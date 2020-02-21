Jenspiration
Join the trolley tour of local Front Royal & Warren County Commercial Properties
The whole tour was not captured, but several of the stops were: Avtex site, Kelly Court Building, Atlantic Skyline Building, Moyers Motorcars, and many stops on and around Main Street. One of my favorite tours was the Atlantic Skyline Building on Bough Drive… wow what amazing space! It is great to get a feel for the commercial inventory we have available, and to be thinking about who or what would be a perfect fit. Who knows who might be next to discover our Town or County and call it “home.” Exciting!
Sponsored by: The Town of Front Royal, County of Warren VA, Front Royal – Warren County Economic Development Authority, Blue Ridge Association of Realtors
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: Nancie Williams and the Shred/Cube
Nancie Williams presented to the Rotary Club of Warren County explaining how she had taken an original idea and carried it through for many years, in spite of one road-block after another, until it was finally realized. The final product will be available on March 1.
In 2005, as she was starting out in her law practice, she realized that there were very few ways to eliminate confidential materials from a computer. As she said, you could download software to eliminate social security numbers, medical records and other private materials from client files and other cases that she had worked on, but this was not a satisfactory solution, since this enabled outside operatives an access to your computer and the other files that you were working on. She came up with the idea of a device that would shred this material once and for all, with no footprint, and no outside access to your computer. She was repeated told that this was impractical, it wouldn’t work, and besides, there were already programs available to do that.
Nancie persevered, and joined forces with Alex Stieb, an engineer who told her that her idea could work, and it could be developed. But this was not to be an overnight project–it would take many years to come to fruition. She then talked about design problems with the proposed item, including applying for a patent, information within the packaging (which her 81-year-old father reviewed for clarity), manufacturing problems, website development, graphics, software certification, e-commerce, and marketing problems.
As Nancie said, it was like building a house: you had to design the cube itself, a logo, software, user interface (what you see on the screen), the box, the foam inside the box, the back of the box, a website and e-commerce. Among the bumps in the road included getting the lighting right, software certification, UPC label, security of the software and hardware, payment methods like Apple pay, Corona Virus, the shape, Version 2 preparation, a software company search, terminology of the field, and balancing job, life, and home. But she was undaunted, and as she pointed out, there are 241 million computers in the US, and many people with records, bank statements, credit card information that can be eliminated. The patent for the device is pending, and once the patent is granted in the United States, then they can apply for patents worldwide.
The device that they developed was a revolutionary concept. It plugs into your computer and it eliminates unwanted files, files that were private or privileged. It does this two ways: First, there is the regular shredding process, where the files would be destroyed as if they had been shredded; and Second, there is the burning process, where the files are completely destroyed, as if you had put them in a container and burned them. When the device is removed from your computer, there is no evidence that it had ever been attached.
This device has a great appeal to many possible users. For example, doctors and medical centers who wish to be rid of old files with patient information, including social security numbers and medical records, can now use this device to eliminate these items. In the past, they had been able to shred paper records, but the computer records presented a major problem, since they could be accesses in many ways. Nancie also pointed out that this was the case with legal records, including information about various cases and client records that the attorneys had handled. She mentioned one situation where the person had lined up his old computers and shot them, to destroy the hard drives with the personal information.
She and Alex also walked us through the process of creation, with the design, manufacturing, patent and other problems. As she said, one unanticipated problem is that their manufacturing center for the device is in China, in the province with the Corona Virus, so that is slowing things a bit. But she expects the device to go live, to be available on March 1, and the device will sell for $149.
For her complete program, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
Story by: Hank Ecton
Jenspiration
Hilda J Barbour Elementary School PTO donation recipient
The Hilda J Barbour PTO received a donation last week from local Realtor, Jen Avery, and her buyer Rachel Jackson. The contribution was part of a commission donation program Jen offers to clients who elect to participate. Rachel eagerly nominated the HJB PTO to be the recipient from her closed home sale!
Together Jen and Rachel met the HJB PTO at their monthly meeting and presented the check. After having two children learn and grow at the elementary school, Rachel was more than happy to help contribute to whatever needs the school might have now or in the future.
The momentum of combining community giveback and business does not end with just this check. Rachel’s company has decided to roll out another opportunity for the school to raise some extra funds this year called Quotes for Good – State Farm. When was the last time you had your insurance quoted? Call 540-635-3336 (Aders Insurance Agency, Inc). Be sure to mention Hilda J Barbour Elementary School and the office will make a donation to the PTO. As easy as pie! (just a quote, NO PURCHASE NECESSARY)
Jenspiration
“Put a Little Love in Your Heart” and let’s see the good in Front Royal VA
Teresa Henry, of the Downtown Main Street Market, created the Facebook group page “See the good in Front Royal VA” several months ago. It has quickly become a place to visit and post about the POSITIVE things in Front Royal VA. Please be sure to join the page if it is a fit for you!
Often these group pages begin to become overwhelmed with business posts about products and services. In an effort to help keep true to the vibe of “seeing the good in Front Royal VA”, Jen Avery began a personal story sharing incentive. The belief behind the incentive is that the more people think about the positive things that happen in their daily life and share, the more that positive thought process grows and becomes contagious to others!
Back in November, Rachael Mae Cyr shared her story about the wonderful service she received from an associate at our local Walmart named Ms. Helen. Rachael and Jen were unable to track Helen down to make a video at first. Watch the video attached as they attempt to bring the story to life and say THANK YOU! This video was posted in “See the good in Front Royal VA” group page. It received many comments from others in the community who love Ms. Helen and praised her positive attitude and service. Rachael and Jen DID finally connect with Helen and made a plan to present Helen with a little gift of gratitude.
Rachael’s original post: Shout out to miss Helen at Walmart grocery pickup! She is always so nice, but today she went the extra mile. I ordered gluten-free ranch (by mistake) she realizes what was in my bag was not gluten-free and went searching the store while the other girls loaded my car. She then came out with her arms full of different ranch dressing. I smiled and apologized and said I didn’t need gluten-free, I ordered it by mistake. We laughed and then as she walked away my 5-year-old son asked if she had any candy and I shouted playfully he’s upset you didn’t bring candy.
WELL, she ran back in for the third time and came back out to his window with a handful of chocolate. Again I apologized that I was just teasing, but she just smiled and said have a great rest of your day! She could have been aggravated with my order, or just given me the wrong thing, but she chose kindness 💜 she will also get a great review on Walmart.com.
😉 Special note: Thank you, Rachael Cyr, for sharing and inspiring! Let’s all take a minute to support Rachael too. Check out her blog: Not Your Average Momma www.facebook.com/noyoavmo. Rachael is also the Marketing Director for nonprofit Shenandoah Film Collaborative.
DO YOU HAVE A POSITIVE INSPIRATIONAL STORY TO SHARE? POST YOUR STORY FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A $25.00 GIFT CARD LIKE RACHAEL! #seethegoodinfrontroyalva
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: Update on the new hospital
Floyd Heater and Niki Wilson presented an update on Warren County’s new hospital. Floyd Heater (above left) is Vice President of Valley Health Southern Region, and President of Warren Memorial Hospital. Niki Wilson (above right) is Director of Development for Valley Health.
Beginning with a brief history of Warren Memorial Hospital, Floyd said that the hospital opened in 1951 with 47 beds, following a fund-raising effort in Warren County, and the passage of Federal government funding for hospital construction. In 1968, the hospital opened the Lynn Care Center, a 40-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. The center moved to a new facility adjacent to the hospital and expanded the number of beds to 120, including a 26-bed memory support unit for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He added that at this point the Lynn Center will remain where it is. In 1979, the South Wing Expansion increased the number of beds in the hospital by 40 beds, and in 1993, the hospital affiliated with the Winchester Medical Center to create the Valley Health System, the first hospital in the area to do so (although we are the last with a new hospital). In 1997 the Women’s Care Center and Emergency Department underwent a major expansion, and in 2008, the hospital opened an Outpatient Center on Commerce.
The new hospital, located on Leach Parkway, is now scheduled to open early in 2021. With Floyd’s power point presentation, he explained why there was such a pressing need for a new facility, including the expansion of communities down I-66, the out-dated current facility, the lack of parking, and the problem of retaining or attracting new medical staff and doctors. Floyd presented an overview of how the new hospital and medical center would look, and told of the many services that it would be able to offer our community. This thoroughly modern facility, following an investment of more than $100 million, would be much larger than our present hospital, would be approximately 177,000 square feet, including the new Medical Center adjacent. There will be 30 private patient rooms, as opposed to the current semi-private rooms, 18 Emergency Department beds, and 6 Observation beds. This latter is for patients who need to be kept for 24 hours under observation, before determining their needs. There will be operating rooms, including a Cardiac Cath Lab. As noted, there will be a three-story medical building for the doctors and offices, and an approximately 150-acre campus. He said it has made it easier to add new specialists, as they have recently added new doctors in Orthopedics, OB/GYN, Primary Care, and other specialists who are excited about coming to our new facility.
In her discussion, Niki expanded an explanation of the offerings of the 150-acre campus. As she noted the Wellness and Recreation Trail will offer a 3-mile walking trail, although there will be shorter trails available. She said the Trail will be available not only to the visitors to the hospital but also to the community. This is a conservation area and will never be built on. There will be two overlooks to enjoy the view, with a spectacular view from the upper overlook, and easy access from the community. There is also a school adjacent to this area, so the kids will be able to enjoy the trails as well. The Capital Campaign success has enable them to do more with the Trail than originally planned.
To learn more about Rotary, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.org.
Story and photo credit: Hank Ecton
Video credit: Dave Hardy
Community Events
Phoenix Project Bingo Fundraiser to help provide safe housing for families in need
Leap into a FUN TIME and A GREAT CAUSE! Come out to support the Phoenix Project and help provide safe housing for our families in need this upcoming spring. Let’s play BINGO! Good food, fun games, and a good cause.
DATE: Saturday, February 29, 2020
TIME: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
PLACE: Elks Lodge (4038 Guard Hill Road, Front Royal)
For more information about Phoenix Project visit: www.phoenix-project.org.
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County: LFCC Rotaractors travel to Jamaica on dental mission
Brandy Boies is the Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC) Rotaract advisor and Director of Outreach and Marketing at LFCC. Brandy is also past president of the Strasburg Rotary Club, and helped revive the college’s Rotaract chapter. On Wednesday, she presented a program about LFCC Rotaract members and their trip to bring dental health care to Jamaica in 2018. Hearing about the need for health care in Jamaica, Brandy suggested to a class of dental hygiene students at Lord Fairfax that there was a real need in Jamaica for dental care, and asked if they might be interested in a trip to Jamaica. At first, all of the class expressed interest, but as the students concluded the two-year dental hygiene program, four graduating students and Rotaractors–Lacie Brenneis, Jessica Mahon, Dane Hooser and Uswa Arain–were anxious to make the trip. Three days after their graduation on May 12, 2018, the four were on their way to Jamaica with retired orthodontist Dr. Byron Brill, his dental hygienist wife Kathy Kanter, and Brandy for a week-long mission. (Kathy, an active Rotarian, is the upcoming District Governor for District 7570 in 2022-2023.) As Jessica said later, “It was life-changing… we were actually changing people’s lives by correcting their oral behavior.”
A major fundraising effort was launched in 2016, and financial support came from clubs in Rotary District 7570, including Strasburg, Front Royal, Frederick County and Broadway/Timberville. The Interact Club at Patrick Henry High School in Stuart collected dental supplies, and the Winchester Rotary Club donated significantly to the purchase of one of two mobile dental units. The Rotaract Club also held 2016 and 2017 Holiday Parties, sold T-shirts, had auctions, and wrote numerous fundraising letters.
In Negril, a make-shift dental unit was set up in the conference room at the Travelers Lodge where they stayed and whose owner is a Rotarian. They began treating patients, eventually serving more than 120 people from the area. As Brandy said, “some of the people had never been to a dentist, or had their teeth cleaned. In fact, often the people tried to extract their own teeth when there was a problem.” There are 10,000 people in Negril and only one dentist. She told of one man who had very badly stained teeth, to the point where he never smiled. One of the students worked on him and managed to remove all of the stain. As she said, “he was amazed and left with the biggest smile on his face.” The experience was an excellent hands-on experience for the students as well.
They also treated students at St. Paul’s Primary School, where they screened 125 students and educated them on proper oral care. Toothbrushes and floss were handed out to all of the students. As she said, we were not always able to help out with the cleaning and other work so Byron and I went downtown and helped out at the local a local soup kitchen.
The group also worked with the children of the Negril Educational Environmental Trust (NEET). NEET fights crime in Negril by teaching positive behavior by providing access to academic resources and education plus access to health care programs. Our group also had the opportunity to network and build new friendships with the members of the Rotaract Club of Negril as well as the Rotary Club of Negril. As Brandy noted, these club members also knew the best places to eat, and it was spectacular.
Brandy is planning to take another group of students back to Negril in May, and fundraising is well underway. For her complete program, please go to www.warrencountyrotary.com.
Story by Hank Ecton
Video by Dave Hardy
King Cartoons
Wind: 5mph N
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 30.55"Hg
UV index: 4
54/26°F
57/34°F