. John’s hugs were the best. His laugh and his smile lit up an entire room. His sense of humor had his audience in stitches…every. damn. time. He was loved so deeply and will be greatly missed.
It’s hard to summarize a loved one’s life on a piece of paper. If I had the time to talk about John, I would need an eternity; I could speak volumes and volumes about him, but I simply do not have that sort of time.
Everything about John was big. When he was born, he was a whopping 9.5 pounds! He had big hands just like his father and grandfather, big brown eyes like his father and grandmother, and even as a newborn, he had a deep voice (not sure where that came from). He was my round-cheeked, spikey-haired, brown-eyed baby boy. As he grew from a boy into a young man standing just shy of 6 feet, he remained gentle, sensitive, thoughtful, and kind, and oddly old-fashioned in his thinking. His aunt Amanda often told me she felt he was an old soul from the very beginning.
John was a good listener and role model to his peers. He befriended the friendless and freely offered sound advice to those in need. He was deeply empathetic, patient, and compassionate. He had the ability to see and understand things from another perspective. His constant companion was “Jolly” his Jack Russell terrier. Jolly would wait by the door until John came in from outside. John would talk to Jolly and give him baths and fluff his doggie pillow under the computer desk. He loved his dog. John enjoyed books and movies that were filmed from an animal’s perspective. He loved animals. A Dog’s Purpose, A Dog’s Journey, and Black Beauty were a couple of his favorite movies.
He could make a fine cup of coffee and had his own recipe for banana bread. Some of his favorite foods were mint chocolate chip ice cream, corned beef hash and eggs, and steak. He was a WWI and WWII buff who frequently drew detailed pictures of airplanes and tanks and read constantly about history. Saving Private Ryan, Unbroken, Forrest Gump, and War Horse were a few more of his favorite movies. He loved sharks and dragons and owned the entire Wings of Fire book series. He enjoyed anything that was steampunk and electro swing music. He had an impressive collection of die-cast cars and planes, Hot Wheels, and intricate Lego sets. He loved classic cars and trains and ships and planes.
John was a dedicated student. He was punctual and detail-oriented and completed assignments early. He loved welding and building things in shop class. He loved math but hated physics and Spanish. He was a straight “A” student, certified in OSHA safety, and a member of the National Honor Society. He spoke often about his favorite teachers Mrs. Vashista (algebra 2), Dr. Castor (AP Statistics), Mrs. Burnworth (geometry and calculus), Mrs. Briggs (English), Mr. Leonard (introduction to engineering), and Mr. Moore (welding). John would have been a proud 2022 graduate of Warren County High School. He had a high GPA and had earned college credits while in high school. He was accepted to several colleges and universities and sought after by over 70 different institutions of higher learning. He had plans and ambitions to become an underwater welder and metal fabricator.
John was a huge supporter of law enforcement and first responders and those who have served or serve in the military. Every time we went out, he would stop and thank each civil servant he saw and say, “Thank you for your service.” He was very patriotic and loved our country.
He was an avid gamer and had a close group of friends. He wrote nearly every day since his first pencil hit the paper. He read all the time and was fascinated by the natural world and how things work. It was apparent to me that he had a higher level of thinking and saw life from a different perspective. He was mechanically inclined and a problem solver. He liked to figure out how things worked. He was a cashier at Martin’s and loved his coworkers and customers even the customers that weren’t so nice. John also volunteered at Samuels Public Library and participated in group projects with the NHS.
The other thing that was big about John was his heart. If he knew you, he loved you. He loved people who were kind and thoughtful. He loved people who taught him things and allowed him to be himself. He loved those who nurtured him and guided him. He loved so deeply that this world was too small for the love he had within himself. And that is what I want you to remember most after you leave here today, that John. Loved. Us. and We. Loved. Him.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the following charities or organizations:
Humane Society of Warren County Virginia, https://humanesocietywarrencounty.com; Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org; Honor Flight Network, www.honorflight.org; The Wounded Blue https://www.thewoundedblue.org; Samuels Public Library, https://samuelslibrary.net; Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA.
Obituaries
Theda Lee Dawson (1957 – 2021)
Theda Lee Dawson, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11 AM at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal, with the Rev. Tim Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Dawson was born on July 8, 1957, in Louisa, Virginia to the late Joseph and Dorothy Blakely Nelson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Christy. She grew up in the Warren County area and graduated from Warren County High School. She was a missionary for 15 years in Venezuela and a member of Rivermont Baptist Church. She was a founding member of Blue Ridge Women in Business.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Steven Dawson; four daughters, Tami Williams, Lisa Acosta (Jickson), Erin Acosta (Ramon), and Dottie Kendall (Mike); brother, Joseph David Nelson; eleven grandchildren and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Louemma M. Settle(1933 – 2021)
Louemma M. Settle, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Settle was born on July 31, 1933, in Page County, Virginia to the late Samuel and Renzola Lam Breeden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Settle; son, Greg Settle; six brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include her two sons, Rick Settle (Elaine) and Jeff Settle (Paige); daughter, Connie Wayland (Gary); sister, Shirley Sealock; six grandchildren, Adam Settle, Jill Gum, Bo Wayland, Matthew Wayland, Justin Settle, and Taylor Settle; numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Doris Jane “Janie” McCorkle (1935 -2021)
Doris Jane “Janie” McCorkle, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Mrs. McCorkle was born March 31, 1935, in Rockingham County, Virginia, daughter of the late William W. and Sally Catherine Smith Joseph. She retired from Warren Memorial Hospital after 23 years of service as an operating room nurse. Doris began her career there on the very first day of the opening of Lynn Care Center. She was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church and worked with the nursery there for many years. She was a faithful wife, mother, and grandmother who was loved by so many.
Doris is preceded in death by her son, Jerry W. McCorkle; brothers, Bill Joseph, Roy Lee Joseph, Paul Joseph, and Vernon Joseph and sisters Lillian Woody, Betty Thompson, Maxine Grogg, Nellie Harding, and Norma “Duckie” Joseph.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 71 years Raymond Miller McCorkle; son Ken McCorkle, daughters, Karen Sue Cole and Lorie Ann Thurston; sisters Sue Knupp and Ruby Ray, both of Rockingham County, Virginia; grandsons, Aaron McCorkle, Joseph McCorkle, Bradley Marcey, Jerry W. McCorkle II, Jeremy McCorkle, Johnathan Cole, and Joshua Cole; granddaughters, Desiree Marcey, Jenny McCorkle, and Stephanie Lillard; great-grandsons, Elijah McCorkle, Julian Marcey, and Brayden Marcey; great-granddaughters, Emaley McCorkle, Haley McCorkle, Jasmine Schuler, Breanna Marcey, Madelyn Lillard, Makayla Lillard, Cierra Cole, and Lydia Cole; great-great-grandson, Liam Furr and great-great-granddaughter, Azelea James.
In addition, she was survived by those she adopted as her own, Donald Cline of Front Royal, Joy Baker of Bristow, Virginia, Toni Reuter of Senoia, Georgia, and Janell Haley of Stafford Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marlow Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Daniel Deal Dodson (1928 – 2021)
Daniel Deal Dodson, 93 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away quietly at the VA Hospital on November 20, 2021.
Dan was born on February 26, 1928, in Rappahannock County to the late William A Dodson and Lizzie Newcomer.
Dan entered the Army in 1946. He married Mary E Whorton on April 7, 1950, and was preceded in death by her on December 13, 2008.
Surviving Dan is his loving children, Dannie Dodson(Anita) of Front Royal, Patti Dodson of Elizabeth City, NC, Wilma Lucas (Troy) of Missoula, MT, Wanda Miller (Alan) of Bloomery, WV, Clay Dodson (Judy) of Strasburg, VA, and Teresa McBride (Barry) of Mt. Gilead, NC; his seven grandchildren, Cassie Whittington of Front Royal, Katie Wilson of Winchester, VA, Chance Whittington of Front Royal, Anthony McBride Jr. of MT Gilead, NC, Shane Dodson of Front Royal, Elliy Lucas of New York, and Hanah Burk of Missoula, MT; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Obituaries
Montella L. Herndon (1924 – 2021)
Montella L. Herndon (97) passed away on November 25, 2021. Montella was born on January 16, 1924, in Fletcher, VA in the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was the beloved oldest daughter of the late Jesse Lam, Sr and Leona Lam; the loving wife of the late Mason E. Herndon; loving mother to her three daughters, LaVaun (Jack), Lynette (Joe), and Letitia; four grandchildren, Jocelyn (David), Tara, Lindsey, Jenna, and three great-grandchildren, David, Ethan, and Selena.
Montella (Monti) not only was devoted to her family (helping to raise her younger brother and sisters), she had a successful career as an engineer being promoted to management at the C&P Telephone Company in Northern VA, retiring in 1984.
The family would like to thank Hidden Springs Senior Living staff and Blue Ridge Hospice for the love and care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions in memory of Montella Herndon, be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate.
Obituaries
Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg (1985 – 2021)
Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.
Joe was born on November 1, 1985, in Winchester to the late Daniel Jackson Clegg and surviving Hope Ridgeway Clegg.
He is survived by his wife of ten years, Tara Lynn Clegg; three daughters, Jessie, Emma, and Caroline Clegg; paternal grandparents, Danny and Betty Clegg and two sisters, Summer Wilmer and April Gray, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy in 2003 and completed his bachelor’s degree in 2020. The job he loved most was working with his father at a chemical plant. Following his father’s footsteps, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 AM at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia with the Rev. Mark Carey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Life Ministry, 100 Lake Hart Dr., Orlando, FL 32832.