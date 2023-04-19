Join the Fun at Izaak Walton Community Day on April 29, 2023, in Browntown, VA

Chester Street in downtown Front Royal may have been the place to be on Saturday, April 15, when the Garden Club of Warren County offered tours of the Historic Downtown area, including homes, some stately, dating to the late 1700s and the Civil War era that line the street on either side.

Historic Garden Week is presented in conjunction with the Garden Club of Virginia. And County Garden Club representative Beth DeBergh told us that the President of the Garden Club of Virginia, Debbie Lewis, planned on attending the local club’s hosted tour — “That is quite an honor,” DeBergh observed.

The walking tours began at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Garden Club headquarters at Ivy Lodge, 101 Chester Street, at one of the newer buildings that date back only to 1819 amidst the Warren Heritage Society complex. Visitors strolled through more than two centuries of local history from morning into the early afternoon before the threatened rains came and went.

The tours included three historic properties of the Warren Heritage Society village, including an 1800’s era log house and the Victorian home of local Civil War-era diarist Lucy Buck just across the street.





From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., guests could leave the Chester Street walking tour and drive up the hill to the recently renovated Bel Air Mansion, built in 1795 at 269 Happy Creek Road. At the Bel Air home of the LeHew family, the plan was to serve lemonade to guests on the porch while a string quartet from Mountain View Music School played.

While on Chester Street, visitors were welcomed at the Buck House, circa 1904; J.S Petty-Sumption House, circa 1788; Balthis House, circa 1787; Belle Boyd Cottage, home of the infamous Confederate spy. That house is full of period pieces and items connected with Ms. Boyd, also at the Ivy Lodge, circa 1819, from which the tours began.

Various displays were featured at the Warren Heritage Society property, beginning at 10 a.m., where retired Town Horticulturist Anne Rose presented on how to create hanging baskets and floral containers. Master Gardener Catherine Rindt also discussed how to replace non-native plants, thus encouraging nature to return to your backyard. Certified Arborist and Town Tree Steward David Means also demonstrated the correct way to plant a tree, and properly prune one. Other activities at the Garden Club’s launching point on a beautiful spring morning and early afternoon, included the Master Gardeners and Bartlett Trees, giving out sapling trees.

The ladies of the Garden Club of Warren County worked gallantly: “Doing beautiful floral designs for the tour properties,” Garden Club representative DeBergh told us, also acknowledging guest designers from the Garden Club of Fairfax and the Rappahannock County Garden Club. — “I don’t know what we would have done without them,” she told Royal Examiner, adding a nod to Historic Garden Week Flower Chairman Dannett Lightcap.

Sponsors included Maddox Funeral Home; Frederick Andrea, architect; Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey LeHew; Beth Medved Waller, realtor; Powers Insurance (Bill Powers, State Farm agent); Partlow Insurance Agency; and Bret W. Hrbek, Edward Jones financial advisor.

Roger Bianchini contributed to this story.