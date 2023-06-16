Opinion
Joy Dunn advocates for her husband’s political journey with a focus on faith, integrity, and service
Some people who are in politics are not supported by their spouses. They will vote for them however, they do not want to be involved. I have supported Blaine since 2015, when he first ran for the Board of Supervisors. It has been a pleasure to attend events, door-knock, go to the Board of Supervisors meetings and meet people. Why have I done this? First, when Blaine decided to run for an elected office we prayed about it and sought others for wise counsel. Next, I married Blaine because of his faith in the Lord. Luke 6:45 states, “…for his mouth speaks from that which fills his heart.” I wanted to marry a man of integrity, someone who was wise with money and had a servant’s heart. Blaine has been all those things throughout our marriage.
Blaine has served Frederick County on Finance, Human Resources, Technology, Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, Fire & Rescue, Parks & Recreation, Library, Codes & Ordinances, Tourism, and Public Safety. He has also held numerous Town Hall Meetings. Sometimes he will get a call from a constituent at 10 pm, and he will say, “Joy, let’s get in the car and go see what the problem is.”
As a former teacher for Frederick County and Winchester City, I loved seeing the progress of my students. I was always very protective of them, and I was glad when Blaine supported SROs (school resource officers) in the schools to keep them safe. He also voted to provide the resources so the School Board could give teachers a raise and purchase additional buses.
While driving home from church one Sunday, Blaine said, “With all these new homes being built, it is costing the taxpayers of Frederick County $27,000, and if we don’t solve this problem, Frederick County will be in a world of hurt and taxes will have to raise significantly.” So, I said, what is your solution? Blaine said, “I am going to get signatures to get on the ballot to run for the Virginia Senate.” My comment was, O.K., if this is where you feel the Lord is leading, then LET” S GO!
Blaine has been talking to people in Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Winchester City. Many people have said, “Mr. Dunn, no one is talking about the economy except you.” Blaine has a heart for helping people to provide services while keeping taxes low, having quality education and allowing for school choice, fixing roads, and changing the law to get back to Election Day. If you want a Senator that has the experience, solutions to problems, and a servant’s heart, then vote for my husband, Blaine Dunn, for Virginia Senate on June 20th.
Joy Dunn
Winchester, VA
Opinion
Blaine Dunn: A voice for practical policy solutions in Virginia Senate Race
Only one of the many aspirants to the Virginia Senate from our region emphasizes real issues, matters that affect citizens and their pocketbooks: Blaine Dunn.
All the rest address popular hot buttons, not conditions that directly affect our lives and well-being.
Most recently, Blaine Dunn was instrumental in reducing our property tax rate from $0.61 to $0.51. That’s the mark of an honorable, devoted advocate for his constituents. But some issues must be resolved in Richmond.
Using his experience as a Certified Financial Planner, Blaine has deciphered the complex financial issues that are costing us serious money every day. For example, our property taxes are being spent every time a new house is erected, to the tune of some $27,000.00 per house. Money that’s needed for capital and infrastructure made necessary by the explosive population growth in our area for roads, schools, water and sewer lines, electric and gas conduits, and more. Blaine and I’ll bet most of us believe those costs should be borne by the buyers of new dwellings, the demand for which grows as more and more people move into our beautiful Valley.
This is the Senator we need. No distractions, no slogans, just governmental experience and expertise that will save us real money.
Blaine advocates conservative principles in education, voting, and the 2nd Amendment and will work hard for all of us in Richmond.
Please, for all our sakes, vote for Blaine Dunn on Tuesday, June 20th, to be our Republican candidate for Virginia State Senator.
James Sherry
Winchester, VA
Opinion
Library Board Staff Ranked in the Left’s WOKE Clericy?
This past Tuesday, June 6th, the Warren County Board of Supervisors met. Hundreds of Warren County citizens turned out, the vast majority concerned about the Library policy of including books in the children’s and Young Adults’ sections with sexual themes and the budget that funds those purchases. Predictably and broadly, the people lined up with one of two positions: it’s fine that the books are there, or they shouldn’t be there. Some of those who were for the books remaining seemed to be under the impression that a mere 53 people wanted them gone, while they themselves were at least potentially representing the entire rest of the county, numbered 40,000. Meanwhile, adding both sides, the attendants remained in the hundreds.
The criteria for including the books are conveniently amorphous: the American Library Association (ALA) has approved them; the Library staff has opted to shelve them. We are reminded that the Library Staff cannot possibly be expected to review all of the books curated for their shelves, including those that children will pick up.
The ALA is a convenient reference point for the Samuels staff because it protects the public image of objective professionalism. The books in question, recommended by the ALA, encourage children and teens to think about sexual themes: quite explicitly in some cases. The supporters of the books were quick to point out that opponents had isolated as objectionable only a few passages in the books, but those speakers didn’t bother the audience with them. That disagreeable task was left to the “other side,” and people on both sides in the room sat in embarrassed silence.
At best, those who promote these books to the young are blind to the turbulence produced in children by premature exposure to sexual themes. Sex is a tremendous mystery, and everyone knows it, including children, when they encounter knowledge of it. But mystery be damned: the real thing is exposure, exposure, and more exposure. People who want to expose children to sex know how reactive children are to sexual innuendo or to more explicit sexual themes. People who have an interest in stimulating children sexually use this sensitivity, which all of us possess to a greater or lesser degree, like a button: to destroy, gradually or quickly, a child’s self-protective instinct of sexual privacy and boundary. Thirty years ago, most people thought that people entrusted with the public good should not enable people to arouse children’s interest in sex; commonly, such people were termed creeps. But very creepy people have cleverly changed that consensus, which now no longer exists. Moreover, the standards of the Library Board seem to be curiously sacred to those who think the books should remain. “Congratulations” to the Library Board: they have been set up as professional, objective people whose decisions are sacrosanct. It couldn’t have happened even thirty years ago, but that was before Library Boards and their counterparts in the Public Schools ascended to the Left (or WOKE) Clericy.
L.M. Clark
Warren County
Opinion
Pastor’s ancestors closely linked to church history
(Adapted from an online sermon presentation based on Acts 1:6-14 by The Rev. Janice Marie E. Lowden, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stephens City on May 24, 2020)
Good afternoon to you all on this lovely day in Newtown/Stephensburg – Oh, I am sorry. It is now Stephens City, isn’t it? I was invited to share my story as a witness of the wonderful history and heritage that we Lutherans have here in this small town and area of Virginia.
My name is Anne Elizabeth Shryock Marks. The Shryock family is descended from German immigrants who came to America in the 1700’s. Although we came through the port in Philadelphia, PA, many of us Germans sought new homes in the Shenandoah Valley because it reminded us of our beautiful home country.
As Protestant Christians, we followed the teachings of Martin Luther on the scriptures, sacraments, and worship. Our purpose was and is to be and to build Christ’s church on this earth so that until he returns all may rest in his grace and hope. Our days cannot be spent standing around, looking up to heaven. There is much work for us to do to prepare for Jesus and to be examples of the kingdom he has promised.
My ancestors found this community to be filling with other Christians – Lutherans, Reformed, Methodist, Baptists – who desired to establish a legacy, a heritage of faith that would live on for the decades and centuries to come. We gathered at first in homes and then gradually built church buildings to house God’s people in this place. Our first building was on Mulberry St. at the corner of Green St. and beside the first cemetery in the community. It was a log building that the Lutheran congregation shared for a time with the members of the German Reformed community. In the early years, the building was also used as the town schoolhouse.
By the time I was born on May 29, 1831, the old church was gone and a beautiful brick building had been erected a couple of blocks north of the original site. During my early life, I could walk to church, with my parents and siblings, from our stone house on Main Street. You can see my old home today by taking a short walk down Main Street from the old tavern (now Newtown History Center). Most people today know it as “Stone House,” (circa 1760s).
I grew up with Jacob Marks, the man I married, because my family – the Shryocks, the Marks family, and Jacob’s grandparents, the Mytingers all lived in the same area of town. Although his family attended the Methodist Church, Jacob often attended the Lutheran church with my family. After our marriage, all our children grew up going to church there, also.
Jacob was the son of a blacksmith, Mr. Alexander K. Marks. Mr. Marks was a well-known businessman who worked on the Newtown wagons made in the area. His smithy was probably located near the corner of Green and Main. As Newtown/Stephensburg grew and needed better organization as a town, Mr. Marks served as the first Treasurer and Secretary of the newly-formed town government in 1830.
The most difficult time of our lives came when the war between the states broke out. There was fighting all around us in the valley. Jacob was mustered out to serve in the Confederate Army. Later in the war, he ended up in a Northern prison after he was captured during a raid at Harpers Ferry. I was left at home alone to care for our ten children. The times were terrifying. We did not know what would happen from one week to the next. Some days, we feared going out of our houses because we could hear the gunfire of battles just a few miles away. At one point, we were certain that our town would be burnt to the ground by Union soldiers, but thank God, we were spared. There was a food shortage that affected rich and poor alike. The children could not go to school for fear that they would be put in harm’s way, so the schoolmaster brought lessons for the children to complete at home. I sent a couple of our children to live farther South in the Valley with friends and family to keep them safe.
During it all, my church, Trinity Lutheran, and our pastors kept us strong and hopeful. We continued to worship and pray together. We cared for our neighbors who struggled to make ends meet. There was a time that we had to open our church building as a hospital to care for the soldiers wounded in area battles. The women of the town did their best to nurse the injured along with any others sent to help.
After the war, our church building needed major renovations due to the damage caused by its use during the war. We managed to get this accomplished by some money provided by the government and the hard work and dedicated monetary donations of its members. By that time, most of my children had grown up, married, and moved away. They were spread out in Roanoke, Berryville, and Richmond. Our eldest, Charles, completed college and seminary in Roanoke and was ordained to be a Lutheran pastor. Jacob and I moved to Roanoke to be near our son, Edward, and his wife. Jacob died there in 1892. I was still living in Roanoke when I died in 1911.
Throughout the years, our connection with Trinity Lutheran Church continued. In 1906, it came time to tear down the old church building and construct a new one on property just across the street. Charles and his siblings donated the new pulpit and lectern for the sanctuary in my honor. As a result, Trinity’s current pastor, my great granddaughter and Charles’ granddaughter, Janice Marie Ely Lowden, preaches from that very pulpit each Sunday. There are descendants of the Shryock family still active in the congregation today. The church has been part of our family history for nearly 200 years!
Trinity Lutheran Church has a long and important history in Stephens City. From 1765 on, she has been a community that values love, worship, fellowship, hospitality, and community and has provided outreach into and care for the community around us. What a wonderful legacy!
Note: Pastor Janice Marie Ely (JMe) Lowden, is Anne Elizabeth Shryock Marks’ great granddaughter. She was called as Pastor of Trinity Lutheran in December 2019. Anne Shryock Marks and her family occupied the stone side of Stone House from 1842-1872.
Local News
Marching through Front Royal: The 160th Anniversary of the Gettysburg Campaign, Episode 1
Early on the morning of June 4th, 1863, Union Major General Joe Hooker was sitting around a campfire having breakfast when he was interrupted by his Intelligence chief bearing important dispatches from the Federal Balloon Corps. (Depicted here from Library of Congress Photo). Union observation balloons monitoring the southern banks of the Rappahannock had crafted an urgent update for the commander. The balloons had been keeping a close watch on the scattered array of Confederate cooking fires. The wood smoke that had wreathed the treetops and smothered the valley was thinning. In its place, something else was in the air—dust, not smoke. To the Federal commander, this meant one thing – Something was afoot with General Lee. The Confederate army was stirring.
Immediately after his victory at Chancellorsville, General Robert E. Lee quietly prepared the Army of Northern Virginia for the Confederacy’s second invasion of the United States. After the death of Stonewall Jackson, he reorganized his forces into three corps of three divisions each and placed them under command of Lieutenant Generals James Longstreet, Richard S. Ewell, and A. Powell Hill. The Army of Northern Virginia numbered about 75,000 officers and men. They were all seasoned veterans and were cloaked in an aura of invincibility having won their last two battles.
Lee knew the Federal army was preparing for a new thrust toward Richmond. The South would gain nothing from another battle in the Fredericksburg area, so Lee decided on a bold move that would transfer the scene of hostilities north of the Potomac River. A Confederate sneak attack northward could accomplish several things. For starters, it would disrupt Union campaign plans for the rest of 1863. It would also: remove Federal forces from the Shenandoah Valley, obtain desperately needed supplies, undermine civilian morale in the north, and encourage anti-war sentiment already trumpeted by the Democratic Party. Much was at stake with this endeavor.
In the teachings of Sun Tzu: “All warfare is based on deception.” Lee’s deception plan was multi-faceted. He left General A.P. Hill’s Corps to guard the approaches to Richmond around Fredericksburg so the Federals would believe Lee was still encamped. Meanwhile he stealthily moved the preponderance of his force westward around Culpeper where JEB Stuart’s cavalry had assembled for the march north. Misinformation regarding Confederate intentions successfully reached their target audience in the Lincoln Administration. On June 7th, Colonel George Sharp, head of the Bureau of Military Information, reported to Hooker that JEB Stuart was preparing for a large cavalry raid but Lee’s infantry was withdrawing south to defenses around Richmond. The ruse was working.
On 9 June, Union cavalry probed Confederate cavalry positions in the battle of Brandy Station near Culpeper. This engagement confirmed the Confederate cavalry’s strength but did not include intelligence of the looming Confederate invasion. In fact, just prior to the cavalry clash at Brandy Station, General Ewell’s Corps had slipped away from Culpeper and was moving westward through the Blue Ridge Mountain passes. A few days later the Southerners were marching north through Front Royal. The invasion was on.
Although the Northern leadership would not grasp the true gravity of Lee’s intentions for a couple more weeks, the townspeople of Front Royal knew something was up. Prior to the arrival of Ewell’s advance guard, hundreds of Confederate cavalry under General Albert Jenkins poured through the town on their way towards Winchester. They immediately cut all telegraph wires eastward to ensure secrecy.
The following day on 12 June, the townspeople of Front Royal were treated to a spectacle of power. The vanguard of Lee’s legions was greeted with cheers as Ewell’s regiments marched through the streets followed by processions of canon, caissons, and logistical wagons several miles long. This was no normal raiding party. It took all day for the 20,000 plus corps and their supply trains to file through Front Royal. Just when the townspeople thought all had passed, another regimental flag would emerge onto Chester Street.
As the spearhead of the Army of Northern Virginia, General Ewell was tasked with clearing all Federals from the Shenandoah Valley and foraging for provisions and equipment for the follow-on forces. Two days after passing through Front Royal, Ewell’s legions surrounded Winchester and cut all communications before reducing the Federal forces to surrender. Captured supplies greatly lengthened his wagon trains. The path was cleared for the remainder of the Confederate forces to roll northward.
Meanwhile, the War Department in Washington was perplexed by rampant rumors and conflicting intelligence reports. Spies and reconnaissance efforts could no longer account for most of Lee’s army. They still believed Lee was defending the Confederate capital but were baffled by the lack of communication with their forces in the Shenandoah Valley. Rumors were swirling at Hooker’s headquarters too. Having been outfoxed by Lee a few weeks earlier, he hurriedly dispatched the army’s cavalry arm along present-day Highway 50 westward to get eyes on the valley. Union leadership simply could not fathom that Lee would leave the Confederate capital unguarded.
JEB Stuart’s Confederate Cavalry assembled in mass to impede Hooker’s reconnaissance effort. The Union and Confederate cavalry battled it out over a 5-day series of engagements from Aldie, through Middleburg, and Upperville from 17-21 June. Stuart’s defense in depth concluded just shy of the Blueridge gaps west of Upperville on 21 June. The Union did not breach the gaps in the Blue Ridge and so remained blinded to Lee’s intentions.
By the time the 26th North Carolina infantry marched down Chester Street with the rest of General A.P. Hill’s corps the euphoria and jubilation of the people was at its peak. Mort Kunstler wrote, “Led by their heralded band, the troops of the 26th North Carolina passed by as if on review. Most of the townspeople were appraised of war news and were quite cognizant of the famous North Carolina Regiment. Women waved their handkerchiefs, children ran and marched alongside the soldiers, and all cheered the gray uniformed sons of the south. The residents of Front Royal had been under constant threat of the enemy for two years and they welcomed General Lee’s forces.”
Mr. Mort Kunstler commemorated this event in the painting above entitled, “Covered with Glory.” It depicts the heralded North Carolina 26th Infantry Regiment and their band marching along Chester Street in front of the present day ‘Samuels Apartments’ across from the Virginia Beer Museum. As a side note, the 26th North Carolina were considered General A.P. Hills’ shock troops and enjoyed the fame associated with their accomplishments at the recent victory at Chancellorsville and the many campaigns of 1862. Sadly, most of the soldiers honored in this print would not retrace their steps through Front Royal. The regiment suffered 85% losses at Gettysburg, more than any other regiment during the war.
Now back to the overall scheme of things. By the time General Hooker discerned Lee’s purpose, the entire Confederate army had passed beyond Front Royal and lead elements were north of the Potomac River marching into Maryland and headed towards Pennsylvania. Alarm bells were sounding everywhere in the north. The counties in Maryland and Pennsylvania were panicking and inundating the Washington offices with alarms that the whole Confederate army was invading. Many citizens fled north from the advancing Confederates. On June 25th, the Army of the Potomac broke camp and began moving into the Frederick, Maryland area. Although General Hooker issued orders for the army to pursue Lee, he continued to badger Washington to attack Richmond instead of following the Southerners northward.
Hooker’s argument was sensible in that the Confederate capital was inadequately defended and crushing Lee’s base of supplies and routing the Southern government would hastily end the war. Alternatively, Lincoln believed Lee was the South’s center of gravity and believed defeating Lee’s army would essentially defeat the South. Politically, Lincoln didn’t give it a second thought. He had to defend the Union from the invading Southern forces. Allowing Lee to ravage northern cities unopposed was unthinkable. With that in mind, all seven Corps of the Army of the Potomac set out in pursuit of the Confederates.
While his armies hurried northward, President Lincoln decided to trade up commanders. General Joe Hooker was relieved of Command three days before both sides smashed into each other in Pennsylvania. General Meade, a Pennsylvania man, was informed while in the saddle, that he was the new commander of the entire Army of the Potomac. Now it was up to him to find and stop ‘Bobby Lee.’ This was not an enviable position. The previous two Union commanders had been embarrassed by General Lee. Two days later, Meade would be riding through the night to the sound of the guns. Game on in Gettysburg!
Gettysburg was fought during the first 3 days of July in 1863. It was the largest battle in the Civil War and the largest battle ever fought in the United States. There were over 50,000 casualties. This year is the 160th Anniversary of that momentous battle.
Opinion
Former Samuels Library Board member counters salary and process rumors
Hello to my fellow readers,
Having read through a few incorrect rumors in the recent opinion letters, I thought it might be helpful to remind us all of some facts:
1) “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” That is the First Amendment.
2) The library board is made up of Warren County taxpayers, including those of many faiths, whose job is to oversee governance issues such as policy, strategic planning, fiscal matters, and selection and supervision of the library director. Please see samuelslibrary.net/index.php/about/about-your-library. I’m sure their bios can be made available. As a former library board trustee for three years and a taxpayer in Warren County for seventeen, I can personally attest to this fact.
3) Library salaries for Samuels Library’s 21 paid staff average $33,333, not $96K. This is public information that can be obtained from your county supervisors. In 2017, the highest salary, for Director, was $70,000. (If the average salary were $96K, I’d be first in line to work the floor and shelve books!)
4) The library purchases approximately 10,000 books annually, far more than the staff can actually read. Therefore, they must rely on a variety of reviewers, including, but not restricted to, those mentioned at last week’s County hearing. Publishers, who do read, edit, and take legal responsibility for every book they publish, recommend age appropriateness. In a capitalist economy such as ours, publishers naturally seek the broadest audience for their books. So if you believe that the 12-18-year range is inappropriate for Young Adult, you should address your advocacy to publishers. That would be very helpful to us all.
5) Libby e-books are part of a shared collection with the Blue Ridge Download Consortium, which consists of 13 different public libraries on our region. Each library purchases items for the shared collection, Samuels Library has no authority over the selections of the other libraries. Our tax dollars do not pay for those items.
6) A proposal for two types of limited-use cards is now under discussion. Parents would be able to request a Juvenile or Young Adult card that would prohibit use of books beyond their age range, as well as access to all e-books.
7) Books that have not been checked out over a two-year period are de-accessioned.
8) Once again, 53 people comprise .13% of our county’s population (40,272 as per 2020 US Census). One hundred thirty-four (or is it now 139?) books comprise .37% of approximately 36,000 physical books in the library’s Young Adult and Children’s collection and .14% of the library’s entire collection.
9) As per the library’s collection development policy: “Materials are selected to present an array of opinions on a subject and are judged as a whole rather than on isolated passages.” (Please see samuelslibrary.net/index.php/about/policies-more) “Suggestions from the public regarding selection of materials are encouraged and will be reviewed by Library staff. The Library Board of Trustees hereby endorses the American Library Association’s (ALA) Library Bill of Rights, the ALA’s Freedom to Read Statement, and the ALA’s Free Access to Libraries for Minors Statement, and interprets these statements to include all Library materials regardless of format. “ (Personally I encourage you to look up the full descriptions of the 134 books in question on Amazon, as well as reader comments. They are enlightening.)
10) Following submission of a Request for Reconsideration, review takes approximately four weeks, including the opportunity for appeal. As you can imagine, it is going to take some time for 134 books to go through this process. “Responsibility for the selection and removal of books and other Library materials resides with the Director, who may delegate that responsibility to Library staff.” (See Collection Development Policy.) Decisions can be appealed, at which point a five-member ad hoc board committee reviews the item and makes a final decision.
Keep calm and carry on!
Sonja Carlborg
Front Royal, Virginia
Omnivorous Reader since Age 4
Opinion
An Open Letter to the BOS – Fully Fund Samuels Library
Dear Board of Supervisors,
I write to ask that you fully fund Samuels Library for a variety of reasons:
- Respect the internal library process that is already ongoing to determine appropriateness of books.
- Respect the mission statement of the library to bring people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community.
- Respect the 99% of 473 library users who gave the library high marks during the Community Survey of 2021 www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPruRSANPlg
- Respect the 13 pages of laudatory comments submitted by these 473 library users in the Community Survey www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPruRSANPlg
- Respect the 53 persons who submitted forms to the library objecting to several books … BUT
- Respect the fact that those 53 persons represent about 1/10 of one percent (0.1325) of the 40,000 people who live in Warren County.
I truly believe that Samuels Library is a jewel nestled in the heart of this community. Everybody, far and wide, talks about it. To hurt it in any way may undermine your pledge to serve the common good.
Respectfully yours,
Jeanne Trabulsi
Front Royal, Virginia