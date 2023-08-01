Connect with us

Obituaries

Joseph “Joe” Aloysius Gillette (1933 – 2023)

Published

14 hours ago

on

Joseph Aloysius Gillette (Joe), age 89, of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2023.

Joseph “Joe” Aloysius Gillette

He was born on November 22, 1933, in Washington, DC, to the late Harriett M. Daniels (nee Tyrrell) and Joseph A. Gillette.

Joe grew up in Falls Church, VA, and attended St. John’s College High School in Washington, DC.

Joe was an Air Force veteran and enjoyed a 37-year career as Lead Mechanic with Capitol Airlines, which was later acquired by United Airlines. He was a 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, John Paul I Council 7165.

He and his wife, Kathleen (nee Hall), raised their family in Springfield, VA, and Dale City, VA. In 1996, they settled in Front Royal on family land that goes back generations. This fulfilled Joe’s lifelong dream of retiring to the Shenandoah Valley. There, he enjoyed hunting and searching for treasures at auctions and flea markets. Most days, he could often be found on his riding mower, working under the hood of one of his many vehicles, or watching his favorite sports on TV.

Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Welsh; his son-in-law, Michael Welsh; his mother, Harriett Daniels; his step-father, Earl Daniels; his father, Joseph A. Gillette; his step-mother, Helen Gillette; his brother, William Daniels; his sister-in-law, Patricia (Hall) McLamara; and his grandmother and family matriarch, Tessie Tyrrell (nee Orndorff).

Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kathleen; his children, Joseph (Suzi) of Front Royal, Michael (Cynthia) of Fairfax, and Daniel (Sadie) of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sisters, Judith Martin and Jeanne Heiderman (Norman); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He also leaves behind his faithful Maltese, London, who was constantly by his side over the last several years. Throughout his life, Joe always had an assortment of stray dogs and shelter rescues.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630.

The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 120 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172 (60 miles away).

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Warren County or Blue Ridge Hospice.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Obituaries

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Williams 1973 – 2023)

Published

4 days ago

on

July 29, 2023

By

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Williams, 49, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 27, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center due to chronic health issues.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Tony was born in Front Royal on August 4, 1973, to the late Gary Wayne Williams and Carolyn Robinson Perry.

Surviving along with his mother are his brother, Christopher Lee Martin; four children, their children, and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to https://gofund.me/3e20203a to assist with burial expenses.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

George A. “Andy” Smith, Jr. (1963 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

July 27, 2023

By

George A. “Andy” Smith, Jr., 60, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Andy was born January 31, 1963, in Fauquier County, Virginia, the son of the late George A. Smith Sr. and Ruth Haun Smith.

He retired as a truck driver after many dedicated years.

Surviving is a brother, Randolph L. Smith, and wife, Ann Marie of Front Royal, and his five fur babies, Diogi, Daisy, Boss, Whiskey, and Brandi.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Ellen Smith.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Linda B. Habron (1943 – 2023)

Published

5 days ago

on

July 27, 2023

By

Linda B. Habron, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 24, 2023, in Warren Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held for Linda on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 4;00 PM at Asa Hebron Cemetery, 1040 Habron Hollow Rd. Fort Valley, Virginia, with Pastor Larry Closter officiating.

Linda was born on August 9, 1943, in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, to the late David and Irja Marshall. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Janie and Susie, and her daughter, Kristine.

Surviving Linda is her loving husband of 23 years, John Habron; her children, Eric Carlson (Heather), Karin Carlson, Curtis Carlson (Candice), and Allisa Love; her grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Sarah, Brendon, Anna, Emma, William, Alexandra, Lincoln, Ashton, and Jameson; and her two great-grandchildren.

Linda was a proud member of the National Honor Society. She enjoyed cooking and gardening, loved her cats and her dogs, and adored trips to the beach.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarke County Humane Foundation. 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Charles Robert “Bob” Mills (1950 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

July 23, 2023

By

Charles Robert “Bob” Mills, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Mills was born on July 13, 1950, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Warren B. Mills and Lillian Painter Lambert.  He was also preceded in death by his son, Christopher R. Mills; daughter, CarlaJo M. Mills; and sister, Kathy Mills.  He was a truck driver for 45 years and a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Teresa G. Mills; sister, Judy Conrad (Jimmy); brother, Donald Mills; and two grandchildren, Jaylen Mills and Evan Mills.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Winchester Cancer Center, Blue Ridge Hospice, Caring Angels Hospice, and especially to Larry and Shawn for helping Teresa with Bob, they were her angels.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Michael Alexander “Mike” Smith (1956 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

July 23, 2023

By

Michael Alexander “Mike” Smith, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike was born in Germany on November 21, 1956, to the late Robert and Helen McCarthy Smith.  He was also preceded in death by his brother, Pat Smith.  He was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Janice; son, Dylan; stepson, Jack; stepdaughter, Jennifer; sister, Kathy; two grandchildren, Jackson and Morgan and his best friend, Jay.

In place of flowers, please plant a tree in his memory.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Obituaries

Margaret Lois Smelser (1940 – 2023)

Published

1 week ago

on

July 22, 2023

By

Margaret Lois Smelser, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Funeral services will be private.

Mrs. Smelser was born on August 16, 1940, in Ridgely, West Virginia, to the late John and Levie Carr Phillips.  She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry, and Donnie Phillips; grandson, Chad Smelser and granddaughter, Stacey Prechtel.  She was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Cumberland, Maryland.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard William Smelser Sr.; son, Richard William Smelser Jr. (Vanessa Van Meter); two daughters, Joyce L. Smelser (Tommy Jenkins) and Jeanne A. Smelser (Jason Brittain); sister, Marsha Smelser; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and her dog, Buddy.

In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading
Verified by ExactMetrics