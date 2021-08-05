Join the FRWRC as we spotlight exceptional women in our community leading the fight against domestic violence

The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) will present its annual Spotlight on Women this year highlighting five local women who have persisted in the work of bringing the problem of domestic violence in our community to light. Margia Kitts, Barbara Greco, Christine Andreae, Rita Biggs and Tammy Sharpe will talk about the struggles and triumphs of founding and leading the organizations that have helped create a safer and more responsive Front Royal and Warren County for women and their families. The Spotlight event will be presented through Zoom webinar on August 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Register at www.FRWRC.org to receive your webinar link.

“The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center mission is to empower women to change their world,” said Lee Meyer, FRWRC Board Member and Program Chair. “This powerful Spotlight program will celebrate the tireless work of five inspiring women in our community who have dedicated their time, resources and hearts to lifting women and their families up by bringing the dark and sometimes hidden issue of domestic violence to the attention of our community, and providing resources, help and education to make lives better.”

The FRWRC’s Spotlight on Women program was established in 2015 to honor local women who through their strength of purpose and unselfish dedication have made considerable contributions to the betterment of their community and, in so doing, touched the lives of many in their wake. The Spotlight program has a rotating format, at times honoring one single woman, at other times it has a panel format which illuminates women and topics for the community at large.

“While we look forward to a time when we can host our Spotlight event in person again, we hope our Zoom format this year might offer more people an opportunity to tune in, be inspired and learn about the long, ongoing and behind the scenes work of women who make our community a better place to live for everyone,” added Meyer.

The annual Spotlight on Women event is FREE. Visit www.FRWRC.org to register and receive your webinar link and join us on August 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Margia Kitts was a social worker for the Warren County Department of Social Services (WCCDV) when she proposed the initiation of the Warren County Council on Domestic Violence (WCCDV). This was established in 1982 with the dream of having a safe place for women in our community. She also worked with Vida Timbers to create a hot line service and training program for the volunteers. This hotline is still in use today.

Christine Andreae served on the WCCDV from 1983 to 1989. Once it was decided to open a women’s shelter, she helped raise enough money to buy a safe house on Virginia Avenue in Front Royal by writing grants for the proposed shelter. She and Barbara Greco did a lot of presentations to church and civic groups to educate the community and local law enforcement about domestic violence in Warren County. She also wrote a feature story on interviews with abused women for the Virginia County Magazine.

About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center

The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $133,000 in grants and scholarships to 178 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.