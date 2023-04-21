John Winfield Taylor, Sr. (1943 – 2023)

In Front Royal, Virginia, the Missing in America Project is set to hold a ceremony to honor the veteran and his spouse, whose cremains have been in the care of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The event will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, VA.

Marine Sergeant Edward Anthony Bonjonia Jr. and his wife, Arlene Francis Bonjonia, went unclaimed when they passed away in 2017 and ended up at the sheriff’s office. When Sheriff Mark Butler took office in 2020, it became his initiative to give a proper burial and resting place to all the unclaimed bodies of Warren County that were inherited when he took office and to any others that have occurred over the last 3 years.

Sheriff Butler wanted to ensure that if an individual was a veteran, they were laid to rest with the military honors they deserve. A funeral procession will start at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 9:30 am. Anyone wishing to be a part of the procession is invited to do so but must attend a safety briefing from Missing in America 15 minutes prior to departure. For more information on Missing in America, you can follow them on Facebook or contact Forrest at 703-407-5356 or virginia@miap.us.

Marine Sergeant Edward Anthony Bonjonia Jr.

10/6/1955 – 3/15/2017

Arlene Francis Bonjonia

8/12/1949 – 6/1/2017

The mission of the Missing in America Project is to find, identify, and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of veterans and their eligible dependents by collaborating with private, state, and federal organizations. The project aims to offer honor and respect to those who have served the nation, ensuring a final resting place for these forgotten heroes.

Interment Location: Culpeper National Cemetery Address: 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701 Date: May 12, 2023 Service Time: 11:00 am

Government officials, the general public, and the media are all welcome to attend.