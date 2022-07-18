Obituaries
Joseph Alber Carper (1943 – 2022)
On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Joseph Albert “Joe” Carper, 78, left the place he loved the most on this earth, his home in Middletown, Virginia, to move to his heavenly home.
Joe was born on December 14, 1943, in Middletown, Virginia, to the late Norman Edgar and Montrue Virginia Orndorff Carper.
He was a self-employed builder and general contractor, contributing his talents to town projects and hurricane rebuilding efforts.
Joe served the town he loved in several capacities over the years: as a town council member, as zoning administrator, and as a member of the maintenance department. He was a proud member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years, joining right after he graduated from James Wood High School in 1962. He was a member of Reliance UM Church, a charter member of the UMM. He was also a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403.
Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Judy Ratchford Carper; his daughters, Jeanette “Nettie” Schurtz, and her husband, Bernard, of Middletown, Julie Kerns, and Jolene “Josie” Madagan, and her husband, Hal, all of Winchester; nine grandchildren, Sara Lewis (Devon), Rachel Kindall (Cord), Andy Schurtz (Casey), Ben Schurtz (Rosa), Aaron Kerns (Kayla), Howie Madagan, Haden Madagan, Harrison Madagan, and Hartley Madagan; three great-grandchildren, Noah Schurtz, Grace Lewis, and Nathaniel Kindall; three sisters, Esther Cole, Rachel Seal, and Sharon Daily; and three brothers, Danny Carper, Randy Carper, and Denny Carper. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Carper and Johnny Carper.
There was nothing Joe loved more than his family. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan, and you could often find him cheering them on at every ball game, concert, or event. It was always a special treat for his grandchildren to ride with Joe, whether in his ’63 Chevy, on one of his tractors, his snowmobile, his truck, or his golf cart. It was a bonus if he sang George, Merle, or Hank while driving.
Joe was adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but they never called him grandpa – he was simply ‘Joe.’ But Joe was more than just a name – it was the representation of integrity, work ethic, sense of humor, character, generosity, and strong devotion to family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P. O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645, or to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Jeffrey “Jeff” E. Jenkins (1965 – 2022)
Jeffrey “Jeff” E. Jenkins, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Rivermont Fire Department.
Jeff was born on March 19, 1965, in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Ervin and Marie Calhoun Jenkins.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Netty Jenkins, son, Corey Jenkins (Rachel), and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Charles “Charlie” Donald Young (1959 -2022)
Charles “Charlie” Donald Young, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, and formerly of Manassas, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Charlie was born on November 12, 1959, in Los Angeles County, California, to the late Charles Young and Lynn Douglas Simms. He retired from Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative “NOVEC” and formerly attended Izaak Walton League and the American Legion in Strasburg, Virginia.
Survivors include his daughter, Ciara Whittaker, and her husband, Adam; brother, Derek Young, his wife, Mary Ann, and his two daughters; and sister, April Groenenboom, her husband, Jim, and her daughter and son.
Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Santmyers (1938 – 2022)
Robert “Bob” Santmyers left this world on Monday, July 11, 2022. His passing leaves a hole in the family that can never be filled, even with the memories of the best husband, father, Paw-Paw, brother, and friend who ever walked this earth.
Bob leaves behind his beloved wife, Viola (who he occasionally & affectionately called “Sug” and “Boog”). They were married for over 65 years, spending those days in each other’s company. Out of that marriage came Carolyn “Tootie” Santmyers Andrews (Rex), a daddy’s girl if there ever was one. He also leaves behind his devastated grandchildren, Branyon (Beth), Holli (Colby), Daniel (Melissa), and Tiffany (James), and his heartbroken great-grandchildren, Cade, Creed, Brynnen, Ramzie, Rylan, Ayla, Dani, Sadie, Duke, Logan, Braden, Kelsi, and Jesse. His younger sister, Betty Santmyers, will also mourn him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Helen, his brother, Bill, his sister, Nancy Yager, and (according to her) his “favorite” granddaughter, Jodi.
Known as a hard worker, Bob was beloved by bosses and co-workers. In order to help his family, he started working at the young age of 12, assisting on local farms. His most notable work history includes working at the Front Royal Fish Hatchery and the Avtex Plant, where he started as a millwright and worked his way up to a purchasing agent. He stayed there until the day they shut down, then spent years running the road to DC to work at the Dirkson Senate Building. Upon retirement, Bob promptly resumed working, retiring a second time from the County of Warren at 80.
The family is sure that Bob probably gave instructions to the doctor as he came into this world. His clever ability to always know the right way to get the job done taught his entire family that there was “Bob’s way” or the wrong way…and darn if his way wasn’t always the best! Those who loved Bob remember him for his kindness and willingness to always lend a helping hand, his unflinching integrity, and his love for his family. What everyone may not know is that Bob was an expert at making up silly songs (and sometimes dancing) to help get his grandchildren moving in the mornings. It is an unquestioned fact that everyone who met him said the same thing, “He was a good man”.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of this good man on July 18 at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with visitation one hour before. Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Logan Burner, Cade Spittler, Braden Burner, Ramzie Phillips, Rylan Phillips, and Creed Spittler. Honorary pallbearers are the great-granddaughters Kelsi Caputo, Ayla Phillips, and Brynnen Williams.
Obituaries
Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Bennett (1967 – 2022)
Rebecca Lynn “Becky” Bennett, 54, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Charles Henry officiating.
Becky was born on September 19, 1967, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Aubrey “Buck” and Barbara Henry Bennett. She was a member of Dynamic Life Ministries.
Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany Bennett (Aaron Carroll) of Front Royal, and five grandchildren, Adalynn Carroll, Anastasia Carroll, Aubrey Carroll, Caiden Carroll, and Amiyah Carroll.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home for assistance with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
Mary “Betty” Loretta Weatherholt Rowzie (1940 – 2022)
Mary “Betty” Loretta Weatherholt Rowzie, 81, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A Funeral Service will be held for Betty on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene. There will be a visitation hour from 10:oo to 11:00 a.m. and the service will start immediately after. Following all services, the burial will take place at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Betty was born on August 11, 1940, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Mr. Clarence William Weatherholt and Lula Betty Wines Kidwell. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence “Boy” Weatherholt and James Weatherholt, and her sisters, Margaret Foster and Helen Weatherholt.
Surviving Betty is her loving son, Robert Grimsley Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Marci Grimsley; her siblings, Roger Weatherholt, Ronnie Weatherholt, Barbara McGuinness, Dot Funk, and Elsie Howell, her grandchildren, Thomas Grimsley (Grace), and Tyler Grimsley; her great-grandson, Houston Grimsley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was a strong independent mother who, alongside her mother, Lula Weatherholt, took great care of her son, and has always had a strong work ethic. She worked in health care and for many years she worked at the Front Royal Nursing Home. She also obtained her CNA while working in health care. She was a devout member of the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene and was heavily involved in the church.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Grimsley, Tyler Grimsley, Irvine Grant, Dominic Guizar, Trent Dickey, and Austin Dickey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://givenow.lls.org/give/342076/
Obituaries
Gladys Edwards Simpson (1947 – 2022)
Gladys Edwards Simpson, 75, of Magnolia, Delaware, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Delaware.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m.at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Simpson was born May 1, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Martin “Reds” and Fannie Robinson Edwards.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband, Robert S. Simpson; two daughters, Kimberly L. Scarbro (Chris Lennon) and Michelle Ashton; granddaughter, Amanda Alger (PJ Garhart); and niece, Belinda Rentfrow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 8 siblings.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 19 from 1:00 to -2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.