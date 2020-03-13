Local Government
Joint Tourism Committee meeting takes some unexpected turns
Following a briefing on tools available for local tourism marketing through the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) by Development Specialist Stephanie Lillard, there was some pointed discussion of exactly what role the Front Royal-Warren County Joint Tourism Committee has going forward in the aftermath of the Town’s sudden and unexpected moves related to its Tourism Department, and what authority the committee has to enact recommendations.
Of a request to present a path forward at the Front Royal Town Council meeting of Monday, March 16, Richard Runyon expressed skepticism.
“Why do we have to present Monday? We have a lot more to do – I’m not presenting on Monday,” the Shenandoah Valley Gold Club manager said.
“Okay, we’re not presenting Monday,” Vibe Properties and Front Royal Brewery co-owner Kerry Barnhart responded to Runyon’s declaration.
Shortly after that exchange Front Royal Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, who had been observing the 3 p.m. committee meeting along with 23 others, including three County Supervisors,
Walter Mabe, Delores Oates, and Cheryl Cullers left, about an hour and 10 minutes into what would be a two-plus hour meeting breaking up shortly after 5 p.m.
So, unfortunately, the apparent architect of the sudden terminations of key Town staff related to tourism and community development, particularly Community Development Director Felicia Hart and Town Planning Director Jeremy Camp, was not present to hear some suggestions on a path forward, as well as criticism of the terminations and tourism budget freezing he and a town council majority enacted without any previous public discussion.
“One person tore this place apart,” Paul Gabbert began when citizen input was sought by the committee. Why can’t everybody get together, the (town) council, everybody sitting at this table, every business owner in this town … sit down with Mr. Tederick and say ‘Put the damn thing back together the way it was’ because it ran, it worked … Felicia Hart was a professional at her job, she knew what she was doing.”
“I don’t think any of us saw us being in this position in terms of tourism,” Barnhart told her committee of the current flux on the Town side, particularly as to Hart’s absence and the freezing of the Town’s Tourism budget as the next tourist season approaches with the warmer weather and spring on the horizon. Committee members, including Barnhart, have observed how Hart particularly was pivotal in the committee’s work prior to her January 29 termination, along with four other Town employees.
As the meeting agenda moved to the above-referenced public input, another citizen present pointed toward a short-term solution that would restore some of the previous order to the direction forward for the remaining three-and-a-half months of the fiscal year ending June 30.
“Have this group oversee an individual till July 1st, which is the (currently) budgeted year that the Town has already approved the money for – I know a person who is willing to come in and fill that position as an executive director working for this group till July 1 for the same price she was paid by the Town up until she was terminated on January 29th, and that is Felicia Hart,” local attorney and Virginia Beer Museum proprietor David Downes said.
Downes told the committee he had spoken to Hart, gotten her “blessing” to broach the idea, had office space for her, and perhaps most surprisingly, added he had spoken to Tederick about it, whom he said had not expressed outright opposition to the notion.
Downes later explained to this reporter that in classic Hunter S. Thompson fashion, he had encountered Tederick in the Warren County Government Center Men’s Room prior to the meeting’s convening, much as Thompson had secured a long-sought interview with Richard Nixon on the 1968 presidential campaign trail as recounted in Thompson’s book “Fear & Loathing on the Campaign Trail”.
Downes noted that it would take the approval of the Town and County to facilitate the plan, adding, “I have all the confidence in the world that this group could oversee her … it gives us some breathing room to figure out what we’re going to do. This is a serious issue that affects all of this community.”
“I love Felicia … she did a great job – that would be great if she could come back and help here. There is a void here, a void created by a manager,” Barnhart replied, adding however, “I don’t believe it is in our purview to bring an individual back, noting the complexity of the Memorandum of Agreement of whatever would have to happen.”
It was also noted that while the interim town manager had expressed confidence in the Joint Tourism Advisory Committee’s ability to suggest and oversee a path forward for Tourism promotion following his attendance at its February 27 meeting, the Board does not have control of either the Town or County’s purse strings.
Prior to all this excitement as the meeting drew to a close, Virginia Tourism Corporation Development Specialist Lillard told the committee it was not the VTC’s role to recommend what path forward any community should take regarding its Tourism marketing but could offer information on what other communities do.
“Only three operate outside a government structure,” Lillard did note.
And she added that when a community establishes its path as to either governmental, chamber of commerce-driven or outsourced to the private sector control of its tourism marketing, the VTC was there to help through information dissemination and grant awards.
See the Joint Tourism Advisory Committee meeting discussion, Lillard’s presentation, Councilwoman Letasha Thompson’s request for additional information on how the March 16 request for a committee presentation to the town council came about – “Mr. Tederick asked” – and the public-committee exchanges as the meeting wore on in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
‘Materials Only’ option, Afton ownership considered by CDBG Committee
On March 3, downtown business owners joined the Community Development Block Grant Committee to discuss a “Materials Only” option to reduce exorbitantly high bids on materials and labor to realize downtown façade improvements tied to federal grant money being distributed through the State to facilitate physical improvements to Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District.
It was explained that previous work could be covered by matching grant funds with receipts reflecting eligible work.
There was also an interesting statement made by Front Royal Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick concerning ownership of the Afton Inn. The fate of the Afton Inn recently garnered the attention of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which is involved the CDBG process, as reported in Royal Examiner’s story “Citizen concerns spur DHR briefing to Town staff on Afton Inn obligations”.
As noted in that story the planned redevelopment of the Afton Inn is considered part of the Town’s CDBG project. The Town turned ownership of the Afton Inn over to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (EDA) in 2014 for marketing for redevelopment. The EDA has entered into an agreement with 2 East Main Street LLC for that redevelopment, which includes the EDA retaining ownership until the renovation project is completed.
However, the EDA current financial struggles in the wake of its $21.3 million financial scandal and consequent litigation have stalled that project.
After Tederick called 2 East Main Street LLC the owner of the Afton Inn, one committee member asked if that was true. Current EDA Board of Directors Chairman Ed Daley, a member of the CDBG Committee, reacted to Tederick’s statement with some apparent agitation but remained silent as the discussion continued. Contacted later, Daley confirmed that the EDA remains the owner of the Afton property and said he remained silent to observe the direction the discussion took.
See that direction, as well as discussion of the “Materials Only” CDBG process in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Update – EDA: Request for qualifications for the provision of an FY18 and FY19 audit
UPDATE: March 12, 2020 – In addition to the Special Board Meeting on March 10, the Board of Directors had a Special Board Meeting on Friday, March 6. Executive Director Doug Parsons reported that several firms have inquired about the Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for auditor services. The light of this new information, the board passed a motion to extend the RFQ deadline to March 20, 2020. The directors felt it was prudent to allow the additional time to entertain all interested prospects.
The Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority (“EDA”) is soliciting proposals for Auditor Services (“Services”). Sealed proposals for this work will be accepted until Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.
Please submit one (1) original and three (3) copies of your proposal in a sealed envelope marked “Auditor Services,” with the Proposer’s name and address marked on the outside of the sealed envelope, no later than 12:00 p.m. EST, Friday March 6, 2020.
Send to:
Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority
P.O. Box 445
Front Royal, VA 22630
ATTN: Gretchen Henderson, Administrative Assistant
Questions regarding this Request for Qualifications (“RFQ”) should be directed to:
Doug Parsons, Executive Director,
Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Authority
540-635-2182
dparsons@wceda.com
To access the full RFQ, including Scope of Work and Terms and Conditions, please click here. You can also visit the EDA website to learn more.
No off-Tuesday for supervisors this budget season – board pulls double duty
After an hour and a half of work session presentations on various aspects of the county governmental functions; available state grant options to help expand some county services or capital improvements; the dynamics of the County’s contract with the Humane Society of Warren County on animal impoundment at the Society’s Wagner Animal Shelter in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Control Department; and the best operational placement of a “Fraud, Waste and Abuse” hotline, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, minus the absent Tony Carter, took a 10-minute break at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Then it was out of the Warren County Government Center meeting room and into the adjacent caucus room for a once-delayed budget work session presentation led by County Administrator Doug Stanley with assistance from finance department personnel. After nearly two more hours of sometimes mind-numbing budget detail on anticipated expenses and revenue numbers for the coming fiscal year, board Chairman Walter Mabe adjourned the work session as the clock approached 10:30 p.m.
Watch the 7 p.m. work session open with Emergency Management Oversight Deputy Coordinator Rick Farrall’s PowerPoint presentation on the County’s Emergency Operations Plan and process, followed by the above-cited presentations on the Pre-trial Services Expansion Grant that can help funnel eligible criminal defendants into out-of-jail programs delivered by RSW Jail Superintendent Russ Gilkison; …
… and the VDOT Transpo-2020 Smart Scale Grant Application by Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress, as well as an update on the status of the County’s Front Royal Airport (FRR) land acquisition grants – local funding of 2% of total costs, not a bad return on the County dollar; the Humane Society Impoundment Agreement presentation – another good return on investment by the County according to the sheriff; and the Fraud, Waste, and Abuse anonymous reporting system update, the latter two with input from Sheriff Mark Butler, not to mention an “exciting” update from Board Clerk Emily Mounce who fields those calls currently, in this Royal Examiner video.
And then for the daring, you can proceed to the Budget Work Session video for an overview of the County’s financial picture, including impacts from the EDA financial scandal, planned staff raises and the county administrator’s overview of early projections of coming departmental expenditures and revenue numbers.
Those numbers include a projected $712,168 revenue shortfall based on early revenue-expenditure figures that could change, Stanley, noted. That number is based on a projected local General Fund requirement of $81.65 million compared to a projected General Fund revenue of $80.94 million.
See the second, budget work session video for the rest of the numbers, more numbers, including Sanitary District projections and other involved variables like movement toward added implementation of phases of the staff comparative compensation study conducted by consultants in recent years. Implementation of that consultant report over a three-year period is designed to slow the attrition of staff to higher-paying, surrounding governmental jurisdictions.
Meza leads council defense of tax reduction, re-flips on Valley Health recusal
After the meeting’s opening Pledge of Allegiance led by Service Unit 14-4 of the Girl Scouts of the Nations’ Capital; Mayor Tewalt’s Proclamation of March as Women’s History Month in Front Royal; and Town Energy Services Director David Jenkins presentation of a graduate certificate from the Northwest Line College to department employee Preston Toms, the Front Royal Town Council got down to business.
Despite continued concerns expressed by citizens and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock on behalf of himself and Mayor Gene Tewalt regarding revenue needs in the coming budget year, a Front Royal Town Council majority voted to approve an advertised real estate tax rate of 13 cents per $100 of value for the coming fiscal year. That rate reflects a half-cent reduction in the current real estate tax rate as the Town faces $29 million in capital improvement costs in the interim town manager’s budget proposal. The Town will maintain its Personal Property Tax Rate of 64 cents per $100 of assessed value.
While Sealock joined a 4-1 majority – Gillespie absent, Thompson dissenting – in approving the rate, he later explained his vote did not indicate support of the majority stance. Rather, he explained he did not want to leave the Town without any tax rate approved for the coming year, potentially derailing the entire budget process.
But Sealock was pointed in criticizing council’s tax-reduction majority, and its vocal leader Jacob Meza, for kicking needed capital improvements “down the road” for several years as he and now-Mayor Tewalt urged that revenue be generated in previous budget cycles to pay for those existing capital improvement needs.
Previous work session discussion indicated that Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget, including the $29 million for five major capital improvement projects, will add an estimated $1.69 million in annual debt service to the Town’s future expenses. And the council has failed to even consider its outstanding $8.4 million debt on principal payments on one already accomplished capital improvement, the new Front Royal Police headquarters.
As noted during a recent Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority meeting, that undisputed principal Town debt to the EDA on the FRPD headquarters is growing by $692 a day in the 3% interest being accumulated on that unpaid principal.
And as Thompson noted in prefacing her vote against the advertised tax rate, it has yet to be determined how the council will vote on Tederick’s recommendation of cutting the Town’s tourism function out of the budget.
The interim town manager called some of Sealock and Thompson’s concerns “legitimate” and wondered at a system that set a vote on the tax rate prior to the budget’s determination. Contacted later, Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson explained the necessity of getting the municipal tax rates to the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office around this point in the budget process so that tax assessments can be made for the June billing period in the two-installment tax collection system adopted here a number of years ago.
So, it would appear the early tax rate approval issue was created by the County and Town’s adoption of that two-installment tax payment system, which added a June billing period to the end of the year, December billing that existed in the single-payment tax billing system.
On the tourism front, Blue Ridge Shadows Holiday Inn principal Mike McCarthy continued the expression of public and tourism-related business owner’s concern over recent tourism-related firings, budget freezes and re-organizational policy statements during the public concerns portion of Monday’s meeting.
However, with all those variables on the table Meza expressed confidence that whatever costs are included in the FY 2021 budget, the council can balance that budget with available reserves or simply by cutting costs in other as-yet-to-be-determined Town departments and functions.
But if a council majority and its appointed interim town manager appear committed to further cuts to the Town governmental function to realize further tax reductions to Front Royal’s already comparatively low, as Paul Gabbert pointed out during his public comments, real estate tax rate on Monday, it may have pointed to one path forward – adding to surviving employees’ duties.
In its final order of business, the council voted 5-0 to appoint Town Manager Administrative Assistant Tina Presley as Council Clerk, replacing the terminated Jennifer Berry; and Director of Energy Services Administrative Assistant Mary Ellen Lynn as Deputy Council Clerk. Presley has been filling the clerk’s position on an interim basis since Berry’s late January termination along with Town Planning Director Jeremy Camp, Community Development Director Felicia Hart, Engineer Robert Brown and Planning and Zoning official Matt Farace.
The Memorandum of Agreement for each position’s addition to Presley and Lynn’s existing duties includes the condition that both Presley and Lynn “will negotiate with the Town Manager such an additional salary for acceptance of these additional duties… commensurate with not only said additional duties and responsibilities but also reflect the additional responsibilities and knowledge base required”.
To abstain or not to abstain
In other business Monday, by a 4-0 vote, Gillespie absent and Meza abstaining “due to my employment with Valley Health”, the council approved an ordinance amendment pertaining to the size and display of signage for the new Warren Memorial Hospital being constructed off Leach Run Parkway.
We recalled that Meza had previously reversed a pattern of recusals from discussion or votes on Valley Health’s pursuit of a $60-million bond issue through the EDA to facilitate the hospital’s construction prior to the council’s final vote on that bond issue. Meza prefaced that vote to approve the bond issue by explaining that Town legal staff had informed him his employment with Valley Health did NOT legally disqualify him from votes on Valley Health matters so long as he disclosed that employment relationship.
So, following Monday’s meeting, we asked Meza why he had reversed the previous reversal of his employment/abstention stance regarding Valley Health matters.
As he was headed out of the Warren County Government Center following the meeting, Meza turned and replied, “Roger, I’m not going to answer any of your questions.”
I wonder if I submitted them through new Town Communications Director Todd Jones, I’d have better luck? – Hey Todd, could you ask Jake a question for me?
The blighted property, and…
Also on Monday, the council approved by a 5-0 vote the second reading of the new Blighted Property Abatement Ordinance. The new ordinance authorizes the Town to force owners’ hands in improving or demolishing structures deemed “blighted” and a public health concern. Failure to develop and enact an abatement plan or to enact a Town-submitted plan can lead to the Town’s seizure of the blighted property.
Wonder what the odds are in Vegas on the first target of this new ordinance?
Also Monday, the council approved by a 5-0 vote a $424,000 contract extension with CHA Consulting, Inc. on Inflow & Infiltration (I&I) Engineering Services. The old contract expires this month. The I&I aspect of capital improvements included in the FY 2021 Budget proposal is projected at an $8-million cost, and approximately $550,000 of the projected $1.69 million in annual CIP debt services the Town is poised to take on.
See council’s discussion and conduct of its business of March 9, along with public input, the interim town manager and council’s responses to that input, along with those meeting-opening recognitions and proclamations in this Royal Examiner video:
Supervisors table decision on long-sought County fire training facility
At its Tuesday, March 3 meeting, the Warren County Board of Supervisors tabled a decision on accepting a low-bid $214,360 contract for construction of a fire training structure that would allow County Fire & Rescue to keep its large volunteer staff training in house. Coupled with an estimated $35,640 in site work, the total budget for the development of the training facility at the County’s Environmental Study Area Off Route 55 East was cited at $250,000. The low bid meeting all the department’s requirements was from Patriot Products of Franklin, Indiana.
Currently, the department training is conducted in partnership with other jurisdictions at their training facilities, primarily in Shenandoah County or Winchester and Frederick County. And while County Emergency Services Chief Richard Mabie and Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico explained there aren’t significant costs tied to that training partnership, there are logistical and budgetary issues that have made the establishment of its own, in-county training facility a departmental priority for a decade or more.
“We look at this as a long-term project that is part of a 12-year planning process,” Maiatico told the county supervisors. He added that having established facilities would put the department in a stronger position on future capital improvement grant applications to the state. He noted that state agencies were more likely to award grants for expansion or improvements to existing emergency services structures, rather than for new construction.
However, South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers said she was “uncomfortable” committing County funding to capital improvement projects before knowing the total dynamics of the budget process underway for the Fiscal Year 2021.
She pointed to the previous agenda item discussion of an $872,213 federal grant application for new firefighting equipment, 105 sets of “self-contained breathing apparatus” (SCBA) units that allow firefighters to enter and work in smoke and fire-filled environments. The staff summary noted a 15% local cost share should the grant be achieved, requiring the County to add $113,767 if the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant was achieved.
Should that grant application fail – and the staff summary indicated a total of $315 million of federally administered FEMA funding to cover an estimated 2,500 grant awards from an unknown number of applicants nationally – Cullers said she believed the supervisors would have hard budgetary choices to make, particularly looking at a nearly million-dollar cost for needed equipment.
After reiterating her support of the ever-popular local municipal elected official mantra of “not raising taxes to balance coming budget proposals” Cullers expressed the opinion that the breathing equipment would be a priority for county funding over the fire training facility.
Cullers said the County didn’t have a money tree, but if anyone did, she would be happy “to come to pick money off it” to fund the emergency services requests.
“We will be able to shake our own money tree,” Maiatico replied, referencing $406,000 cited in both the SCBA equipment grant application and fire-training facility agenda summaries as being available in the County Fire & Rescue budget from a previous award from the Fire Programs Fund.
And with the department’s existing SCBA units described as at their “end of life and in desperate need of replacement” the chance of achieving one of those 2,500 FEMA grants might be a reasonable expectation that would allow both the equipment and training facility requests to be covered by existing departmental revenues earmarked for those specific uses.
And the County Fire Marshal added that was the equipment grant application to fail, the department would look at financing options, rather than simply return to the board with a request for the $844,000 balance of the million-dollar cost of the breathing apparatus equipment after $250,000 was committed to the fire training facility.
Maiatico also explained the advisability of the department acquiring its own fire training facility as putting the department in a stronger position to achieve future state grant applications on capital improvement costs. He noted the state was more likely to award grants for expansion or improvements to existing facilities, rather than to fund new structures.
However, the board was reluctant to commit any County money at this point. So, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter’s motion, seconded by Cullers, to table a vote on acceptance of the fire training facility construction bid to the next March meeting was unanimously approved.
Earlier it seemed the board majority was reluctant to even approve the grant application for the breathing apparatuses because of the 15% local match. However, they relented after they were assured that were the grant awarded, Fire & Rescue would have to return to ask for the $113,767 local match to allow the federal grant to be accepted.
So, Delores Oates motion to authorize the grant application, seconded by Cullers passed unanimously.
Royal Examiner video of Board of Supervisors Meeting of March 3, 2020.
State Health official: Coronavirus – ‘It is a problem, not a catastrophe’
That was the message of Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene delivered during a power point briefing to the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, March 3.
What Greene described was essentially a flu-like disease that attacks the respiratory system leading to symptoms running the gamut of a mild, common cold to a moderate to severe flu or pneumonia. But short of those cases on the severe end of the respiratory disease spectrum, the Lord Fairfax Health Department official asserted that the most-recently discovered strain of the family of Coronaviruses is not the symptomatic horror story of Ebola or the Middle Ages “Black Plague”.
“What’s scary about it, is it’s new,” Greene continued – and he might have added, the subject of worldwide media attention and reports of cancellations or delays of sporting events and other planned activities where large gatherings of people were expected in countries with higher documented cases and/or fatalities.
“What we’re essentially looking at is a second flu season,” Greene observed of the disease believed to primarily occur in fall and winter, with the possibility of a year-round presence.
But it is a flu season that statistics from its first, reported region of infection – China and neighboring countries – indicate has a fatality rate 200% to 400% higher than common flues. But don’t panic on that statistic either, common flues have a remarkably low fatality rate of .01% (a hundredth of 1%).
So, the fatality rate of COVID-19 – an acronym for “Coronavirus Disease 2019”, the year it was identified and labeled in China as a specific strain of a family of seven Coronaviruses – appears to be between 2% and 4%.
Greene noted the 2% number is from Chinese reports on its infections and fatalities, the 4% figure from South Korean statistics, the latter which Greene said he put more faith in from his knowledge of the respective countries’ health and disease-control institutions. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) was reporting a worldwide fatality rate of 3.4% in the first week of March.
So, while awareness and common precautions are advised to limit both your risk of being infected or your risk of infecting others with whatever it is that may have given you a runny nose, dry cough, sore throat, fever or that general feeling of un-wellness of the flu coming on, there is a good chance you just have a cold or the flu.
However, if your symptoms include difficulty breathing it is recommended to seek medical attention. But even were a doctor to tell you, you have in fact become a U.S. COVID-19 statistic, remember, you have a 96% to 98% chance of surviving that infection.
The family of viruses labeled Coronavirus were first identified in the 1960’s and are known to attack the respiratory system. The “corona” tag was given the virus from the “crown-like spikes” on the virus surfaces. Some strains have been known to pass between animal and human populations. The SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus has been identified as the cause of COVID-19.
Statistics assembled since COVID-19 was identified in the Wuhan Province of China just three months ago in December indicate those most at risk of severe illness from the disease are the elderly (uh oh) and those with underlying conditions that have weakened their immune systems.
As of February 28, the CDC reported 83,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 2,858 deaths; 94% of the confirmed cases were reported on mainland China. Outside of China, there were 4,691 confirmed cases at 55 locations, with 67 deaths. Online reports indicated worldwide cases were believed to have climbed to 94,250 by March 4.
So yes, be aware, be informed and be cautious – but don’t obsess or panic over the potential of this specific Coronavirus’s arrival in the U.S. and potentially, Virginia and Warren County.
And to fuel your awareness, see the 59:22 mark of Royal Examiner’s video below from the March 3 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors to watch Greene’s presentation. You may also visit the CDC website <www.cdc.gov/COVID19> for updates and information.
