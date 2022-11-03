Joshua Alexander Lamb (1986 – 2022)

Kenneth G. “Sperty” Campbell, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell and Billy “Bear” Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Sperty was born January 28, 1929, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late David Herman and Brucie C. Barbee Campbell.

He owned and operated Front Royal Billiards for 48 years, renovated several commercial buildings, and built several houses, and he was the proudest of building the DMV in Front Royal. He was an above-average pool shooter and a tough competitor. He enjoyed horse racing and owned many racehorses in his time.

He enjoyed fishing with his son, Wayne, and loved the Washington Redskins. Sperty was a lifelong member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829. The family will long remember him for “He was always right!”. He was a lifelong resident of Front Royal and was known and loved by many.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family of eight siblings, David, Frank, and Thurman Campbell, Myrtle Wines, Ruby Wines, Mildred Darr and Geneva Campbell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Elam Poe Campbell, and great-grandson, Allen Williams, Jr.

Surviving is a son, Kenneth Wayne “Butch” Campbell and wife Boo of Front Royal; two daughters, Connie S. Compton and husband Paul of Front Royal, and Linda Stotler and husband Richard of Winchester; two step-children, Brenda Baker and husband Kenny of Front Royal, and Gary Poe and wife Tammy of Strasburg; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; special friend, Eleanor Grigsby of Front Royal; and several nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.

Jake Strosnider, Robbie Strosnider, Brandon Strosnider, Matthew Williams, Matt Campbell, and Kenny Baker will be pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Wines and Giles Darr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 3, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.