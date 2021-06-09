Johnnie Lawrence Gwinn (1943 – 2021)

Ariel Briana “Breezy” Grohs, 27, the most beautiful girl in the whole world, left this earth for a place of peace on Saturday, June 5th at Winchester Medical Center.

Breezy spent her entire 27 years on earth inspiring all who encountered her beautiful soul. Despite a life full of medical issues, every morning when she opened her eyes she smiled, even on her most difficult days. Her spirit was full of light and shined the way for her family. She was a true warrior. Breezy taught us all about defying the odds, fighting to stay, and finding joy in the little things.

Among Breezy’s favorite things was ripping up brown paper bags, she was partial to McDonald’s bags and would demolish them in seconds. She loved Barney the Dinosaur, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Walker Texas Ranger, Family Feud, and Wheel of Fortune. Her exuberant happy squeal was like magic for the ears and brought joy to all who heard it.

Breezy leaves behind her mother (Nicole Foster), her father (John Grohs), stepmother (Cassandra Grohs), stepfather (Eric Cales), brother (John Grohs), stepbrother (James Hanna), and stepsisters (Megan & Maddigan Cales). Along with grandparents Bernie & Becky Foster, Steven & Patricia Richey, Sharon Cales, and Rocky & Kathy Cales. She was also blessed with many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and her lifelong caretaker and cousin (Sherry Henry). She was met joyfully on the other side by her Grandma Sheila Foster, Grammy Adlin “Cookie” Wildman, Grandaddy Bud Smith, Pop Pop John Childrey, Uncle Jay Childrey, Aunt Kim Garver and Aunt Jennifer Richey.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 17th, 6-8 p.m. at the event space at Backroom Brewery/Sunflower Cottage, Reliance Road. Service will begin promptly at 6:15 p.m. followed by refreshments and fellowship. The family encourages all who have been touched by Breezy to dress comfortably and join us in celebration of her incredible impact. Most importantly, the family asks that you remember their sweet girl and her warrior spirit by overcoming your obstacles and smiling along the way.

Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home. Those wishing to make memorial contributions can do so in Breezy’s name to Blue Ridge Opportunities, 37 Water Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.