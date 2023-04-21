Obituaries
John Winfield Taylor, Sr. (1943 – 2023)
John Winfield Taylor, Sr., 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
John was born July 11, 1943, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late Wesley Franklin Taylor, Sr., and Mary Pearl Taylor.
He worked many years for Marumsco Plumbing and Heating and Fred W. Borden Plumbing until his retirement.
He was married to the late Janet E. Jenkins Taylor.
Surviving are two daughters, Betty Jo Henry and husband Bobby of Highview, West Virginia, and Keisha Barbee and husband Les of Linden; one brother, Dee Taylor and Debbie of Front Royal; one sister, Diane Jarrell of Strasburg; and six grandchildren, Gracie and Maddie Henry, Kaitlyn, and Jacob Barbee, and Matthew and Stephen Bowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers, Joe Taylor, Wesley Taylor, Jr., and Penny Taylor; two sisters, Betty Figgins and Helen Weakley; and a daughter, Becky Jenkins Bowler.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Mary Hoffman Simons (1949 – 2023)
Mary Simons of Front Royal, VA passed away peacefully at Lavender Hills Assisted Living, where she was treated with love and respect every day.
Mary was born March 11, 1949, in Front Royal, VA, to the late Guy and Freida Smelser Compton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Hoffman; her second husband, John Samuel Simons; and her two sisters: Aileen Hamrick and Dorothy Rudacille.
She was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy and retired from Hampton Inn. Mary was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Wayne Hoffman, and his wife Tana of Waterlick; and grandson, Paul Samuel Hoffman, whom she called her Punkin, he was her pride and joy! Also surviving are brothers Paul Compton (Connie) and Carl Compton and Sister Pauline Wharton (Richard), all of Front Royal; brother Lawrence Compton (Donna) of Smithville, Tennessee; and special niece, Cindy Totten, to whom Mary was like an “older sister” as well as a partner in crime on their many adventures.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630
Family and Friends will assemble at Maddox Funeral Home at 10:30 am Tuesday, April 25, and proceed to Frederick Cemetery for a graveside service. Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
Obituaries
Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser (1951 – 2023)
Ronald W. “Hoss” Feldhauser, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 on North Commerce Avenue, with Pastor Jim Bunce and Pastor Jimmy Johns officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Hoss was born August 17, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Otis Charles and Hazel R. Williams Feldhauser.
He was a lifetime member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he served as trustee,
a life member of Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1, and active in the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 for over 60 years.
Hoss will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends. He always looked forward to the Front Royal Fireman’s Carnival and serving hot dogs and hamburgers with their world-famous fireman’s relish.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Bonnie Sperry Feldhauser; two sons, Bryan Feldhauser and wife Suzy of Front Royal and Andrew Feldhauser and wife Faith of Frederick County, Virginia; three grandchildren, Caroline Feldhauser, Veronica Dove, and Madison McDonald; and one great-grandson, Malikai Dove-Brown.
Hoss was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Faye Hope Feldhauser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hal Shaner, Jim Parsons, David Santmyers, Ronnie Cromer, Junior Kisner, and Jimmy Johns, past and active members of the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 and past and active members of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 52.
The family will receive friends at the firehouse on North Commerce Avenue from 12-1 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Hoss’s name to the Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 “Truck Fund,” c/o Katrina Hinegardner, 221 North Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 52, c/o Sherry Pugh, Treasurer, 228 Woodthrush Way, Linden, Virginia 22642. Please make checks payable to BSA Troop 52.
All are welcome to join the family for a time of food and fellowship following the service at the fire hall.
Obituaries
Eddie Julious Norwood (1950 – 2023)
Eddie Julious Norwood, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Reverend Dr. Ken Patrick officiating.
Mr. Norwood was born on March 15, 1950, in Halifax County, North Carolina, to the late Eddie and Mary Powell Norwood. He graduated in the last segregated class of W.E.B. DuBois High School, Wake Forest, North Carolina, in 1969. He spent most of his working years with Dodson Brothers Pest Control in Winchester.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta Norwood of Winchester; two sons, Darrell Norwood of Bristow, Virginia, and Julius Norwood of Front Royal; two daughters, Sherron Boddie of Washington, Virginia, and Christina Moses of Stephens City, Virginia; stepson, Jordan Cutchin of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Betty Jean Jones of Youngsville, North Carolina and seven grandchildren, Damin, Natalia, Christian, Jayden, Alyssia, Jace and Brian.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Valerie “Val” Elaine Foote (1961 – 2021)
Valerie “Val” Elaine Foote, 61, of Laurel, Maryland, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 574 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia, with the Rev. Howard Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Flint Hill.
Mrs. Foote was born on December 27, 1961, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Melvin and Eleanor Russell Jordan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Enoch Hughes. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, and she worked for the Department of Vital Statistics in Washington, DC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Obituaries
Unclaimed remains of US Marine and spouse to receive honorary military funeral in Virginia, courtesy of Missing in America Project
In Front Royal, Virginia, the Missing in America Project is set to hold a ceremony to honor the veteran and his spouse, whose cremains have been in the care of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The event will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA.
Marine Sergeant Edward Anthony Bonjonia Jr. and his wife, Arlene Francis Bonjonia, went unclaimed when they passed away in 2017 and ended up at the sheriff’s office. When Sheriff Mark Butler took office in 2020, it became his initiative to give a proper burial and resting place to all the unclaimed bodies of Warren County that were inherited when he took office and to any others that have occurred over the last 3 years.
Sheriff Butler wanted to ensure that if an individual was a veteran, they were laid to rest with the military honors they deserve. A funeral procession will start at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 am. Anyone wishing to be a part of the procession is invited to do so but must attend a safety briefing from Missing in America 15 minutes prior to departure. For more information on Missing in America, you can follow them on Facebook or contact Forrest at 703-407-5356 or virginia@miap.us.
Marine Sergeant Edward Anthony Bonjonia Jr.
10/6/1955 – 3/15/2017
Arlene Francis Bonjonia
8/12/1949 – 6/1/2017
A respectful transfer of the cremains will leave the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Front Royal, heading to the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA, at 9:30 am. Those interested in joining the procession are required to attend a pre-ride safety briefing held 15 minutes before departure.
The mission of the Missing in America Project is to find, identify, and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of veterans and their eligible dependents by collaborating with private, state, and federal organizations. The project aims to offer honor and respect to those who have served the nation, ensuring a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.
For more information on miap.us, or contact Forrest at 703-407-5356 or virginia@miap.us .
Interment Location: Culpeper National Cemetery Address: 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701 Date: May 12, 2023 Service Time: 11:00 am
Government officials, the general public, and the media are all welcome to attend.
Obituaries
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Seeley (1951 – 2023)
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Seeley, 71, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Cindy was born on July 19, 1951, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Richard Dixey and Shirlee Dawson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Dixey and Roger Dixey. She had a zest for life, chocolate, ice cream, learning, serving others, and being with loved ones. As a young woman, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and her relationship with Jesus Christ would define the remainder of her life, where she could always be found looking to find the one in need.
After growing up in New Hampshire, she moved to Rexburg, Idaho, and went to Ricks College before transferring to Brigham Young University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. This was the start of a lifelong passion for teaching, and any person who met Cindy could share something she taught them at church, seminary classes, or in her many ministering visits.
Cindy married her soulmate, Rick Seeley, on August 22, 1974. They formed a beautiful family of six children that has expanded to six spouses and 21 grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life, and she loved them wholeheartedly. She made it a point every year to gather everyone together at the beach to share experiences and love, a tradition that everyone cherished. To her family, the sand of the beach will forever be associated with Cindy.
Surviving Cindy is her loving husband of 48 years, Richard Seeley; her children, Chris Seeley (Alisha), Stephanie Wickliffe (Kenny), B.J. Seeley (Ashley), Randy Seeley (Lisa), Tom Seeley (Maddie), and Stacia Bowers (Danny); her siblings, Geoff Dixey (Pam), Cheryl Elkington (Keith) Mimi White (Seely) and Donald Thompson; her 21 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on April 29th, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 230 Justes Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.