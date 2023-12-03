Josephine E. Shaffer (1931 – 2023)

Josephine E. Shaffer, 91, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, VA.

Josephine “Jo” enjoyed dancing, baking, and decorating for the holidays.

Jo was born in Front Royal on December 17, 1931, to the late Herbert and Flora Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rollen Shaffer; her sisters, Mae Ruth Britton and Cecil Fletcher Price; and her brothers, Vance Henry, Aubrey Fletcher, and Buck Fletcher.

Surviving Jo are her daughters, Holly Shaffer of Front Royal and Lisa Shaffer Hannah of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Ken Hannah III and Logan Hannah Lilliot of Virginia Beach, along with their spouses and four great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Vicki and Daryl Davidson, along with the caring staff of Hidden Springs Senior Living.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.