Joseph Alber Carper (1943 – 2022)

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Joseph Albert “Joe” Carper, 78, left the place he loved the most on this earth, his home in Middletown, Virginia, to move to his heavenly home.

Joe was born on December 14, 1943, in Middletown, Virginia, to the late Norman Edgar and Montrue Virginia Orndorff Carper.

He was a self-employed builder and general contractor, contributing his talents to town projects and hurricane rebuilding efforts.

Joe served the town he loved in several capacities over the years: as a town council member, as zoning administrator, and as a member of the maintenance department. He was a proud member of the Middletown Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years, joining right after he graduated from James Wood High School in 1962. He was a member of Reliance UM Church, a charter member of the UMM. He was also a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge 403.

Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Judy Ratchford Carper; his daughters, Jeanette “Nettie” Schurtz, and her husband, Bernard, of Middletown, Julie Kerns, and Jolene “Josie” Madagan, and her husband, Hal, all of Winchester; nine grandchildren, Sara Lewis (Devon), Rachel Kindall (Cord), Andy Schurtz (Casey), Ben Schurtz (Rosa), Aaron Kerns (Kayla), Howie Madagan, Haden Madagan, Harrison Madagan, and Hartley Madagan; three great-grandchildren, Noah Schurtz, Grace Lewis, and Nathaniel Kindall; three sisters, Esther Cole, Rachel Seal, and Sharon Daily; and three brothers, Danny Carper, Randy Carper, and Denny Carper. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Carper and Johnny Carper.

There was nothing Joe loved more than his family. He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan, and you could often find him cheering them on at every ball game, concert, or event. It was always a special treat for his grandchildren to ride with Joe, whether in his ’63 Chevy, on one of his tractors, his snowmobile, his truck, or his golf cart. It was a bonus if he sang George, Merle, or Hank while driving.

Joe was adored by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but they never called him grandpa – he was simply ‘Joe.’ But Joe was more than just a name – it was the representation of integrity, work ethic, sense of humor, character, generosity, and strong devotion to family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P. O. Box 111, Middletown, VA 22645, or to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.