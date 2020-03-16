Join the Rotary Safari Adventure 2020 Gala!

Empty Bowl Supper 2020 – this is a family friendly event! Enjoy gourmet soups prepared and donated by several of our local restaurants. You don’t want to miss these delicious soups and fun entertainment to benefit the House of Hope. The event will be held Thursday, March 26, from 5pm to 7pm, at the Front Royal Fire Department.

The Bowls:

With your ticket purchase, take your pick of a variety of handcrafted beautiful bowls painted just for this special event! Use it for dinner and take it home to keep. This year we have had more groups and friends of the community than ever chip in and help paint bowls with Arline Link at The Kiln Doctor/Explore Art & Clay. Thank you!

Soups by:

Soul Mountain

VinoVa

PaveMint

The Mill

Blue Wing Frog

Blue Door

The Apple House

El Maguey

Downtown Catering

Osteria

Entertainment:

MC for the night: Michael Williams of MDUM Chaufeur Service

Live Music: Passage Creek Rising

Maybe some face painting for kids!

We will have themed baskets available too. Buy raffle tickets and have a chance to win your favorite!

Tickets:

Tickets are available online through this Facebook event. You may also purchase at No Doubt Accounting or The Kiln Doctor.

Last minute kind of person? No problem! Available at the door or call 540-636-6753.

Adult Tickets $30.00 | Students $15.00 | Kids (6 & Under) $5

Empty Bowl Supper SPONSORSHIP:

GOLD $1,000 | SILVER $500 | BRONZE $250

We are looking for sponsors! This year we are offering an extra special benefit to GOLD sponsorship levels. A SPOTLIGHT VIDEO🎬! Jen Avery will come out and create a short video clip that will be played the night of the event and shared on social media. Really fun way to help bring awareness to both House of Hope and your business or cause.

“WE BELIEVE IN YOU!” – shout out 📣

All sponsorship levels are invited to be part of the inspiring “We Believe In You!” shout out video. This video will also be played the night of the event. In addition, Jen will bring the video to the House of Hope and show the men. What an awesome way to show community support and inspiration! Sometimes just to know someone cares is motivation enough.

Call Jen Avery, Jenspiration!, anytime to discuss: 540-683-0790

ALL FUNDS RAISED WILL BENEFIT THE HOUSE OF HOPE.

The House of Hope is the only residential rehabilitation program serving men in Warren County, Virginia. Opening the door to hope and housing. Learn more here.

House of Hope, a 501(c)(3) organization

If you prefer to DONATE, click here.

Thank you for your support in any way! Please like our Facebook page to stay current on Empty Bowl Supper updates and sponsor shout-outs!