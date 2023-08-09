JoLetta Marie Reedy (1946 – 2023)

Michael C. “Mike” McWatt, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, was taken home suddenly on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Reed Ricardi officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Michael was born on April 11, 1969, to the union of Orrin and Sharon McWatt in New York City. Mike and his mother moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he attended school before moving to Charles City, Virginia. Later in life, he moved back to New York, where he met Jeannie Lopez. Later his job ended up bringing him back to Virginia, where he settled in Front Royal, working for InterBake until the Lord called him home. Mike loved playing jokes on almost everyone, working on cars, and playing music. Music equipment was burned deep into his soul. He had more speakers, amps, etc., than the average recording studio. He loved all kinds of electronics and had more gadgets than Inspector Gadget.

Michael is survived by his mother, Sharon M. Bowman (Gary); three daughters, Amanda McWatt, Natalie McWatt, and Serena Glascock; brother, Garon Bowman (Alicia); a brother of the heart, Leon Bell; a former wife and mother of Amanda and Natalie, Jeannie Lopez – Smith that remained a friend; Serena’s mother and friend, Agnes M. Glascock; nephew, Hayden Bowman; two special cousins, Rhonda and Dayna Smith and many other devoted cousins and friends. His laugh and childish attics will be greatly missed. Mike, we probably didn’t tell you enough, but we truly loved you and will miss you each day of our lives.