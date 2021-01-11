State News
Joint statement from Bowser, Hogan, and Northam on planning for 59th Presidential Inauguration
On January 11, 2021, the chief executives of the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia held a joint call to discuss planning for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The call covered recent requests by D.C. to the federal government, and the leaders discussed the need for enhanced planning and preparation compared to previous inaugurations given the chaos, injury, and death experienced at the United States Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021. The Mayor and the Governors agreed to urge Americans not to come into Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration and to instead participate virtually.
They issued the following statement:
“January 6, 2021, is now a seminal moment in American history. We are grateful for the courageous efforts of every law enforcement officer, Guard member, and first responder who heroically worked to secure the Capitol and ensure our nation’s democracy prevailed.
“On January 20, there will be a transition of power, and we will work together, and with our partners in the federal government, to ensure the safety of the National Capital Region. Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually.
“In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents.”
Local News
Governor Northam announces new steps to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Governor Ralph Northam announced new actions to support the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program and accelerate the pace of vaccinations across Virginia.
Governor Northam is taking the following steps to help providers increase the rate of vaccinations as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible:
Vaccination goal. Governor Northam set an initial goal of vaccinating 25,000 Virginians each day when supply allows.
‘Use it or lose it’ model. Medical facilities will be required to put the vaccine they receive into arms as soon as possible, or risk having future vaccine allotments reduced.
Danny T.K. Avula to lead vaccination efforts in Virginia. Governor Northam appointed Dr. Avula, who serves as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments to coordinate work between state officials, local health departments, hospitals, and private providers.
Expanded priority groups. Governor Northam announced that K-12 teachers and child care workers will be among the next priority groups to receive vaccinations after Group A, and outlined the populations that will be included in Groups B and C.
Elevating the Virginia National Guard. As the Commonwealth receives more doses, the Virginia National Guard will provide logistical support and help local health departments will administering vaccines.
“Getting Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to end this pandemic, rebuild our economy, and move our Commonwealth forward,” said Governor Northam. “By setting clear goals and appointing Dr. Avula to spearhead our vaccination program, we will have a clear vision of how this effort—the largest public vaccination campaign in modern history—is progressing. I plan to get vaccinated when my turn comes, and I encourage Virginians to do the same.”
Governor Northam also announced the next priority populations to receive vaccinations, based in part on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations form the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The Virginia Department of Health is developing an online portal to help people understand how to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
Group B includes frontline essential workers in specific industries, K-12 teachers and staff, childcare providers, adults age 75 and older, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps. Additional information about Group B, which is expected to start near the end of January, is available here.
Group C includes other essential workers, adults age 65 and older, and people age 16-64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Additional information about Group C is available here.
State News
Facts and Faith Friday – conversation with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – January 5, 2021
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- improved testing
- cases will rise in the coming months
- vaccines will take time
- 110,000 does each week coming to Virginia
- vaccine priority – healthcare workers, long-term care residents, essential workers
- get vaccinated as soon as possible
- look for information on when vaccines will be available in your community
Local News
Attorney General urges Virginians to be wary of scams related to $600 relief payments
Attorney General Mark R. Herring has issued a consumer alert urging Virginians to be wary of scammers taking advantage of the coming $600 federal relief payments to get personal or bank information to steal your money. Scammers often use the issuance of payments from the government as an opportunity to try to take advantage of Virginians by using deceitful, high-pressure calls, emails, or texts that trick people into compromising their personal information or losing their money.
“This is a moment when we should all be coming together to support one another, but unfortunately we know that scammers and criminals often view payments like the $600 economic assistance as an opportunity to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “Just remember that no action should be required on your part in order to receive the assistance. It should either be directly deposited into your bank account or mailed directly to your house. If you get a call, email, text, or other communication asking for personal or bank account information, hang up, delete the message, and don’t provide any information because it’s probably a scam.”
Attorney General Herring is reminding all Virginians that if they receive an email, text, or phone call about these stimulus checks from someone purporting to be with the government to not give them personal information. These phishing scams will likely ask for things like bank account information under the guise of direct depositing money from the stimulus package into your bank account. Also, remember that the government will not ask you to pay any money upfront to get a stimulus check. So if someone asks you to pay something, it’s a scam.
Below are some additional tips to avoid becoming a victim of a government imposter scam:
- Don’t give the caller any of your financial or other personal information – Never give out or confirm financial or other sensitive information, including your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number, unless you know exactly who you’re dealing with. Scammers can use your information to commit identity theft. If you get a call about a debt that may be legitimate — but you think the collector may not be — contact the company to which the caller claims you owe money to inquire about the call.
- Don’t trust a name or number – Scammers use official-sounding names, titles, and organizations to make you trust them. To make the call seem legitimate, scammers also use internet technology to disguise their area code or generate a fake name on caller ID. So even though it may look like they’re calling locally or somewhere in the United States, they could be calling from anywhere in the world.
- Never wire money or send cash or a prepaid card – These transactions are just like sending someone cash! Once your money is gone, you can’t trace it or get it back.
- Join the National Do Not Call Registry and don’t answer numbers you don’t know – This won’t stop scammers from calling, but it should make you skeptical of calls you get from out of the blue. Most legitimate salespeople generally honor the Do Not Call list. Scammers ignore it. Putting your number on the list helps to “screen” your calls for legitimacy and reduce the number of legitimate telemarketing calls you get.
If you think you have been a victim of a scam please reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
- By phone: 1 (800) 552-9963
- By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
- Online complaint form
- Online contact form
Additionally, economic assistance payments should be exempt from garnishment and seizure by debt collectors and creditors under a new law from Attorney General Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala, who proposed the new law after the initial round of $1,200 assistance payments from the CARES Act were left vulnerable to seizure. If anyone believes their payment has been illegally garnished or seized they should assert their rights and demand their money back, or call Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for assistance.
New law ensures $600 economic relief payments will not benefit debt collectors
Local News
New law ensures $600 economic relief payments will not benefit debt collectors
~ Herring and Ayala won passage of a new law to protect payments after the Trump Administration left the initial round of relief checks vulnerable to garnishment and seizure ~
As $600 economic support payments begin hitting Virginians’ bank accounts and mailboxes, a new law from Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala will ensure that the payments help Virginians support themselves and their families during the COVID crisis rather than getting swept up by debt collectors and creditors. The bill was passed in this year’s special legislative session after it was discovered that the initial round of $1,200 support payments issued by Congress as part of the CARES Act was left vulnerable to seizure or garnishment.
“After nine months of economic fallout from the COVID crisis, these payments are even more important than ever for thousands of Virginia families who are counting on this money to help them make ends meet for another few weeks,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Though the payments would have been much larger if not for Republican obstruction, they nevertheless offer some much-needed support. I’m glad we were able to identify this problem and enact a solution that will keep this badly needed assistance, and other assistance that may come in the future, from getting scooped up by debt collectors and creditors. People should come first in this crisis, not debt collectors.”
“Attorney General Herring and I put forward this important protection for Virginians because we knew that thousands of Virginia families would struggle to support themselves during this economic crisis and that every dollar of federal support would need to go directly to food, rent, medicine, and other necessities, not just to the bottom lines of debt collectors and creditors,” said Del. Ayala. “Working together, we were able to identify and solve a problem to support Virginia families and to give them a little more security and support during these incredibly difficult economic times.”
When it was discovered that CARES Act relief payments were not explicitly protected from garnishment, Attorney General Herring urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to take steps to ensure the payments would benefit struggling Americans rather than creditors and debt collectors. When the Trump Administration failed to act, he pursued a state-level solution to ensure these payments benefit Virginians who need help.
In the 2020 COVID and Criminal Justice Reform Special Session, the General Assembly passed HB5068 from Attorney General Herring and Del. Ayala with bipartisan support. The bill exempts state and federal emergency relief payments from garnishment, attachment, and other legal creditor process seizures. It included an emergency clause ensuring it went into effect immediately upon Gov. Northam’s signature.
If anyone believes their economic relief payment has been unlawfully garnished or seized, they should assert their rights under “§ 34-28.3. Emergency relief payments exempt.” directly with the relevant collections agency or financial institution. Virginians can also reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for additional information and assistance if they believe their payment has been illegally garnished.
The bill was part of Attorney General Herring’s 2020 COVID legislative package that included garnishment/seizure protection for relief payments, new laws to protect Virginians and Virginia hospital and businesses from price gouging on PPE and other necessities, measures to help Virginians stay in their homes and keep utilities connected, and measures to ensure safe voting.
Local News
Governor Northam commits additional $20 million to Rebuild VA economic recovery fund
Governor Ralph Northam on December 29, 2020, allocated an additional $20 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund to meet demand for the program and fulfill pending grant applications. This new funding will bring the program total to $120 million and will enable more than 300 small business and nonprofit organizations that applied before the last round of funding was exhausted in early December to receive grants. Eligible applicants that are still in the pipeline have been notified via email that their applications have been re-opened.
Earlier this month, Governor Northam announced that Rebuild VA had fully committed the $100 million in federal funds previously allocated to the program, which provided grants to 2,500 small businesses and nonprofits whose normal operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 45 percent of the available funding was awarded to nearly 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits located in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities and about $50 million was awarded to women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses. To date, Rebuild VA has received nearly 20,000 applications and the average grant award was $35,636.
“Small businesses and nonprofits are among those hit hardest by the pandemic, and many are bracing for an uncertain few months ahead as the virus surges and we await the widespread availability of the vaccines,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s small business community remains diligent in protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers, and we must continue to support them in every way we can. With Congress finally acting on a long-overdue relief package, I am also grateful that Virginia businesses will now have another opportunity to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program in the near future.”
Administered by the Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity (SBSD), Rebuild VA launched in August with $70 million in CARES Act funding. Governor Northam directed an additional $30 million to the program in October and SBSD expanded eligibility so that businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees could apply.
“Getting these dollars to more small businesses and nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID-19 is a top priority for our administration,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The large number of applicants still in the pipeline for Rebuild VA funding demonstrates the tremendous need for this and additional financial support.”
For additional information on Rebuild VA, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph ESE
Humidity: 97%
Pressure: 30.23"Hg
UV index: 0
52/32°F
54/30°F