Community Events
JOIN US! Ride with Rotary “Bike Event” by Rotary Club of Warren County
Watch this video to learn more about “Ride With Rotary” Bike Event – 2nd Annual Event from several Rotary Club of Warren County members:
JOIN US on April 29th!
- Registration starts at 8am with staggered starts beginning at 9am.
- Beneficiary is Concern Hotline this year (learn more through this YouTube Video).
- 4 different race lengths. Find the one that is a fit for you!
- 10 miles | 24 miles | 50 miles | 64 miles
- To register and learn more: CLICK HERE
- The maps for the rides are on the eventbrite site.
VENDORS at the event:
- Blue Ridge Bicycles will be on site for last minute tune-ups.
- Strites Doughnuts Front Royal and Carolina Dreamin, LLC BBQ will be there for snacks after the race!
More questions call 540.683.0790 or send up a private message!
Community Events
SAR commemorates 250th Anniversary of Virginia Committee of Correspondence
On March 11, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Virginia Committees of Correspondence. The committees were formed by towns, counties and colonies as communications systems during the early years of the American Revolution. Members of these wrote to each other to express ideas, confirm mutual assistance and debate and coordinate resistance to British imperial policy. Committees of this type had existed since early in the eighteenth century as a way for colonial legislatures to communicate with their agents in London. In the 1760s, the Sons of Liberty used them to organize resistance, the most famous and influential operated from 1772-1776.
There were three systems of committees. The Boston-Massachusetts system, the inter-colonial system and the post-Coercive Acts system. The Boston-Massachusetts system was formed in November 1772 by radicals in Boston. These committees were used to discuss possible forms of resistance with the other colonial legislatures. It created a permanent network of communication between colonies that allowed a collective response to future imperial incursions on the rights and liberties of American colonists. The inter-colonial system was formed in March 1773 and was used to discuss possible forms of resistance. The post-coercive acts system formed and met just prior to the First Continental Congress in 1774 to resist the Coercive Acts. This system absorbed the Boston-Massachusetts system and radicalized the inter-colonial system. The first standing of these committees was formed by Samuel Adams and twenty other Patriot leaders in November of 1772 in Boston in response to the Gaspée Affair, which had occurred the previous June in the colony of Rhode Island. The Committees of Correspondence were influential in revolutionizing the town meeting from discussions of local matters to far-reaching global politics, serving as a means for the concerned citizenry to voice their opinions about the grievances they had with Britain.
In March 1773 the Virginia House of Burgesses organized legislative standing committees for intercolonial correspondence, with Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry among their 11 members. The committees played a major role in promoting colonial unity and in summoning in September 1774 the First Continental Congress, a majority of whose delegates were committee members. The following is the resolution which was adopted by the Virginia legislature March 12, 1773.
“Whereas, the minds of his Majesty’s faithful subjects in this colony have been much disturbed by various rumours and reports of proceedings tending to deprive them of their ancient, legal, and constitutional rights.
And whereas, the affairs of this colony are frequently connected with those of Great Britain, as well as of the neighbouring colonies, which renders a communication of sentiments necessary; in order, therefore, to remove the uneasinesses and to quiet the minds of the people, as well as for the other good purposes above mentioned Be it resolved, that a standing committee of correspondence and inquiry be appointed to consist of eleven persons, to wit: the Honourable Peyton Randolph, Esquire; Robert Carter Nicholas, Richard Bland, Richard Henry Lee, Benjamin Harrison, Edmund Pendleton, Patrick Henry, Dudley Digges, Dabney Carr, Archibald Cary, and Thomas Jefferson, Esquires, any six of whom to be a committee, whose business it shall be to obtain the most early and authentic intelligence of all such Acts and resolutions of the British Parliament, or proceedings of administration, as may relate to or affect the British colonies in America, and to keep up and maintain a correspondence and communication with our sister colonies, respecting these important considerations; and the result of such their proceedings, from time to time, to lay before this House.
Resolved, that it be an instruction to the said committee that they do, without delay, inform themselves particularly of the principles and authority on which was constituted a court of inquiry, said to have been lately held in Rhode Island, with powers to transmit persons accused of offences committed in America to places beyond the seas to be tried.
The said resolutions being severally read a second time, were, upon the question severally put thereupon, agreed to by the House, nemine contradicente (without dissent).
Resolved, that the speaker of this House do transmit to the speakers of the different assemblies of the British colonies on the continent, copies of the said resolutions, and desire that they will lay them before their respective assemblies, and request them to appoint some person or persons of their respective bodies, to communicate from time to time with the said committee.”
Committees of correspondence were emergency provisional governments in response to British policies leading up to the Revolutionary War. These groups were appointed by the various colonies legislatures to provide leadership and intercolonial cooperation. The exchange of ideas, information and debate between different committees of correspondence helped organize and mobilize patriotic resistance in communities throughout the colonies and built the foundations for the Continental Congress. With the outbreak of war on April 19, 1775 at Lexington and Concord, the committees of correspondence became the de facto government of the rebellious colonies. Though replaced by provincial congresses during the conflict, they continued to function at the local level.
The ceremony was held at VFW Post 9760, Berryville, Virginia. Dale Corey emcee’d the event with Reverend Jim Simmons providing chaplain duties. A color guard led by Commander Marc Robinson presented and posted the colors. Wreath presentations were made by Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Colonel James Wood II Chapter; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves Chapter and Bryan Buck, Fort Harrison Chapter. A musket salute led by Commander Dave Cook fired a three round volley to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Virginia Committee of Correspondence. Members of the color guard/musket squad included Brian Bayliss, Bryan Buck, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques.
Community Events
Kellye Cash named as inspirational speaker for Festival’s Prayer Brunch presented by Knouse Foods
Sharen Gromling, President of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce Kellye Cash as the keynote speaker for the Prayer Brunch presented by Knouse Foods.
As the first child of retired Navy Captain and Mrs. Roy Cash, Jr., Kellye learned at an early age of her need for Christ. Her father’s career as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot took them all over the country and even overseas. It was during the Vietnam Conflict that Kellye realized that even when Dad came home, there would still be an emptiness in her life and that emptiness could only be filled with Jesus Christ. At a small revival in Escondido, CA, Kellye asked Christ to come into her life, and often says this: She found a Father who never went to sea, a Friend who loved her just the way that she was with all her the quirkiness that comes from being a musician, and she found Forgiveness no matter what she did or was going to do.
Following her year as Miss America 1987 which included performances with her great-uncle Johnny Cash, Bob Hope, and Lee Greenwood, Kellye returned to the University of Memphis to continue her studies and launch her career as a performer and speaker. Kellye continued her community service platform and substance-abuse awareness by becoming the first spokesperson for the Governor’s Alliance for a Drug-free Tennessee, which became the official Miss Tennessee platform.
She works in the Bethel University Music Department as music director, a piano/voice teacher, a concert artist, and as a musical director for community theatre productions.
Recently Kellye played Patsy Cline, a role she’s become known for, in her 13th production and/or tour of ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE.
The Festival Prayer Brunch presented by Knouse Foods will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Friday, May 5, 2023, from 11 am to 1 pm. Tickets at $40 are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Community Events
Warren Coalition seeks teams for Scavenger Hunt
Warren Coalition is in search of teams to participate in a competitive Scavenger Hunt as part of the No Foolin’ Warren County Rocks event on March 31st! Teams will solve riddles/math problems/etc. and scour Front Royal for five elusive rocks. The teams will complete challenges along the way to earn points. The highest-scoring team and the fastest team will both win prizes!
The entry fee is $100 per team, with a maximum of four people per team. Teams may consist of family members, co-workers, friends, etc. Each team member will receive a T-shirt. Once teams are registered, they will receive a link so they can fundraise online. While $100 is all that is needed to qualify for the Scavenger Hunt, teams are encouraged to continue raising funds. The team that raises the most money will receive a prize and earn additional points towards the overall championship title!
Teams will check in and return to the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall for a Community Showcase, where there will be local displays, a variety of delicious snacks, a trivia contest, a game of resilience bingo, and, of course, awards! The Community Showcase is open to anyone, not just the scavenger hunt participants. The cost is $5 per person, or free to We See You, Warren County members (donations accepted). Registrations for We See You, Warren County will be taken on-site.
To participate in the Scavenger Hunt, gather your team and register online here.
Warren Coalition would like to thank Skyline Insurance Agency, Lightbulb Marketing, and Time Step Films for supporting this event, as well as Annual Top Tier Sponsors Aire Serv Heating & Cooling; Limb Junkies; Beth Medved Waller, Keller Williams Real Estate And WHAT MATTERS; and Warren County Parks & Recreation.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, March 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “65”
- “SHAZAM: Fury Of The Gods”
- “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”
- “Super Mario Bros.”
Community Events
Laurel Ridge Spring Follies will delight audiences of all ages this weekend
This year’s Spring Follies theme should feel like home to many of the audience members, according to director Russell Rinker. The variety show, being performed four times March 11 and 12 on the Middletown Campus, is “Goin’ Country.”
“We will celebrate the rural traditions that we all know so well,” said Rinker, noting most audience members likely will have grown up – or are still growing up – in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. “We’ll have great country music going all the way back to Hank Williams and Bill Monroe in the early days. Of course, we have a segment honoring Patsy Cline.”
There are about five dozen performers this year, including children and a dance troupe, Rinker said.
A Strasburg native who has gone on to have a successful theater career that includes stints as a member of Blue Man Group and performing with the Broadway National Tour of “Amazing Grace,” Rinker has been performing with the Follies since he was a young boy. His sister and his parents are also longtime performers with the show. Rinker’s mother, Judy Rinker, was the first Shenandoah County resident to enroll in the college in 1970, was the 1972 Outstanding Graduate and worked at the college for more than three decades.
This is the first time Laurel Ridge Community College library archivist John Owens has taken part in the Follies. He is in a couple of skits.
“I figured I would give it a try,” Owens said. “The show is light-hearted. I had never met Russell before, but as the college’s archivist, I’ve been indexing photos of him and his whole family for years. He’s a riot. He has so much experience with theater.”
This year, both the show and pre-show activities will be in the Corron Community Development Center. Pre-show fun will include food and popcorn for purchase, free ice cream, face painting and cornhole.
The show begins at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. both Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12. The pre-show begins at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days. Tickets are $5 at the door, with children 5 and under free. Proceeds will support the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.
Community Events
Selah Theatre Project presents “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”
In Partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College, Selah Theatre Project presents GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER. A progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiancé home, in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film. Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize, supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family in 1967 comes with quite different challenges to their surprise. They are not the only ones with concerns about the match.
Under the direction of LaTasha Do’zia, Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER comes to Middletown providing a classic story of racial tension that proves at the end, love conquers all. This production highlights the scars implicit bias can leave on all of us, no matter how good we might think our intentions may be. The cast features Will Speakman (Doubt), Paige Ulevich (Terms of Endearment), Jon Conard (Fences), Danielle Juratovac (Seussariffic), Eric Lee Santiful (Fall of Heaven), Joanne Thompson (Trouble in Mind), Richard Clem (Terms of Endearment, Sarah Downs (Trouble in Mind), Tracy Conard, Sydney Martyn, and Ariel Scott (Macbeth).
“The relevance of this play hits home in so many ways,” says director LaTasha Do’zia. “The film in 1967 was ahead of its time, however, it clings true today as we examine our own biases,” exclaims Do’zia.
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner in 1967 American romantic-comedy film produced and directed by Stanley Kramer, and written by William Rose. It starred Spencer Tracy (in his final role), Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Hepburn, and features Hepburn’s niece Katharine Houghton. The film was one of the few films of the time to depict an interracial marriage in a positive light, as interracial marriage historically had been illegal in many states of the United States. It was still illegal in 17 states, until June 12, 1967, six months before the film was released, and scenes were filmed just before anti-miscegenation laws were struck down by the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia.
In collaboration with Coming To The Table – Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter, a talk back is scheduled after the performance on Saturday, March 18th. A dinner version of the production is set for Saturday, March 25th.
GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER will be presented on March 17-19 & 24-26. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7pm, and Sunday matinees are at 2pm. A special dinner theatre version will be on Saturday, March 25th to benefit the Larry Lamar Yates Memorial Scholarship and the Andrea Ludwick Performing Arts Fund.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Laurel Ridge Community College
William H. McCoy Theatre
173 Skirmisher Lane | Middletown, VA 22645
- Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25 – Dinner Theatre at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m.
TICKETS
- General Admission: $15
- Purchase tickets:
- Online: www.selahtheatreproject.org
- Box Office: 540-684-5464
Wind: 8mph NW
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 29.82"Hg
UV index: 0
50/30°F
64/43°F