Joyce Diane Young-Roy (1950 – 2022)

Joyce Diane Young-Roy, 72, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Cumberland, Maryland.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Young-Roy was born on April 10, 1950, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late William M. and Anna Williams Mahoney. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Young, and her second husband, George Roy. She worked as a phlebotomist with the local hospital before moving to Keyser.

Survivors include her son, Bryan Young, and brother, William S. Mahoney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.