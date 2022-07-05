Joseph Randolph “Bill” Ralls, Sr. (1945 – 2022)

Joseph Randolph “Bill” Ralls, Sr., 76, of Front Royal, Virginia peacefully passed to his eternal reward on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Bill Ralls was born on November 16, 1945, in Front Royal to the late Ernest and Ida Pullen Ralls. He was a member of Fishnet Ministries Church. Bill will be remembered as a man who was passionate about serving the Lord and his love for family. He pastored churches in Virginia and Maryland as an ordained pastor of the Assemblies of God. He also sang bass and traveled with The Brothers Southern Gospel Quartet.

Survivors include his two sons, Joseph Ralls Jr. (Susan) of Linden, Virginia, and Dean Ralls (Charlene) of Yorktown, Virginia; brother, Jim Ralls (Lynda) of Front Royal; two sisters, Joyce Barnett (Bruce) of Front Royal and Phyllis Foltz (Ralph) of Mount Olive, Virginia, and three grandchildren, Grant Ralls, Heather Ralls, and Blake Ralls; numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless family members.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife and best friend of 48 years, Donna Stephens Ralls.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 AM at Fishnet Ministries Church located at 391 Fishnet Boulevard. Front Royal with Pastor Larry Andes officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fishnet Ministries, P.O. Box 1919, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.