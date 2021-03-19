Joseph Anthony Sackett (1930 – 2021)

Joseph Anthony Sackett, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in his home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, surrounded by his adoring family.

Joe is survived by his daughters Virginia Dixon and husband Glen, and Sharon Harris and husband Chester; sons Michael Sackett and wife Caroline, Charles Sackett and wife Holly, and Donald Sackett and wife Linda; grandchildren Melissa Sackett, David Sackett, Daniel Sackett, Robert Sackett, Allison Topping, Sarah Leonard, Mark Sackett, Joseph Sackett, Michelle Bailey, Nicole Marou, and Brian Miller; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Joe in death was his loving wife of 53 years, Vivian Sackett, and daughter Judy Miller.

Joe was born to the late Benjamin and Ruth Sackett in Troy, New York on August 28, 1930. He was raised in a Catholic orphanage from the age of 7 until his 17th birthday when he left and joined the Navy. He serviced in the Navy from September 1947 until June 1950, after which he went to work for the Hudson Motor Car Company working as a mechanic until 1953. Next, he worked at the Able Tire Corporation where he was a division manager until 1967 when Firestone bought the company out. He then started his own business in Fairfax, Virginia, and in 1971 he moved to Front Royal and started Joe Sackett and Sons, Inc. He retired in April 2018.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Blue Ridge Hospice located at 333 Cork Street #405. Winchester, Virginia 22601.