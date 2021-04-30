Joseph Carper Tennett (1942 – 2021)

Joseph Carper Tennett, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Joe was born June 28, 1942, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Richard Tennett, Sr. and Lucille Madge Tobin Tennett. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.

Surviving is his brother Bobby Tennett, Sr. of Front Royal with whom he made his home; special niece Angela Ruffo and husband Joe of Front Royal; special nephew Chris Tennett and wife Kristi of Front Royal; two great-nephews whom he loved dearly Cole Ruffo and Christopher Tennett; numerous other nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Joyce Ricci; brother-in-law Bill Ricci; two brothers James and John Tennett; one niece Carolyn; four nephews Robbie, Mike, Wayne, and Christopher Wade.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and The Blind, 301 East Main Street, Romney, WV 26757.