Join us Saturday morning at 10am for Town Talk LIVE! –
On Saturday, January 30, at 10 am, join our publisher Mike McCool on Town Talk LIVE! – This plans to be a new series of Town Talk where we interview movers and shakers in our community. This series will be live-streamed and will include an interactive chat, so you can participate. In the first program, our in-studio guest will be William Huck from C&C Frozen Treats. We’ll be joined online with Sue Laurence from White Picket Fence and a few others.
The topic will be to discuss decorating ideas in the Town Gazebo area. The pros and cons and how to participate. And other ideas on how the community can promote itself in a positive light.
It will start at 10 am on Saturday – Join us.
Town Talk: A conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Sheriff Butler gives us a year-in-review from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
Town Talk: A conversation with Lt Robbie Seal, Warren County Sheriff’s Office
In this Town Talk, we’ll have a conversation with Lt. Robbie Seal from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Seal is the Community Resource Officer and brings us up-to-date with the latest information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Town Talk: A conversation with Matt Tederick, former Interim Town Manager, Mayor
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Matt Tederick. Matt was our Interim Town Manager and Interim Mayor. Matt gives us his parting comments as leaves government service and back to the private sector at the end of the year.
Town Talk: A conversation with Bill Sealock, outgoing Town Councilman
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Bill Sealock. Bill is a current Town Council member, at least till the end of December. Bill discusses some projects in his term completed as well as some he would like the new Council to finish.
Town Talk: A conversation with Joel Fernandez, Living Nazareth High School
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joel Fernandez from Living Nazareth High School in Berryville, Virginia. Joel gives us an update on the school and a new tuition model that is in the planning stage.
The Living Nazareth High School is a Catholic co-educational high school employing a contemplative model to cultivate the interior life while offering a rigorous classical education entirely faithful to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church. For more information, visit their website http://www.livingnazareth.org/.
It’s Still Christmas” Retreat!
The school will also have a Christmas retreat on January 2nd from 9 am-1 pm at their campus in Berryville. There is no cost to attend and breakfast is provided, but registration is required. To register and for further details, please call the school at 540-686-1057. A social with food, caroling, and games will follow the end of the retreat until 3 pm.
Town Talk: A conversation with Mayor Eugene Tewalt
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Mayor Eugene Tewalt. Mayor Tewalt ends his term on December 31, 2020, and our new Mayor Chris Holloway takes the lead of Council. We asked Mayor Tewalt to come in and talk about his last term and tells us what was accomplished, or not accomplished and what he would like to see the new council tackle.
