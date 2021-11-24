Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg (1985 – 2021)

Joseph “Joe” Daniel Clegg, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.

Joe was born on November 1, 1985, in Winchester to the late Daniel Jackson Clegg and surviving Hope Ridgeway Clegg.

He is survived by his wife of ten years, Tara Lynn Clegg; three daughters, Jessie, Emma, and Caroline Clegg; paternal grandparents, Danny and Betty Clegg and two sisters, Summer Wilmer and April Gray, and several nieces and nephews.

Joe graduated from Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy in 2003 and completed his bachelor’s degree in 2020. The job he loved most was working with his father at a chemical plant. Following his father’s footsteps, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 AM at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia with the Rev. Mark Carey officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Life Ministry, 100 Lake Hart Dr., Orlando, FL 32832.