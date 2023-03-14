Joy Smelser Fairfax (1959 – 2023)

Joy Smelser Fairfax, 64, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor John Kenney officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal.

Mrs. Fairfax was born in Front Royal on January 13, 1959, to the late Ray B. Smelser and Lorraine Poe Smelser. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Tonya Fairfax. She was a member of Life Point Church in Front Royal and was the owner of the Hair Station in Front Royal.

Surviving along with her mother are her husband of ten years, Warren B. Fairfax of Bentonville; stepson, Bucky Fairfax (Jessica) of Cary, North Carolina; two sisters, Terri Smelser Wines (Rick) of Front Royal and Michelle Smelser Fletcher (Todd) of Bentonville; two step-grandchildren, Grayson Fairfax and Stella Fairfax both of Cary, North Carolina; nephew, Derek R. Fletcher of Bentonville; two nieces, Hannah Wines of Conroe, Texas and Rachel Wines of Fairfax, Virginia and her dog, Vinnie.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Life Point Church, 1111 Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.