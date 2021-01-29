Join us Saturday morning at 10am for Town Talk LIVE!

In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Joel Fernandez from Living Nazareth High School in Berryville, Virginia. Joel gives us an update on the school and a new tuition model that is in the planning stage.

The Living Nazareth High School is a Catholic co-educational high school employing a contemplative model to cultivate the interior life while offering a rigorous classical education entirely faithful to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church. For more information, visit their website http://www.livingnazareth.org/.

It’s Still Christmas” Retreat!

The school will also have a Christmas retreat on January 2nd from 9 am-1 pm at their campus in Berryville. There is no cost to attend and breakfast is provided, but registration is required. To register and for further details, please call the school at 540-686-1057. A social with food, caroling, and games will follow the end of the retreat until 3 pm.

