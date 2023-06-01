Journey through Time: Norfolk to Blacksburg and Virginia Beach to Abingdon Road trips among America’s favorites

In recent years, weekend road trips have experienced a surge in popularity among families. These mini-getaways offer a refreshing escape that combines adventure, flexibility, and quality time spent together, all at a significantly lower cost compared to conventional summer beach destinations.

Gunther Motor Company carried out a survey of 3,000 regular road trippers to find out the most popular 100-weekend road trips they would most like to experience in summer 2023.

A remarkable accolade has been granted to two of Virginia’s road trip routes, with the Norfolk to Blacksburg via U.S. Route 460 journey voted as America’s 16th favorite weekend road trip and the Virginia Beach to Abingdon via U.S. Route 58 trip rated as the 42nd best nationally.

Starting in Norfolk, a coastal city known for its naval history and waterfront attractions, road-trippers can explore charming neighborhoods, visit various museums, and indulge in seafood delights. As they head west on U.S. Route 460, the scenery changes to farmlands and rolling hills. Historic towns such as Suffolk and Petersburg appear along the route, each offering unique charm and insights into Virginia’s rich past.

The trip culminates in Blacksburg, home to Virginia Tech University. Nestled in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, this college town offers a range of outdoor activities, a vibrant atmosphere, and a thriving local arts and culture scene.

In a similar vein, the Virginia Beach to Abingdon road trip along U.S. Route 58 offers views of picturesque countryside, rolling hills, and rural communities. Along the route, visitors can explore historical sites like the Suffolk Historic District and the quaint downtown of Franklin.

Continuing west, the landscape gradually transforms into the scenic beauty of the Appalachian Mountains. Towns like Galax and Marion dot the route, leading finally to Abingdon, a historic town renowned for its vibrant arts scene. Visitors can explore Abingdon’s historic district and immerse themselves in the local culture, marking a fitting end to an enriching journey.

Infographic showing America’s 100 favorite weekend road trips

“America is a treasure trove of interesting and diverse weekend road trips. From the towering mountains and vast plains to vibrant cities and charming small towns, each journey paints a unique portrait of our nation’s rich tapestry. Every route has its own story to tell, fostering an exploration that unveils the heart and soul of America,” says Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther Motor Company.