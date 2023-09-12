Regional News
Journalism Educators, Trade Organizations Endorse Bipartisan Federal Shield Law
RICHMOND, Va. — Journalists could have more federal protections if a reintroduced shield law bill can pass Congress this term.
The PRESS Act would protect journalists, including citizen journalists, from federal court-ordered disclosure of information about a source. There are a handful of limitations such as information that could prevent an act of terrorism against the U.S., according to the bill.
The bill would also prevent important data on a reporter’s personal device from being seized without notice. The same would apply to data held by a covered service provider like a telecommunications company.
Both the House and Senate versions of the bill have bipartisan support. U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va, is a co-sponsor of the current iteration of the House bill. The House passed the original resolution introduced in 2021, but it failed to advance from a Senate committee. The Senate bill also did not advance last term.
Virginia is one of 10 states without a formal shield law, according to the legal group Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. Currently, Virginia courts recognize a reporter’s privilege, meaning the right not to be compelled to testify or disclose sources and information in court. The proposed federal law may provide a model or incentive for a shield law at the state level, according to Mechelle Hankerson, president of the Society of Professional Journalists Virginia Pro Chapter.
“We’re sort of at the mercy of the courts’ whims and interpretations of situations and the First Amendment when we don’t have a shield law,” Hankerson said. “Even though the courts have ruled favorably for us as journalists, there’s no guarantee that that will continue.”
The national SPJ organization has advocated for a federal shield law for the past two decades, Hankerson said. One of the reasons it has been a slow process at both the federal and state levels is because many courts have ruled in favor of protecting journalists, which obscures the need for shield laws.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, attempted three times to establish a state shield law. A version that passed in 2020 was amended to apply protections in a criminal proceeding. The bill has specific parameters for the definition of a working journalist that are not found in the PRESS Act, such as that they must belong to a news organization.
“I don’t think that there is anything on the horizon or that has happened super recently in Virginia that makes us feel like we’re in danger if we don’t get a shield law on the books,” Hankerson said. “But it is something, the longer it’s not there, the more vulnerable we are as journalists.”
Protections given by shield laws such as the PRESS Act allow journalists and news organizations to establish trusted relationships with sources, according to Lin Weeks, a senior staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
The organization provides free counsel and legal resources to journalists to protect First Amendment freedoms and newsgathering rights, according to its website.
“If the government for courts or civil litigants can compel journalists to reveal the subjects of those conversations of their unpublished work product, that undermines journalists’ ability to do their job,” Weeks said.
The PRESS Act would codify some of the guardrails the Department of Justice has in place through its updated news media guidelines, which limit access to journalists’ records.
“With something like the DOJ guidelines, those can be changed without a legislative vote from administration to administration,” Weeks said. “Whereas, the PRESS Act would last through multiple administrations.”
The bill shields both professional and citizen journalists from being forced to disclose their sources by broadly defining a journalist to include any person who regularly gathers or records information with the intention of public dissemination.
Genelle Belmas holds a doctorate in mass communication and is a professor of media law at the University of Kansas. A broad definition is a good thing, Belmas said. Any individual who gathers and organizes information to disseminate it to the public should be protected in the same way as a journalist with a major or local news organization.
“The bigger question, as some people have suggested, is: ‘Are you committing acts of journalism?’” Belmas said.
The First Amendment doesn’t make those distinctions, she said.
A number of trade organizations have endorsed the bill, including the News/Media Alliance, Radio Television Digital News Association, and the National Association of Broadcasters. Two international journalism educator organizations recently announced support.
The Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication and the Association of Schools of Journalism and Mass Communication stated the bill “empowers the media to play its essential role as a watchdog holding our government accountable.”
AEJMC and ASJMC announced to their members that they plan to lobby to support the bill.
By Emily Richardson
Capital News Service
Maryland Gov Moore Says He No Interest in Higher Office; Talks Economy, Public Safety
WASHINGTON — Gov. Wes Moore fended off questions Tuesday on whether he’ll run in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary during an interview with global news organization Semafor, saying he had no interest in higher office and turning the subject to his nontraditional political background.
“I think it’s really important for people to remember that I am probably the most improbable governor in this country,” Moore said in answer to the first question from Semafor Cofounder and Editor-at-large Steve Clemons. “I’m a person who has never come from a political lineage.”
Moore, an author, nonprofit executive, and former Army officer, had not held political office before winning the governor’s election in 2022.
Moore turned his focus to Maryland, discussing plans to revive the state’s economy through targeted investments in its assets and better serve constituents with a data-driven approach to policy changes.
Moore often defines Maryland as “asset-rich and strategy-poor” and cites the contrast presented by the state’s high concentration of prominent institutions of higher education, military facilities, and government agencies, such as the National Security Agency, with its sluggish economic growth rate of .2% in the past 4 years. The current economic strategy of spreading funding across numerous projects “doesn’t make sense,” he said, explaining he’ll use a more focused approach.
In June, Moore established the Maryland Economic Council, charging it with creating economic recommendations by the next legislative session in January. After the General Assembly passed numerous measures to affect systemic budgetary changes during the last session, a report from the Department of Legislative Services predicted a $418 million structural deficit for fiscal year 2025.
Moore said his administration will use data to drive policy decisions, especially when looking to minimize socioeconomic disparities, and he used environmental injustice in Baltimore as an example.
“You can’t understand what these disparities look like if we aren’t able to fully appreciate the measure of intentionality that very much existed in the creation of that and the lack of intentionality when it comes to how we’re going to address it.”
The administration must consider the root causes of poverty, investing in transit, the public education system, and programs to combat the teacher shortage, Moore said, to jumpstart economic growth.
Creating new opportunities for young people to succeed in different areas will help fight juvenile crime and keep violence out of communities, Moore said. Using data and technology in innovative ways can also help ensure that solutions to crime are predictive rather than reactive.
Increasing public safety is his top priority, Moore said, highlighting the need for “appropriate intensity, absolute integrity, and full accountability” in the policing system as well as a need for crisis intervention teams to shift the response of mental health calls away from police officers. Over $100 million was invested directly in behavioral health, Moore said.
Moore noted that police officers respond to all situations, and many times, they are met with circumstances they cannot fix. He called for change, saying that public safety is partly a matter of creating a better livelihood for people.
Moore said his administration invested $122 million in local law enforcement, $17.5 million of which went to Baltimore City, where the police department has been under a federal agreement to make reforms since 2016. Moore also invested in intelligence sharing through the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center and organized crime units.
In Baltimore, other reform means combating gun trafficking, filling the police shortage with well-trained officers, and developing more intentional solutions, said Moore, who places special importance on these issues as a Baltimore native.
“I love my state, all 24 jurisdictions. But I’m a Baltimorean,” Moore said. “That’s who I am. Can’t understand me if you don’t understand Baltimore.”
By KIERSTEN HACKER
Capital News Service
Food and Drug Administration Approves COVID Boosters for Upcoming Season
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the latest round of COVID-19 boosters as public health officials brace for another cold and flu season.
An advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to vote on recommendations on Tuesday, the final step in the process before people will be able to get the shots.
“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
“The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality,” Marks added. “We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”
The updated COVID-19 booster shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer.
The FDA said in a statement that people 5 and older can get one dose of the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as long as it’s been at least two months since their last dose of the vaccine.
Vaccinated children between six months and 4 years old can get one or two doses of the updated vaccine. Unvaccinated children in the same age range are eligible for three doses of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the updated Moderna shot.
“The updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against COVID-19 from the currently circulating variants,” the FDA said in a statement. “Barring the emergence of a markedly more virulent variant, the FDA anticipates that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.”
Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been trending upward in recent weeks, though officials aren’t expressing alarm at the rise in severe illness.
The number of hospitalizations has risen by nearly 16%, while deaths increased by almost 11%, according to data from the CDC.
The percentage of Americans getting COVID-19 shots has steadily decreased since the first round of vaccinations rolled out in the last weeks of 2020.
More than 81% of the country got at least one dose of the original vaccine, but 70% completed the primary two-dose series. Just 17% of the U.S. population decided to get the bivalent vaccine that was approved last year, according to CDC data.
by Jennifer Shutt, Virginia Mercury
SpaceX Crew-6 Returns After Landmark 186-Day Mission
A New Chapter in International Space Collaboration and Scientific Research.
In the early morning hours off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft plunged through Earth’s atmosphere to deliver four astronauts back to solid ground. The event marked the end of NASA’s sixth commercial crew rotation mission to the International Space Station (ISS), which spanned 186 days, involved extensive scientific experimentation, and demonstrated the global collaborative effort behind contemporary space exploration.
NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and the UAE’s first long-duration astronaut, Sultan Alneyadi, touched down safely at 12:17 a.m. EDT. Within hours, teams aboard SpaceX recovery vessels retrieved the spacecraft and its crew for transportation to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
During their time on the ISS, the Crew-6 mission traveled approximately 78,875,292 miles, completed 2,976 orbits around Earth, and conducted hundreds of scientific experiments. Their impressive journey began on March 2, 2023, when a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft docked with the ISS the following day, where the team later prepared the station for the arrival of new solar arrays and participated in a myriad of scientific investigations.
The significance of Crew-6’s mission transcends mere numbers and statistics. Beyond its duration and mileage, the international team conducted groundbreaking research and participated in advanced technology demonstrations. Stephen Bowen led three spacewalks, with Hoburg joining for two and Alneyadi for one. They installed two new IROSAs (International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays) to augment the station’s power generation capabilities.
Moreover, the crew contributed to experiments that will have a lasting impact both in space and on Earth. These ranged from plant genetic adaptations in space to human health monitoring in microgravity. They even assisted in a student robotic challenge and launched Saskatchewan’s first satellite, aimed at testing a new radiation detection and protection system based on melanin.
Crew-6’s mission was part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, an initiative designed to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective means of transportation to and from the ISS. The Dragon spacecraft, aptly named “Endeavour,” will now return to SpaceX’s refurbishing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for inspection, analysis, and preparation for its next mission.
The success of Crew-6 paves the way for future international collaborations in space exploration, including NASA’s ambitious Artemis program to return humans to the Moon and beyond. As Administrator Bill Nelson aptly noted, this mission “demonstrated humanity’s shared ambition to reach new cosmic shores.”
The safe return of Crew-6 not only marks a significant milestone for NASA and SpaceX but also sets a precedent for what international collaboration can achieve in the final frontier. As we continue to look to the skies, missions like these remind us that the quest for knowledge and exploration is a journey best undertaken together.
New Dept of Labor Rule Will Increase Construction Worker Wages, Protections
Construction workers who work on federal projects are poised to receive better wages and worker protections under a Department of Labor rule touted by Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.
Speaking at a union hall in Philadelphia, Harris praised the Biden administration’s economic agenda and pointed out that the new rule would be the first update in more than 40 years to the Davis-Bacon Act, which requires paying prevailing wages on public works projects. The Reagan administration changed the definition of prevailing wages in 1983.
“Let’s agree these workers deserve our recognition and appreciation, and they deserve something more,” Harris said. “They deserve a raise. … Many workers are paid much less than they deserve, much less than the value of their work … in some cases by thousands of dollars a year, and that is wrong and completely unacceptable.”
The final rule transforms how prevailing wages, or the hourly rate of wages paid to workers in a given area, are calculated. It would base wages off of at least 30% of workers instead of 50% of workers in a trade in a certain locality, which the Biden administration said will help ensure workers’ prevailing wages aren’t dragged down by employers who pay low wages.
The regulation also makes it easier for the agency to withhold funds from contractors to ensure workers are paid properly and protects workers from employer retaliation, Biden administration officials have stated.
The rule will be effective in about two months and would affect an estimated 1.2 million workers.
Harris praised the work of union leaders during her speech. She called Sean McGarvey, president of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), who was present at the speech, “a partner” and thanked Jimmy Williams, the general president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. After the speech, she planned to tour Interstate 95. In June, part of I-95 collapsed when a gasoline tanker exploded, and the man driving the vehicle died. Harris applauded the swift rebuild of the section, which took only 12 days. The rebuilding effort received federal funding.
Sharita Gruberg, vice president for economic justice at the National Partnership for Women and Families, said that the original formula for wage standards was supposed to make sure that federal contracts are paying workers a competitive wage, but the Reagan administration’s changes in the 1980s weakened the rules.
“There’s just been all of these artificial barriers constructed since the ’80s that weaken this really strong rule that’s supposed to protect the local economy and protect workers,” Gruberg said. She added that the idea was “to make sure that these local economies are not subject to a large influx of federal dollars going to construction companies that are paying less than market rate and creating a race to the bottom.”
The administration is prioritizing these changes after it has invested billions in manufacturing facilities and repairing roads through the CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Gruberg said the administration is trying to make the most out of those investments by making these reforms.
“There are two paths here,” she said. “One, we update these rules and make sure that these investments are reaching their full potential for communities, or we don’t and lose workers a lot of money.”
Progressive think tanks have argued that such changes will make it easier for workers to receive higher pay and better benefits. In its comment on the proposed rule in May 2022, the Economic Policy Institute said research has established that prevailing wage laws increase worker pay, help more workers get pension plans, and improve workers’ health care coverage as well as make the construction industry more equitable for women and workers of color.
The Laborers’ International Union of North America also supports the change and said it will protect many LIUNA members.
“With massive investments in infrastructure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs with prevailing wage rules, construction workers across the nation will benefit from the strengthened wage floor,” LIUNA stated.
There is still opposition to the rule from the Associated Builders and Contractors, a non-union trade group, which has said it will take legal action in response to the rule. The trade association said there’s no timeline yet for when they will bring a lawsuit.
Ben Brubeck, vice president of regulatory, labor, and state affairs at the Associated Builders and Contractors, called the rule a “handout to organized labor on the backs of taxpayers, small businesses, and the free market” and said the regulation is “unnecessary, costly and burdensome.”
by Casey Quinlan, Virginia Mercury
DEA Expands Access to Opioid Treatment Medications
Regulations Revised in Line with the Easy Medication Access and Treatment for Opioid Addiction Act
In a move aimed at mitigating the opioid crisis in the U.S., the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has made revisions to its existing regulations. The adjustments will expand access to vital medications for individuals battling opioid use disorders.
The new regulations stem from the Easy Medication Access and Treatment for Opioid Addiction Act (the Act), directing the DEA to modify its stipulations. Previously, practitioners were restricted to dispensing only a one-day supply of narcotic drugs three times consecutively to relieve acute withdrawal symptoms while a patient awaited referral for further treatment. However, the new rule permits the dispensing of up to a three-day supply at once, aimed at initiating maintenance or detoxification treatment. This regulation comes into effect on August 8, 2023.
The DEA, an authority in implementing and enforcing the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970 and the Controlled Substances Import and Export Act (CSIEA), emphasizes the importance of ensuring a legitimate supply of controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes while preventing their illicit use.
It’s crucial to note the historical context. In October 1974, the DEA issued regulations under the Narcotic Addict Treatment Act, permitting practitioners to administer and dispense certain narcotic medications for detoxification or maintenance, provided they were registered under a narcotic treatment program. The “Three Day Rule,” which has been in force, was aimed at physicians who were not explicitly registered under a narcotic treatment program. The previous rule allowed these physicians to administer – but not prescribe – narcotic drugs for immediate relief from acute withdrawal symptoms.
Fast forward to December 11, 2020, when the Easy Medication Access and Treatment for Opioid Addiction Act was signed into law. This new legislation recognized the importance of timely and adequate medication for opioid-addicted individuals and hence directed the DEA to make the necessary modifications to its existing regulations.
The revisions to the regulations reflect the government’s commitment to addressing the opioid crisis more effectively. By allowing for a three-day medication supply, the DEA believes that individuals will have better access to treatment, leading to better health outcomes and a reduced risk of overdose. This change signifies a crucial step forward in the fight against opioid addiction, with a focus on compassionate care.
Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Stephanie Usrey, Recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY Award Winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
We are proud to announce that the second quarter DAISY Team award recipient for 2023 is Registered Nurse (RN), Stephanie Usrey. Stephanie works as an RN on the third floor in the Medical Surgical unit in Fauquier Hospital. She alone received five strong nominations from her patients over the course of the quarter. Her nominations showcased the level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients.
One nomination from a patient commented, “Stephanie is an amazing nurse. She always made me feel special during my [extended stay] at the hospital. Besides being incredibly professional, she gave me a lot of comfort. She always made sure I knew what was going on…”
Another nomination that Stephanie received was a true testament to her ability to care for our patients. The patient, a family member, commented on how Stephanie exceeded expectations, “Thank you so much Stephanie. I feel you have been the best nurse I’ve ever had, and my mom has ever had.”
During the surprise presentation ceremony, the hallway on the third floor was lined with fellow team members and leadership who came to applaud Stephanie and congratulate her.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive The DAISY Team Award. The DAISY Team Award is presented by Nursing Leadership at a surprise presentation. The DAISY Award winner receives a certificate commending them for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people.” The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team.
To honor these special nurses at Fauquier Health, a banner has been hung in the hallway for all to see. Each DAISY Nurse will have the opportunity to sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication. For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, please go to DAISYfoundation.org.
The DAISY Award and DAISY Team Award are initiatives of The DAISY Foundation in service to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at DAISYfoundation.org.
